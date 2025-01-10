Vedang Raina Is The Star Of S&N By Shantnu Nikhil’s Newest Campaign ‘Afterhours’

Vedang Raina is sure having a moment with his critically-acclaimed performances and as we’re just warming up to his acting chops, his sartorial ascent is also spot on the horizon, spearheaded by S&N by Shantnu Nikhil for their newest collection ‘Afterhours.’ A bold reimagining of Shantnu Nikhil’s iconic silhouettes, ‘Afterhours,’ draws inspiration from the electrifying pulse of the city after dark. It captures the fleeting beauty of untold encounters and unspoken bonds, channeling the untamed energy of nightlife. At the heart of this campaign is Vedang Raina, whose magnetic presence brings the collection to life against the chic backdrop of Slink & Bardot in Worli.

His portrayal effortlessly conveys the intensity of a night where freedom reigns and boundaries blur. "This campaign was an incredible experience," says Vedang. "What excited me most was how different this was from my usual style. It was a thrill to experiment with these outfits, which were unlike anything I typically wear." With its daring twists and bold flourishes, ‘Afterhours’ pushes the boundaries of S&N’s signature design ethos.

Men's statement shirts, adorned with intricate embroidered leopard motifs and leather accents, merge urban edge with precise tailoring. Women's flowing, draped skirts paired with structured corsets, detailed with skull embroidery, fierce leopards, and diamanté embellishments, radiate both strength and sensuality.

"It’s inspiring to work with young talents like Vedang, who can effortlessly transform and embody anything," reflect Shantanu and Nikhil on their collaboration and add, "He truly captures the bold spirit of ‘Afterhours,’ bringing to life the essence of the night while preserving his own unique style."

Touted as something that’s much more than a collection—it’s a celebration of passion, freedom, and living in the moment with unapologetic intensity. It is for those who command their every move, making an indelible statement with bold accents and impeccable tailoring.