The 'Guccification' of Gucci: Inside Demna's Debut

The first big fashion debut of the season has just dropped: Demna for Gucci.

To kick off Milan Fashion Week this season, the designer dropped the lookbook for his first collection as artistic director of the Italian house, with sex appeal and extravagance firmly back on the agenda. Titled 'La Famiglia', it kicks off a bold new era for Gucci — and, in the words of the brand, leans right into Gucci's 'Gucciness'.

For spring 2026, Demna has imagined the Gucci world via different personas, from L'influencer to Nerd, through the collection. La V.I.C (luxury's acronym for Very Important Client) and Primadonna are both dressed head-to-toe in GG monogram; the Bastardo wears an itty-bitty speedo (tan line just about visible) and Gucci thong sandals; La Star is dressed in a black sequinned mermaid gown, complete with a tulle skirt, diamond jewellery and a bouffant blowout. Heritage signatures that have been staples of the house for decades are woven in throughout, from the Gucci Bamboo bag to the horsebit loafer.

In typical Demna style, it's a playful introduction to the house's next chapter, which will come to life on the catwalk for his debut show in February. See the full collection below.

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

Photograph: (Gucci)

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well as the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.