The New Language Of Craft: Dash And Dot Redefines Festive Wear For A Global India

1. Dash and Dot has quickly made its mark on the Indian fashion scene. What inspired the founding of the brand, and how has your vision evolved over the years?

Dash and Dot: Dash and Dot was born at the crossroads of heritage and modern vision. Ashray Gujral grew up immersed in design through his mother, couturier Seema Gujral, and fabric expertise from his father, Ashish Gujral. With two decades of industry experience, launching his own label was a natural progression. The brand began in 2020 as a digital-first experiment during the pandemic - bringing versatile, inclusive fashion directly to people’s homes. The vision has since evolved from being digital-first to a design-led, omnichannel brand - with a premium retail language, deeper craft collaborations, and a stronger focus on materials and longevity. We now operate four stores (DLF Promenade, The Dhan Mill, Pacific Mall, Sector 7 Chandigarh) with two more underway ( DLF Avenue, Zora Mall Raipur).

2. How would you define Dash and Dot’s core ideology? What sets the brand apart from other contemporary labels in India today?

Dash and Dot: The brand’s core ideology is simple: thoughtful design, conscious growth, and accessibility. Dash and Dot stands apart for its clean tailoring, sharp silhouettes, and globally relevant sensibility, while still carrying details inspired by India’s textile heritage. Inclusivity is central, whether in sizing, gender-neutral styles, or versatile separates that can be worn again and again. By combining heritage craft with modern ease, Dash and Dot has carved its own space in contemporary Indian fashion.

3. Sustainability and mindful fashion are becoming central to the industry. How does Dash and Dot incorporate these principles into its designs and business practices?

Dash and Dot: At Dash and Dot, sustainability is not just about sourcing—it’s about practice. We work closely with small industries and artisanal clusters across India, many of whom follow organic, traditional methods even if they cannot afford modern certifications. Our fabrics are consciously chosen, responsibly sourced, and crafted into limited runs to avoid overproduction. Equally, sustainability extends to people—uplifting artisans, preserving craft, and ensuring growth is shared. Even our packaging reflects this ethos: recycled newspaper that’s reused, simple, and waste-free.

4. Could you share the philosophy behind your design language? What inspires your collections, and how do you strike a balance between global relevance and Indian roots?

Dash and Dot: Our design language is defined by duality. Indian textiles and artisanal techniques are reimagined through international silhouettes, while global fabrics are worked into drapes and styles rooted in India. Inspiration comes from history and tradition but is always expressed with modern ease. In Festive 2025, this balance shows up in sari-drape gowns, brocade maxi skirts, drape pants, dhoti pants, tulip pants, crop tops, jackets, shirts, organza sets, and versatile separates - pieces that carry heritage in their craft but feel distinctly current and wearable.

5. Dash and Dot is often described as a brand for the modern, conscious consumer. Who is your ideal customer, and how do you keep them at the heart of your strategy?

Dash and Dot:The collection is designed for the modern, conscious consumer who values heritage but gravitates towards international style. They are drawn to artisanal craft, clean lines, and individuality—someone who wants to stand out without excess. Comfort and ease are important to them, which is why the collection is filled with modular separates, layering options, and silhouettes that can be styled in many ways. Every detail is thought through with this customer in mind.

6. Looking ahead, what are your plans for expansion—be it new store launches, global retail, or collaborations?

Dash and Dot: Dash and Dotbegan as a digital-first brand, but as customers returned to offline retail, stores became a natural extension. We currently operate four stores—in Delhi (The Dhan Mill, Pacific Mall, and DLF Promenade) and Chandigarh (Sector 7)—with two more underway: DLF Avenue, and Zora Mall Raipur. Expansion will continue into tier 1 and tier 2 cities, while also strengthening our digital presence. Collaborations remain part of this growth story, chosen to reflect our ethos of accessible, globally relevant Indian fashion.

7. The idea of “accessible luxury” is often associated with Dash and Dot. What does it mean to you, and how does the brand bring it to life for its customers?

Dash and Dot: For us, luxury lies in craft, precision, and design - not just price tags. Accessible luxury means offering silhouettes that are global in sensibility yet rooted in Indian craft, using premium fabrics and artisanal detailing at prices that span from ₹2,000 to ₹30,000. It also means creating clothes that are versatile, repeatable, and designed to last beyond a single wear. True luxury is not only in what you wear, but how easy, functional, and ethical it feels, and we bust the myth that these qualities must come at an impossible cost.

8. Could you share some milestone moments that have defined Dash and Dot’s growth story so far?

Dash and Dot: Several milestones have shaped the journey so far. Launching in the middle of a pandemic and finding immediate resonance was the first. Our collaboration with Seema Gujral brought couture-inspired design to a wider audience. Opening our first physical store in South Delhi was another turning point, quickly growing into a long-term flagship. Each new store, collection, and collaboration has reinforced the same goal - building a brand that balances heritage with a distinctly modern identity.

9. What is the long-term vision for Dash and Dot, and how do you see the brand shaping the future of contemporary Indian fashion?

Dash and Dot: Our vision is to take India to the world. We want to build a global Indian fashion brand that feels just as at home in New York or London as it does in Delhi. That means expanding retail presence steadily across tier 1 and tier 2 cities, continuing collaborations with designers, and putting Indian craft on a truly international platform. The goal is not just growth, but shaping a narrative where modern Indian fashion is globally relevant, proudly rooted, and forward-looking.

10. The festive season is a major moment for fashion in India. What can we expect from Dash and Dot’s festive wear collection this year?

Dash and Dot: This year’s festive collection celebrates heritage and modernity in equal measure. The Benares capsule highlights brocade, tissue, and raw silk in international silhouettes like sari-drape gowns, jackets, and maxi skirts. Soft organza has been developed into coordinated sets, and separates make the collection versatile across occasions. The palette begins with ivory and gold before moving into jewel tones like fuchsia, royal blue, and green. Embroidery, artisanal prints, and woven textures tie it all together—pieces that are festive, but also designed to live well beyond the season.

11. Tell us about the inspiration and creative process behind your latest collection.

Dash and Dot: The inspiration for this collection comes from Benares and its centuries-old weaving tradition. Spending time with weavers and learning their craft shaped the foundation of the line. Brocade, tissue, and raw silk were interpreted into modern silhouettes, while Indian drapery was translated into global forms. The creative process was about dialogue and reinterpretation - celebrating heritage while positioning it on an international platform. The result is a collection that feels rooted, but modern in its outlook and wearability.

12. Beyond festive wear, which new categories or segments do you see Dash and Dot exploring as part of its future growth?

Dash and Dot: We’re steadily expanding into categories that fit our philosophy of versatile, modern dressing. Resort and swimwear are natural next steps, giving our audience effortless styles for travel and leisure. We are also planning to expand into footwear and accessories, creating a more complete wardrobe experience in the future. Each extension is approached with the same design-first lens—modern, wearable, and rooted in Indian craft and storytelling.

13. If you had to describe the future of Dash and Dot in one defining statement, what would it be?

Dash and Dot: “A modern Indian brand with heritage at its heart and the future in its vision.”