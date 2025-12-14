Timex Atelier: Where every second is a statement

Every era has its own design language. Ours feels like a return to intention: to objects shaped not by volume or spectacle, but by a kind of refined precision. Across fashion and lifestyle, we are increasingly seeing pieces that favour balance over noise. They stand out not because they’re loud, but because they’re impeccably considered.

In watchmaking, this evolution finds an articulate voice in a brand that has always known how to read its moment: Timex.

For 170 years, Timex has accompanied people through their daily rhythms, be it school days, workdays, milestones, and moments that mattered. What has kept the brand relevant across such a long arc isn’t a signature style, but a belief that design should evolve in conversation with its time. Each generation of Timex has reflected the world around it, sometimes staying in step, sometimes a little ahead.

And now, that lineage sharpens into something new, and beautifully intentional, with Timex Atelier.

A new design chapter

Timex Atelier doesn’t announce itself as a breakaway collection. Instead, it feels like the culmination of everything the brand has long stood for—proportion, legibility, and watchmaking legacy. Building on the Giorgio Galli philosophy of modern minimalism, Atelier takes these ideas further, stripping away noise until only the essential remains.

Giorgio Galli, Timex Group’s Chief Creative Director, describes the process almost like sculpture. “Every Timex Atelier watch begins with proportion, but it is in the details where discovery lives. The more you study each surface, each line, each relationship between elements, the more you begin to understand what has been carefully placed, and what has been intentionally left out,” he says. “These watches are not designed to impress at a glance. They are designed to be discovered, slowly, over time.”

These watches don’t seek immediate applause; they grow on you with time just like art or fine wine.

For the man who moves

The first expression of this design philosophy, the Timex Atelier GMT24 M1a, feels particularly attuned to the modern wearer. It is for someone who shifts between cities, cultures, and roles with ease.

At its centre is the Swiss-made Landeron 24 GMT automatic movement, revealed through an exhibition case back. The fourth hand glides across time zones with a kind of assured calm, giving structure to days that often begin in one place and end in another.

The watch’s proportions are its strength. There's depth that feels sculpted rather than heavy, details calibrated for both legibility and elegance. It comes in two personalities: an NBR synthetic rubber strap for those who gravitate toward a clean, contemporary sensibility, and a self-adjustable stainless-steel bracelet that wears effortlessly from morning to late night.

There’s no nostalgia here, no attempt to echo the jet age. Instead, the GMT24 M1a reflects a more fluid way of living today.

Modernity at its centre

What makes Timex Atelier compelling is not that it reinvents Timex, but that it reveals the brand’s core with greater clarity. Luxury here is not theatrical; instead, it lives in proportion and details that deepen the more you pay attention.

For a brand shaped over 170 years, Atelier feels like a natural arrival point. A chapter written with calm confidence, guided by a long memory but firmly rooted in the present.

