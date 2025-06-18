subscribe
The Limited-Edition Timex X Wednesday Collection Is Bold And Iconic!

A new collaboration, which brings together watchmaker Timex and pop culture’s darkest character, Wednesday Addams is a celebration of the strange and stylish.

| Geetika Sachdev 
If you thought watches were just about telling time, think again. Timex, the iconic global watchmaker with over a century of heritage, is set to launch a daring collaboration–a detour from their signature timeless pieces. Say hello to the limited-edition Timex x Wednesday watch collection that takes inspiration from Netflix’s breakout gothic sensation, Wednesday Addams. Of course, the timepieces are bold, beautiful and bizarre, albeit with a trendy twist. This isn’t your average fan merch. The Timex x Wednesday collection is all about finding elegance in the eerie. It brings together Timex’s classic silhouettes with the gothic spirit and visual flair of Wednesday’s world.

With moody aesthetics, intricate detailing, and signature Timex durability, these watches are made for those who find beauty in shadows and charm in the strange. In a nutshell, the collection is a celebration of the macabre and the mysterious. Expect to see fan-favorite Timex models like the retro-style T80 and the versatile Weekender reimagined in brooding color palettes, cryptic motifs, and a touch of supernatural flair. Think INDIGLO® backlights that eerily illuminate watch faces, colourways inspired by Nevermore Academy, and straps and dials that echo Wednesday’s iconic style through all-black ensembles, sharp tailoring, and a disdain for the ordinary. More than just a fashion accessory, the Timex x Wednesday collection is a cultural conversation piece. It speaks to a generation that rejects the cookie-cutter and embraces individuality through style that is fearlessly offbeat. It is likely to resonate with those who are drawn to dark academia, alt fashion, and storytelling through style.

What makes this launch especially special is its alignment with the highly-anticipated second season of Wednesday, which has only deepened fans’ obsession with the titular character’s offbeat charm. The Timex x Wednesday collection captures this zeitgeist: a blend of nostalgia, rebellion, and modern edge. It’s also a reminder that the most compelling stories are often told through the smallest details, even the tick of a watch. “Timex has always stood for enduring style and authentic self-expression,” says a spokesperson for Timex India. “With this collection, we’re inviting wearers to explore a different side of elegance–one that’s a little mysterious, a little bold, and completely unforgettable.”

This isn’t just a tribute to a show; it’s a style statement for those who live outside the lines. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the Addams Family universe or someone with a penchant for all things quirky and chic, this collaboration delivers watches that are anything but ordinary. The Timex x Wednesday collection is now available on shop.timexindia.com, with prices ranging from INR 9,495 to 12,995. These are special-edition pieces, and much like Wednesday, they don't follow the rules (and won't stay on shelves for too long). 

In a world that often prizes the classics, the Timex x Wednesday collection is a celebration of the strange and stylish. It’s a reminder that even time can have a dark sense of humour, and of course, great taste.

