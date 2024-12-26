Have You Met Fashion's Unsung Fashion Heroes? (Sans Mainstream Bollywood)

As a fashion writer, every day I'm tasked with the mighty chore of crafting an airtight pitch about the rousing state of fashionary antics in the world, only to be met by blunderous mayhem masked as a fashion statement. That corset and ruched skirt combo you see on three out of four celebrities? Yes, exactly that. Boring, boo, next. Perils of the job, you see.

Away from all the cut-copy-paste silhouettes and mindless adherence to trends, there's a field where boundless creativity and an actual passion for styling meld, you'll find the real vagabonds of the fashion realm there. And no, they're not the usual Bollywood A-listers touted as the style saviours of today. Guilty as charged. Here's a list of the slightly unsung and unique fashion heroes of 2024.

We see you, we appreciate you.

Nara Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nara (@naraaziza)

While she may have embraced the clouty life all thanks to her emergence as a contemporary 'tradwife' influencer, she's known for her distinct sense of style and interestingly unique takes on fashion (be it at the front row at award shows) or even in her famed kitchen.

Agou Hengoulal Sitlhou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AGOU HENGOULAL SITLHOU (@a_g_o_u)

Incredibly rooted in his storytelling, Agou's ascent has been one for the books. The audacious world-building and reverence for his culture shines effortlessly through his meticulously put-together ensembles, making him the real fashion icon of today.

Erykah Badu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cfda (@cfda)

While I harbour immense shame for not knowing much about the very talented Erykah Badu before her CFDA moment, I'm thrilled to now have been exposed to the fashion force she is, in fact always has been. Special mention to Thom Browne's discerning eye for all things fantastic.

Sunidhi Chauhan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunidhi Chauhan (@sunidhichauhan5)

Saumya Thakkar, you star! Sunidhi has given everything to the music industry, and then some more. But her unlikely rise as a fashion icon this year was a pleasant surprise, which made the fan in me incredibly happy. I've written more about it, tap to read.

Sahil Salathia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Salathia (@sahilgsalathia)

Boy, you can bare it all. And I'm so glad we have a male figure defying the usual codes of masculinity with a very raw and personal spin on men's fashion. In the west they may have Paul Mescal, but Sahil Salathia here is sure cooking up a storm in the 'short' shorts department.

Ella Emhoff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ella emhoff (@ellaemhoff)

Fashion designer and daughter of the VP of the United States, Kamala Harris, Emhoff has been quite the undercover fashion sensation in the scene. Her entry to the scene isn't new, it's just that the media frenzy all thanks to the elections this year put her under the spotlight.

Param Sahib

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARAMSahib (@parambanana)

You want camp. You'll get the campiest of them all. Param Sahib makes colour so much fun (this is coming from someone averse to bright shades). If you read into his sense of expression, it's so much more than colour and an innate yearning to push forth the gender-bending stance on all things fashion. A delight all in all.

Marc Jacobs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs)

Fresh cut. Fresh colour. Marc is so unhinged on Instagram, much to the understandable dismay of his counterparts limited by a black-and-white display picture. His tongue-in-cheek commentary, eclectic set of nails and ever-gracious presence is why he's the ultimate style icon for the ages.

Kiran Rao

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

This year has been terrific for the Kiran. And the wolf-cut is a gift that keeps on giving. Having collaborated with label Raw Mango for an insightful series on all things fashion and art, it's imperative that Rao gets the attention she deserves because boy, she's been at it for a very long time.

Also Read: ELLE Replay: Revisiting The Most Viral Runway Moments Of 2024

Team ELLE: Fashion Trends We Don’t Want To See In 2025

This Fashion Writer Swears To Not Buy New Clothes In Jan, 2025. Cool?