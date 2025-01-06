These Are The 10 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 Golden Globes

See Selena Gomez’s Prada gown and more of the most breathtaking looks. Of course, there were a ton of sparkles, from the dazzling metallic details on Demi Moore’s Armani Privé gown to the glittering shimmer on Mikey Madison’s Bottega Veneta look (one of the last custom designs Matthieu Blazy created for the fashion house). Then, on the opposite side of the spectrum, there were simple ensembles that whispered chic without any flashy bells or whistles—like Naomi Watts’s two-tone piece by Schiaparelli or Emma Stone’s sleek Louis Vuitton look, which she paired with a pixie cut that evoked memories of Mia Farrow. See even more of the breathtaking looks from the night, below.

1. Elle Fanning

In custom Balmain and Cartier

2. Emma Stone

In Louis Vuitton

3. Cynthia ErivoIn

In Custom Louis Vuitton

4. Selena Gomez

In Prada

5. Mikey Madison

In custom Bottega Veneta

6. Anna SawaiIn

custom Dior

7. Zendaya

In custom Louis Vuitton.

8. Demi Moore

In Armani Privé

9. Naomi Watts

In Schiaparelli

10. Zoe Saldaña

In Saint Laurent

Read the original article in ELLE USA.