The Rise of Traditional Jewellery in Celebrity Weddings

1 /8

Over the past few wedding seasons, celebrity bridal style has taken a noticeably heritage-forward turn. Instead of relying solely on contemporary diamond sets, many leading women have leaned into traditional jewellery — pieces layered with regional significance, ritual value, and generational memory. Whether it’s intricate temple gold, heirloom polki, or culturally specific adornments like the mundavalya, these choices feel less about trend cycles and more about storytelling.

Actresses across industries have each used their wedding jewellery to reflect personal heritage rather than just aesthetic appeal. The result? Bridal looks that feel deeply rooted, visually rich, and culturally precise, signalling a larger shift where traditional jewellery isn’t just ceremonial — it’s becoming the defining style statement of modern celebrity weddings.