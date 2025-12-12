The New-Age Bandhgala: Vishal Jethwa Makes A Case For Futuristic Ethnic Wear

Fresh off the release of Homebound, Vishal Jethwa has been making a steady run of public appearances, and his latest look taps into a more experimental corner of menswear. For a recent outing, he wore a deep wine bandhgala by Amit Aggarwal, a designer who has consistently pushed Indian silhouettes into more architectural territory.

The bandhgala itself is familiar—structured, velvet, sharply tailored — but Aggarwal introduces a single intervention that shifts the entire mood: a sculptural panel crafted from his signature micro-pleated fabric. It arcs across the front almost like a ribbon, adding dimension without tipping into theatrics. The texture catches light in a quiet, controlled way, giving the outfit a contemporary edge while still keeping it rooted in traditional Indian shape and proportion.

Aggarwal’s menswear often sits at the intersection of craft and engineering, and this piece follows that trajectory. There’s no overt ornamentation, no heavy embroidery—just a focus on material, construction and form.

For Jethwa, who has been in the spotlight post-Homebound, the ensemble feels like a natural extension of where his style has been heading: polished but unfussy, expressive without leaning into excess.

Instagram: @amitaggarwalofficial

The Art and Innovation of Micro-Pleated Fabrics

For years, micro-pleating has been an Amit Aggarwal signature — an innovation that merges material science with couture philosophy. Rather than decorative detailing, the pleats function almost as architecture: engineered to sculpt, frame, and redefine the body.

On Vishal Jethwa, the pleated motif becomes the focal point of the bandhgala, offering depth and dynamism without overpowering the classic silhouette. Micro-pleated elements also introduce a fluidity rarely associated with ethnic dress for men, transforming a heritage staple into a contemporary statement piece worthy of the red carpet.

Amit Aggarwal and His Signature Architectural Ethnic Wear

Amit Aggarwal has long championed a design language rooted in structure, sculptural forms, and futuristic craft. What sets his pieces apart is the perfect intersection of engineering and emotion. Every panel is intentional, every contour deliberate. In this bandhgala, the precision of the cut meets the tactile richness of velvet, while the pleated detailing injects a bold architectural edge. And as Vishal Jethwa continues to enjoy the spotlight following the release of Homebound, this look cements him as a rising style force — refined, expressive and unmistakably modern.

Also Read:

ELLE Digital Cover Star: A.R. Rahman, The Icon, The Maestro, The Legend

Sabrina Carpenter Is Dressing Like the Fantasy Closet We All Grew Up Imagining