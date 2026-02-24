The Best Watches Spotted at BAFTAs 2026

1 /8

When The Spotlight Shifted To The Wrist

The 79th British Academy Film Awards unfolded on 22 February 2026, closing one of the tightest races in recent memory. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another ultimately led the night, but the competition across categories had been fierce, with Marty Supreme, Sinners, Sentimental Value, and Hamnet all in serious contention. On the red carpet, the style stakes ran just as high — especially on the wrist. Timothée Chalamet, now firmly established as a bona fide watch obsessive, drew attention as expected. But he wasn’t alone: fellow nominees brought their own horological firepower, turning out in standout pieces from Omega, TAG Heuer, and more.