The Sneakers Editors Love Just As Much As Adidas Sambas

There’s a reason why you’ve been itching for a new pair of kicks. Sneakers, while always functionally relevant, haven’t basked in fashion’s spotlight quite as much as they do now. Adidas Sambas specifically have seen a surge in popularity over the last few years, as more and more people choose the iconic stripes over a pair of heels for a viral outfit pic or even days at the office. According to data shared by popular shopping platform Lyst, searches for the sneaker continue to rise. The buzzy silhouette has gone viral for its comfortable, retro design, but if you’re seeking an equally cool yet slightly more unexpected option, our list of the best Adidas Samba alternatives has you covered.

Below, you’ll find 15 sneakers that channel the Adidas Sambas aesthetic—but each with its own unique flair. From similar-yet-different Adidas styles to reminiscent pairs from buzzy brands like Puma and Loewe, many of these styles are also topping the charts—so you know they’re worth adding to your collection. What’s more, plenty are backed by glowing customer reviews, editor endorsements, and celebrity approvals. Keep reading to shop the full edit.

Salomon XT-Whisper Sneakers

If you’re looking for a cool pair of sneakers that looks good on the weekends and in the office, Salomon’s XT-Whisper will be your go-to.

Sizes: 5-11.5

Colors: White

Materials: Textile, rubber

An ELLE Editor says: “These are the sneakers that made me forget about any others. I’ll slip these on when I’m running a quick errand, jumping on a plane, or even heading to the office.”—Dale Arden Chong, senior fashion commerce editor(ELLE USA)

Miu Miu Leather Sneakers

When it comes to cool sneakers, no other style tops the trendy options delivered by Miu Miu. This one combines the color of the season, brown, with a fashion-forward buckle.

Sizes: 5-11

Colors: Cognac

Materials: Leather

Adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet Sneaker

When editors are giving their Sambas a break, the quirky, cool Taekwondo Mei ballet sneakers are on our feet. They’re easy to mix and match with many outfits and are just as comfortable.



Sizes: 5-11

Colors: Silver, Gray

Materials: Leather

Dries Van Noten Retro Runner Sneakers Image Courtesy: Dries Van Noten The sneakers running through every editor’s mind right now are Dries Van Noten’s Retro Runners. Everything from its supple suede exterior, slim fit silhouette, and delicate stitching skyrocketed this shoe into fashion stardom. We’re spotlighting this iteration because it’s the most popular right now, but if you’re feeling a little more daring, then we invite you to take a look at this cord and velvet-trimmed alternative instead. Sizes: 5-11 Colors: Tan, Black Materials: Leather, rubber Adidas Taekwondo Shoes Image Courtesy: Adidas Developed with taekwondo in mind, these sleek Adidas sneakers offer a cool, laceless take on the brand’s trendy Sambas. If you’re after a versatile yet unexpected Samba alternative, this is it. Sizes: 5-10.5 Colors: Black, white Materials: Leather Customer review: “I love the look and get lots of 'where did you get those?' from people I don't even know. They are also comfortable. Best new Adidas style in years!”

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers

Onitsuka Tiger’s Mexico 66 sneakers became a cult classic the moment Uma Thurman wore a yellow and black pair in Kill Bill: Volume 1. Be forewarned, this isn’t the easiest Adidas Sambas alternative to get your hands on; stock is limited, and resale prices for this design tend to be steep. Lyst shared that searches for the Mexico 66 are now up 186 percent year-over-year and 98 percent quarter-over-quarter on the platform, serving as further proof of the Japanese sneaker’s IYKYK status.

Sizes: 5.5-12 US

Colors: 7 options

Materials: Suede

Proenza Schouler Bicolor Leather Low-Top Sneakers

These Proenza Schouler sneakers give off a very similar vibe to the Adidas Sambas. The shape and coloring are about the same, but these provide better traction thanks to the rippled rubber sole. Let’s not forget the suede details either, as they create a slightly elevated appeal.

Sizes: 6-11

Colors: Black/White/Silver

Materials: Rubber, leather, suede

Reebok Classic AZ Legacy Sneakers

Red continues to dominate as an it color–perhaps it’s time to accept it as a new neutral. If you hesitated to jump on the trend, then it’s prime time to invest in a pair of red sneakers. Reebok sneakers are ideal lifestyle shoes, as the padded construction and foam footbed allow for all-day comfort.

Sizes: 5-11

Colors: 10 options

Materials: Rubber, suede

Customer review: “So cute and comfy!! Excited to wear them to work. I’m a hospital RN and do a lot of standing and walking. The memory foam insoles are amazing.”

Vince Mojave Trainer

Brown sneakers are a must-have for fall, too. Aside from being the color of the year, the earthy tone is surprisingly easy to style. A baby blue button-down, a burgundy dress, and even some burnt orange skirts are all colors and items you can expect to couple with this shoe.

Sizes: 5-10

Colors: Elmwood, Milk/Horchata/Black

Materials: Rubber, leather, suede

Customer review: “Sleek and stylish, these are perfect with cropped or skinny jeans, tank dresses, or an A-line slip skirt paired with a denim jacket. Great color combinations! They are also incredibly cushioned and comfortable. I love these!”

Loewe Flow Runner

Designers have been churning out one stylish sneaker after another. One you don’t want to miss is this option by Loewe. The brand has been a favorite amongst consumers, according to a trend report by Lyst, and these make the perfect alternative to Adidas Sambas.

Sizes: EU 35-42

Colors: Black/White

Materials: Nylon and suede

Adidas Japan Shoes

Though these Adidas Japan shoes haven’t reached mainstream popularity just yet, they’re coveted by die-hard sneakerheads. A reissue of a low-top sneaker from the mid-’60s, they tap into the same retro sneaker trend as the Samba in a slightly different way.

Sizes: 5-11

Colors: White, Off-White, Red

Materials: Leather

Customer review: “Everything about these shoes is a 10/10. They fit like a glove with no need to break them in. I’ve purchased Spezials, Sambas, and Gazelles, and these might just be in the running for my newest fave.”

Autry Windspin Low Sneaker

Another simply stylish shoe to consider is this suede option by Autry. The Texas-born label may be lesser-known at the moment, but it’s bound to become a public favorite in no time. If you love being the first to wear rising trends, then this one is for you.

Sizes: 5-10

Colors: Peanut, Dark Red, Orange Suede, Beige Suede

Materials: Rubber, leather, suede

Alohas Tb.490 Rife Sneakers

Alohas’s Tb.490 Rife sneakers skyrocketed in popularity when social media users noticed their aesthetic similarities to sold-out Miu Miu x New Balance and Adidas x Wales Bonner collaborations. Order this Adidas Samba alternative now or forever hold your peace when it inevitably sells out. With nearly 30 colorways to choose from, there’s destined to be one that suits your taste.

Sizes: 35-46 EU

Colors: 17 options

Materials: Suede or leather

Customer review: “I purchased these looking for something like my Adidas Gazelles but with a more dainty look. These shoes have exceeded my expectations. They are so cute and one of the most comfortable pairs of shoes I own.”

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Sneaker

Since debuting in the mid-’60s, Adidas Gazelles have been worn by everyone from early hip-hop artists and ’90s supermodels to trendsetting A-listers like Harry Styles and Gigi Hadid. Searches for Adidas Gazelles are currently up 20 percent year-over-year on Lyst, indicating that this long-standing celebrity favorite will remain a top soccer shoe through the coming seasons.

Sizes: 5-11

Colors: Clear Pink/Lucid Blue, Clear Sky/Solar Green, Halo Blush/White

Materials: Leather

Customer review: “The Gazelle is true to size with more cushion than the Samba.”

