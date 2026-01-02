The Bicester Collection Christmas: Where Europe goes to shop, stroll and celebrate

Christmas shopping in 2025 is no longer about ticking boxes; it’s about collecting memories. The joy lies not just in what you buy, but where you find it, how it feels, and the memories stitched into the experience. Across Europe, The Bicester Collection’s Villages are turning festive shopping into something far more magical: immersive, unhurried, and beautifully curated.

Home to over 1,500 boutiques offering year-round value, these open-air luxury destinations sit just outside Europe’s most iconic cities. This Christmas, they transform into winter wonderlands straight out of storybooks, where twinkling lights, live music, personalisation ateliers and seasonal markets make gifting feel meaningful again.

Here are four villages to visit this festive season, each offering its own take on holiday magic.



1. Bicester Village, London

A classic English Christmas, perfected

Just under an hour from London Marylebone, Bicester Village—the original Village of The Bicester Collection—does festive charm like no other. With over 30 years of crafting exceptional shopping experiences, it’s less about rushing through boutiques and more about soaking in the season.

Expect snow-dusted entrances, Santa’s Sleigh ready for photo moments, and festive sing-alongs led by The Blend Choir in the Village Square. There are thoughtful touches abound—from letters dropped into Santa’s Post Box for charitable donations to live personalisation artists turning gifts into keepsakes. The Village Workshop invites you to wrap, decorate, and personalise presents with luxe materials, while festive masterclasses and live music keep the atmosphere buzzing.

2. La Vallée Village, Paris

Festive shopping with Parisian polish.

An hour from Paris, La Vallée Village brings French flair to the festive season. This Christmas, the Village hosts 25 days of celebratory animations—from snow machines and live pianists to bespoke customisation stations and a sleigh car photo experience.

The shopping is equally compelling, with new boutiques including Jacquemus, Guerlain, Birkenstock, Lululemon, and Watchfinder, making gifting feel both fashion-forward and thoughtful. Members can also enjoy an Advent Calendar experience with daily surprises. Wrapped in lights and seasonal décor, La Vallée Village captures that elusive je ne sais quoi, where style, celebration, and indulgence meet.

3. La Roca Village, Barcelona

Where art, culture, and Christmas collide.

Just outside Barcelona, La Roca Village offers a festive season that’s as creative as it is celebratory. Titled So Much More Than Gifting, this year’s Christmas transformation features poetic illustrations and reimagined Toile de Jouy motifs by Lleida-born artist Lara Costafreda, turning the Village façades into living artworks.

A vibrant Christmas Market anchors the experience, while live music moves effortlessly from flamenco to contemporary beats. Creative workshops, weekend Santa visits, and brand-led personalisation stations ensure gifts feel deeply personal. With its strong emphasis on local talent and community, La Roca Village invites visitors to slow down, look around, and truly savour the season.

4. Fidenza Village, Italy

Festive fashion, Italian style.

Near Parma, Fidenza Village leans into Italy’s love for dressing up and gifting well. This Christmas, the focus is on statement partywear and elevated presents, with weekly drops and new openings including Givenchy, Alberta Ferretti, Moschino, Oakley, and Jo Malone.

The Village’s Festive Wonderland pairs shopping with workshops, music, and weekend visits from Santa, while the Christmas Market celebrates Italian food culture with tastings from Venchi, Lindt, and ParmaMenu Restaurant. A special panettone and wine event adds a deliciously indulgent note, making Fidenza Village a dream stop for fashion lovers who appreciate la dolce vita, especially during the holidays.

A festive season to remember

These Villages aren’t just places to shop; they’re destinations where Christmas feels intentional, elegant, and joyful. It is where gifting becomes an experience, and a winter afternoon unfolds with music, falling snow, thoughtful details, and beautifully wrapped presents.

This festive season, The Bicester Collection reminds us that the most memorable gifts come wrapped in atmosphere, craftsmanship, and time well spent.

Discover more and plan your festive shopping escape at TheBicesterCollection.com.