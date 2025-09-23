subscribe
Fashion

The 'Guccification' of Gucci: Inside Demna's Debut

Sex appeal and extravagance are firmly back on the agenda.

| Team ELLE(UK)
Banner 12
Photograph: (Gucci)

The first big fashion debut of the season has just dropped: Demna for Gucci.

To kick off Milan Fashion Week this season, the designer dropped the lookbook for his first collection as artistic director of the Italian house, with sex appeal and extravagance firmly back on the agenda. Titled 'La Famiglia', it kicks off a bold new era for Gucci — and, in the words of the brand, leans right into Gucci's 'Gucciness'.

For spring 2026, Demna has imagined the Gucci world via different personas, from L'influencer to Nerd, through the collection. La V.I.C (luxury's acronym for Very Important Client) and Primadonna are both dressed head-to-toe in GG monogram; the Bastardo wears an itty-bitty speedo (tan line just about visible) and Gucci thong sandals; La Star is dressed in a black sequinned mermaid gown, complete with a tulle skirt, diamond jewellery and a bouffant blowout. Heritage signatures that have been staples of the house for decades are woven in throughout, from the Gucci Bamboo bag to the horsebit loafer.

In typical Demna style, it's a playful introduction to the house's next chapter, which will come to life on the catwalk for his debut show in February. See the full collection below.

IMG_0378
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0379
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0380
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0381
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0382
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0383
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0384
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0385
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0386
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0387
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0388
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0389
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0390
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0391
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0392
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0393
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0394
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0395
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0396
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0397
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0398
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0399
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0400
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0401
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0402
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0403
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0404
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0405
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0406
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0407
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0408
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0409
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0410
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0411
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0412
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0413
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0414
Photograph: (Gucci)
IMG_0415
Photograph: (Gucci)

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well as the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

Read the original article on ELLE UK.

Related stories