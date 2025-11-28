Indian Labels Tyla Should Wear For Her Set At The Indian Sneaker Festival

Concert culture is at an all-time high in India; at this point, I’ve seen the box office more than I’ve seen my own friends. And with one final cultural crescendo left in the year, Mumbai is getting ready to welcome the Indian Sneaker Festival’s debut, complete with a truly global bill, Grammy-winning Afrobeats superstar Tyla leading the charge. With over 60,000 sneakerheads, ravers and street-culture loyalists set to swarm MMRDA Grounds, ISF is shaping up to be the city’s most fashion-forward weekend of 2025.

And if there’s anything we know about Tyla, it’s that she doesn’t play safe with her outfits. Her style is a kinetic blend of distressed silhouettes, sultry and risque, the kind of look that moves the way her music does. Whether she’s in sleek CHANEL (no pun intended) fits or Y2K-leaning sets or sculpted metals that catch the light at the perfect moment, Tyla’s moodboard is always on point.

But if there’s one thing fashion does better than anyone else, it’s pulling off cultural crossovers with the kind of quiet confidence that suddenly gets very loud on stage. We’ve seen it happen before: In 2023, Halsey headlined Lollapalooza India in Saaksha & Kinni, Gujrati threadwork, mirror embroidery, and a whole lot of sparkle, paired with silver trinkets from Tribe Amrapali. More recently, Central Cee set Rolling Loud buzzing in a now-iconic Shiva graphic tee, which swiftly entered the global pop-culture chat. That cross-cultural current is stronger than ever and Tyla, who also has Indian ancestry, is expected to channel it with her first-ever performance in India.

So the question writes itself: Which homegrown designers deserve a moment under her spotlight? From avant-garde metalwork mavens to indie couture storytellers, here’s a curated list of Indian labels that feel practically made for Tyla’s fire.

GRAINE

A great pick to embody that emborided heavy look with fleixblity.

Bhavya Ramesh

Imagine her these blings!

Nikhil Gajare

A custom corset? We are sold.

Label Niharika Vivek

And if we are talking about corsets, throw some desi spice in it with this one.

Hannah Khiangte ™️

Flowly and something that could dance with her Water moves!

Shloka Bhatia

Knitwear but make it couture and just imagine Tyla in them.

Ziddi

Some more nail rings and hair jewelley for that sparkle.

Outhouse

PSA for her stylist Ron Hartleben, don't miss out on these.

NORMCORE

A fresh dose of prints.

SAAKSHA & KINNI

Lastly, this ensemble. Thank us later.



