subscribe
Advertisment
Fashion

Valentine’s Day gifting guide: 8 playful picks from Savana by Urbanic

From heart-shaped accents to statement dresses and cosy lounge sets, this Valentine’s Day edit blends romance with everyday wearability, perfect for thoughtful, stylish gifting.

| Team ELLE
Untitled design (1)

Valentine’s Day doesn’t always need grand gestures and dramatic surprises. Sometimes, the sweetest gifts are the ones that slip effortlessly into everyday life—a dress you’ll reach for again, a piece of jewellery that becomes your go-to, or a tiny accessory that makes you smile every time you see it.If you’re looking for something thoughtful, stylish, and easy to wear well beyond February 14, here’s a curated list of pieces from Savana by Urbanic that strike that perfect balance between romantic and practical.

Advertisment

 1. Heart Bag Charm

WhatsApp Image 2026-02-12 at 11.40.16 AM

Price: Rs 190

A small detail, big impact. This heart-shaped bag charm adds a playful pop to everyday handbags, totes, or backpacks. Lightweight and easy to clip on, it’s an effortless way to personalise a look, and makes for a sweet little add-on gift.

 2. Asymmetric A-Line Dress

WhatsApp Image 2026-02-12 at 11.40.16 AM (1)

Price: Rs 1,390

This A-line dress gets a modern refresh with its asymmetric silhouette. It’s polished enough for dinner plans yet relaxed enough for brunch, making it a versatile option for date nights or celebratory outings.

 3. Heart Artificial Jewellery Set (3-Piece)

WhatsApp Image 2026-02-12 at 11.40.15 AM (2)

Price: Rs 188

Featuring delicate heart motifs, this coordinated three-piece jewellery set adds instant charm to everyday outfits. It’s lightweight, easy to style, and festive without feeling over the top; ideal for someone who enjoys subtle statement pieces.

Advertisment

4. Lace-Trimmed Lounge Set

WhatsApp Image 2026-02-12 at 11.40.16 AM (2)

Price: Rs 1,071

If you're planning on celebrating at home, this lace-detailed lounge is your go-to for comfort with a soft, feminine finish. Relaxed yet thoughtfully designed, it’s perfect for cosy evenings while still feeling put-together.

 5. Asymmetric Cocktail Dress

WhatsApp Image 2026-02-12 at 11.40.16 AM (3)

Price: Rs 1,790For those who love making an entrance, this asymmetric cocktail dress brings movement and visual interest to an evening look. It’s a confident, standout choice for parties or special celebrations.

 6. Bow Detail A-Line Dress

WhatsApp Image 2026-02-12 at 11.40.15 AM (4)

Price: Rs 890Playful yet polished, this A-line dress is finished with a bow detail that adds just the right touch of romance. Dress it up with heels or keep it casual with flats; it works both ways.

7. Heart Artificial Jewellery – Layered Necklace

WhatsApp Image 2026-02-12 at 11.40.15 AM (1)

Price: Rs 290

 A layered necklace featuring heart accents that can be worn solo or stacked with other chains. It’s an easy way to add a hint of charm to casual outfits or light occasion wear.

 8. Jacquard Twist Top

WhatsApp Image 2026-02-12 at 11.40.15 AM (6)

Price: Rs 690

With its textured jacquard fabric and twist detail, this top elevates a simple silhouette. It pairs effortlessly with jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers–a versatile piece that feels special without being complicated.

Whether you’re shopping for a partner, a friend, or yourself, these picks keep things stylish, wearable, and just a little bit romantic—exactly how Valentine’s gifting should feel.

Related stories