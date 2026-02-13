Valentine’s Day gifting guide: 8 playful picks from Savana by Urbanic

Valentine’s Day doesn’t always need grand gestures and dramatic surprises. Sometimes, the sweetest gifts are the ones that slip effortlessly into everyday life—a dress you’ll reach for again, a piece of jewellery that becomes your go-to, or a tiny accessory that makes you smile every time you see it.
1. Heart Bag Charm
Price: Rs 190
A small detail, big impact. This heart-shaped bag charm adds a playful pop to everyday handbags, totes, or backpacks. Lightweight and easy to clip on, it’s an effortless way to personalise a look, and makes for a sweet little add-on gift.
2. Asymmetric A-Line Dress
Price: Rs 1,390
3. Heart Artificial Jewellery Set (3-Piece)
Price: Rs 188
Featuring delicate heart motifs, this coordinated three-piece jewellery set adds instant charm to everyday outfits. It’s lightweight, easy to style, and festive without feeling over the top; ideal for someone who enjoys subtle statement pieces.
4. Lace-Trimmed Lounge Set
Price: Rs 1,071
5. Asymmetric Cocktail Dress
Price: Rs 1,790
6. Bow Detail A-Line Dress
Price: Rs 890
7. Heart Artificial Jewellery – Layered Necklace
Price: Rs 290
8. Jacquard Twist Top
Price: Rs 690
With its textured jacquard fabric and twist detail, this top elevates a simple silhouette. It pairs effortlessly with jeans, skirts, or tailored trousers–a versatile piece that feels special without being complicated.
Whether you’re shopping for a partner, a friend, or yourself, these picks keep things stylish, wearable, and just a little bit romantic—exactly how Valentine’s gifting should feel.