The Demna Era: A Look Back At Balenciaga By Demna Gvasalia’s Most Unforgettable Moments

Demna Gvasalia's final show for Balenciaga—presented quietly, without grand theatrics or shocking stunts was an unexpected full stop to one of fashion’s most subversive, talked-about eras. After nearly a decade at the helm, the designer bid farewell with a collection that felt intimate, emotional, and surprisingly pared-back—no mud pits, no faux snowstorms, no masked celebrities, no meme bags or any harness controversy (iykyk). Just the clothes. But let’s be honest: Demna was never just about the clothes. He turned the brand into a headline-generating, culture-defining phenomenon. Whether you loved it, hated it, or loved to hate it, you couldn’t look away. He took the DNA of Cristóbal Balenciaga and mutated it into something fierce, political, meme-able, and—at times—utterly bonkers. So, as the curtain falls on this wildly experimental chapter, here’s a look back at some of his most iconic, viral, and downright outrageous Balenciaga moments.

The Mud Show (SS23)

Models stomped down a runway filled with thick, wet, sludgy mud. Why? Because this was Demna’s dystopia and we were just walking in it. With Kanye West opening the show and a soundtrack of guttural growls and industrial noise, it was more horror film than fashion week. The message? Something about war, resistance, and resilience—but also, undeniably, about shock value. It was peak Demna: dirty, dramatic, and deeply divisive. While the favourite look from this collection was the last look — a leather dress pieced together from a host of cut-up the City bags, the most memorable moment stuck in my head was to see the hem of a very beautiful pink dress getting completely dirty and brown due to mud on the runway !

The Snowstorm Show (FW22)

If the mud wasn’t enough, the following season brought us into a manufactured blizzard. Models trudged through a wind tunnel of fake snow in oversized puffers and stilettos. Many interpreted it as a message of solidarity with refugees (it was staged shortly after the invasion of Ukraine), while others saw it as another high-drama set piece. Either way, it made fashion history, with Bella Hadid walking through the snowstorm so effortlessly.

The Infamous Lays Bag

Perhaps no object captured the absurdist heart of Demna’s Balenciaga better than the Lays potato chip bag repurposed into a leather clutch. It was ridiculous, brilliant, and instantly meme’d. It was also extremely expensive but also instantly sold out. Only Demna could turn a crinkly snack pack into a four-figure fashion statement.

The Celebrity Takeover

The runways under Demna were no stranger to celebrity cameos. Cardi B, Michelle Yeoh, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian—who became something of a house muse—took over the runways too. Although these runway walks by celebrities were weird and weak and didn’t hit the mark, these weren’t just celebrity placements; they were statements. The red carpet and runway fully blurred, and fame itself became part of the Balenciaga costume.

The Yellow Tape Look

For Fall 2022, Kim Kardashian stepped out in a catsuit wrapped head to toe in branded caution tape. A commentary on surveillance? A satire of celebrity packaging? A cautionary tale? Who knows. The same tape was also shown on the runway and was a part of his collections. But it was instantly iconic—and extremely hard to walk in, as we later found out from behind-the-scenes clips. Weird but iconic again!

Kim K Can't See At The Met Gala

The 2021 Met Gala saw Kim Kardashian encased in an all-black ensemble that covered her from head to toe—face included. The memes wrote themselves, but the moment was pure Demna: a commentary on visibility, anonymity, and the performative nature of fame. Or maybe it was just trolling the entire concept of the Met Gala. It was off the theme, it felt a lot more theatrical than fashion and honestly I am not a fan of this moment. Either way, unforgettable

The Towel Moment

The recent ‘towel skirt’ took over the internet. Demna literally sent out a terry cloth towel that you can easily find at Ikea or any other local store, folded and belted, priced like a luxury piece. It was ridiculous. It was performative. It was also one of the most Demna things Demna ever did. Absurdist commentary on luxury fashion or just a towel? Not a fan again but a moment in the history of Demna’s tenure that will be surely talked about.

The Couture Reset

Amid all the chaos, Demna also gave us something rare: Balenciaga couture, revived. His couture debut in 2021 marked a return to Cristóbal’s atelier legacy. But of course, Demna made it into a strong comeback. There was a tin foil dress. A golden hourglass gown. Hoodies made with the precision of a vintage suit, big feather hats and gloves, oversized deconstructed denims, bows, trains and more. Models held old-school number cards like they were at a silent couture auction just like the times of Cristobal. It was reverent but rebellious. A love letter to tradition, scribbled in graffiti.

Demna didn’t just design clothes—he engineered cultural moments. He provoked, disrupted, and reshaped how fashion shows are staged and perceived. His Balenciaga was a mirror to society, warped and exaggerated. Sometimes it was genius. Sometimes, grotesque. But it was never, ever boring. Very excited to see how he works his genius at Gucci and also interested to look out of how Pierpaolo Piccioli will carry the legacy left behind by Demna at Balenciaga forward!

