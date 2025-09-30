The Sneakers Editors Love Just As Much As Adidas Sambas

There’s a reason why you’ve been itching for a new pair of kicks. Sneakers, while always functionally relevant, haven’t basked in fashion’s spotlight quite as much as they do now. Adidas Sambas specifically have seen a surge in popularity over the last few years, as more and more people choose the iconic stripes over a pair of heels for a viral outfit pic or even days at the office. According to data shared by popular shopping platform Lyst, searches for the sneaker continue to rise. The buzzy silhouette has gone viral for its comfortable, retro design, but if you’re seeking an equally cool yet slightly more unexpected option, our list of the best Adidas Samba alternatives has you covered.
The Standout Sneaker Shopping List
- The Cherry Red Pick: Reebok Classic AZ Sneaker
- The Sport Star: Puma H-Street OG Sneaker
- The New Kid on the Block: Autry Windspin Low Sneaker
- This Season’s Must-Have: Vince Mojave Trainer Sneaker
- The Editor’s Favourite: Dries Van Noten Mixed Leather Retro Runner
- Most Similar: Proenza Schouler Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers
Below, you’ll find 15 sneakers that channel the Adidas Sambas aesthetic—but each with its own unique flair. From similar-yet-different Adidas styles to reminiscent pairs from buzzy brands like Puma and Loewe, many of these styles are also topping the charts—so you know they’re worth adding to your collection. What’s more, plenty are backed by glowing customer reviews, editor endorsements, and celebrity approvals. Keep reading to shop the full edit.
Salomon XT-Whisper Sneakers
If you’re looking for a cool pair of sneakers that looks good on the weekends and in the office, Salomon’s XT-Whisper will be your go-to.
Sizes: 5-11.5
Colors: White
Materials: Textile, rubber
An ELLE Editor says: “These are the sneakers that made me forget about any others. I’ll slip these on when I’m running a quick errand, jumping on a plane, or even heading to the office.”—Dale Arden Chong, senior fashion commerce editor(ELLE USA)
Miu Miu Leather Sneakers
When it comes to cool sneakers, no other style tops the trendy options delivered by Miu Miu. This one combines the color of the season, brown, with a fashion-forward buckle.
Sizes: 5-11
Colors: Cognac
Materials: Leather
Adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet Sneaker
When editors are giving their Sambas a break, the quirky, cool Taekwondo Mei ballet sneakers are on our feet. They’re easy to mix and match with many outfits and are just as comfortable.
Sizes: 5-11
Colors: Silver, Gray
Materials: Leather
Dries Van Noten Retro Runner Sneakers
The sneakers running through every editor’s mind right now are Dries Van Noten’s Retro Runners. Everything from its supple suede exterior, slim fit silhouette, and delicate stitching skyrocketed this shoe into fashion stardom. We’re spotlighting this iteration because it’s the most popular right now, but if you’re feeling a little more daring, then we invite you to take a look at this cord and velvet-trimmed alternative instead.
Sizes: 5-11
Colors: Tan, Black
Materials: Leather, rubber
Adidas Taekwondo Shoes
Developed with taekwondo in mind, these sleek Adidas sneakers offer a cool, laceless take on the brand’s trendy Sambas. If you’re after a versatile yet unexpected Samba alternative, this is it.
Sizes: 5-10.5
Colors: Black, white
Materials: Leather
Customer review: “I love the look and get lots of 'where did you get those?' from people I don't even know. They are also comfortable. Best new Adidas style in years!”
Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers
Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66 sneakers became a cult classic the moment Uma Thurman wore a yellow and black pair in Kill Bill: Volume 1. Be forewarned, this isn’t the easiest Adidas Sambas alternative to get your hands on; stock is limited, and resale prices for this design tend to be steep. Lyst shared that searches for the Mexico 66 are now up 186 percent year-over-year and 98 percent quarter-over-quarter on the platform, serving as further proof of the Japanese sneaker’s IYKYK status.
Sizes: 5.5-12 US
Colors: 7 options
Materials: Suede
Proenza Schouler Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers
These Proenza Schouler sneakers give off a very similar vibe to the Adidas Sambas. The shape and coloring are about the same, but these provide better traction thanks to the rippled rubber sole. Let’s not forget the suede details either, as they create a slightly elevated appeal.
Sizes: 6-11
Colors: Black/White/Silver
Materials: Rubber, leather, suede
Reebok Classic AZ Legacy Sneakers
Red continues to dominate as an it color–perhaps it’s time to accept it as a new neutral. If you hesitated to jump on the trend, then it’s prime time to invest in a pair of red sneakers. Reebok sneakers are ideal lifestyle shoes, as the padded construction and foam footbed allow for all-day comfort.
Sizes: 5-11
Colors: 10 options
Materials: Rubber, suede
Customer review: “So cute and comfy!! Excited to wear them to work. I’m a hospital RN and do a lot of standing and walking. The memory foam insoles are amazing.”
Vince Mojave Trainer
Brown sneakers are a must-have for fall, too. Aside from being the color of the year, the earthy tone is surprisingly easy to style. A baby blue button-down, a burgundy dress, and even some burnt orange skirts are all colors and items you can expect to couple with this shoe.
Sizes: 5-10
Colors: Elmwood, Milk/Horchata/Black
Materials: Rubber, leather, suede
Customer review: “Sleek and stylish, these are perfect with cropped or skinny jeans, tank dresses, or an A-line slip skirt paired with a denim jacket. Great color combinations! They are also incredibly cushioned and comfortable. I love these!”
Loewe Flow Runner
Designers have been churning out one stylish sneaker after another. One you don’t want to miss is this option by Loewe. The brand has been a favorite amongst consumers, according to a trend report by Lyst, and these make the perfect alternative to Adidas Sambas.
Sizes: EU 35-42
Colors: Black/White
Materials: Nylon and suede
Adidas Japan Shoes
Though these Adidas Japan shoes haven’t reached mainstream popularity just yet, they’re coveted by die-hard sneakerheads. A reissue of a low-top sneaker from the mid-’60s, they tap into the same retro sneaker trend as the Samba in a slightly different way.
Sizes: 5-11
Colors: White, Off-White, Red
Materials: Leather
Customer review: “Everything about these shoes is a 10/10. They fit like a glove with no need to break them in. I’ve purchased Spezials, Sambas, and Gazelles, and these might just be in the running for my newest fave.”
Autry Windspin Low Sneaker
Another simply stylish shoe to consider is this suede option by Autry. The Texas-born label may be lesser-known at the moment, but it’s bound to become a public favorite in no time. If you love being the first to wear rising trends, then this one is for you.
Sizes: 5-10
Colors: Peanut, Dark Red, Orange Suede, Beige Suede
Materials: Rubber, leather, suede
Alohas Tb.490 Rife Sneakers
Alohas’s Tb.490 Rife sneakers skyrocketed in popularity when social media users noticed their aesthetic similarities to sold-out Miu Miu x New Balance and Adidas x Wales Bonner collaborations. Order this Adidas Samba alternative now or forever hold your peace when it inevitably sells out. With nearly 30 colorways to choose from, there’s destined to be one that suits your taste.
Sizes: 35-46 EU
Colors: 17 options
Materials: Suede or leather
Customer review: “I purchased these looking for something like my Adidas Gazelles but with a more dainty look. These shoes have exceeded my expectations. They are so cute and one of the most comfortable pairs of shoes I own.”
Adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneaker
Since debuting in the mid-’60s, Adidas Gazelles have been worn by everyone from early hip-hop artists and ’90s supermodels to trendsetting A-listers like Harry Styles and Gigi Hadid. Searches for Adidas Gazelles are currently up 20 percent year-over-year on Lyst, indicating that this long-standing celebrity favorite will remain a top soccer shoe through the coming seasons.
Sizes: 5-11
Colors: Clear Pink/Lucid Blue, Clear Sky/Solar Green, Halo Blush/White
Materials: Leather
Customer review: “The Gazelle is true to size with more cushion than the Samba.”
