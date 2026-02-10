Where Craft Meets Context: Inside KALKI’s Chhattarpur Flagship

Rooted in crafts that translate into the epitome of glamour, KALKI's seasonless collections bring out the beauty of modern heritage- think striking colour palettes, larger-than-life silhouettes, and breath-taking finesse- all with the touch of femininity. Incorporating ethnic glamour into your wardrobe comes an immersive six-story store that combines experience, design, and craftsmanship. In January, KALKI opened its new store in Chhattarpur, showcasing a setting that reflects the brand's current perspective on contemporary Indian luxury: thoughtful, immersive, and firmly anchored in workmanship. The store represents a logical next step in KALKI's retail adventure as it looks ahead to 2026 and is situated in one of Delhi's most well-known luxury and bridal attractions.

The store in the heart of upscale South Delhi, which spans six floors and 10,600 square feet, is designed to feel serene but layered, letting the clothes take centre stage. Celestial, tarot, and botanical themes are incorporated into the interiors through textured surfaces, gentle lighting, and specially designed display pieces. The setting is tasteful without being ostentatious, allowing surface, detail, and silhouette to express themselves.

Offering private locations for appointments for couture and occasion apparel, the store has elevated bridal consultation spaces, and dedicated styling zones. With a thorough overview of the company under one roof, the layout seamlessly transitions between wedding, couture, festive, Indo-western, and menswear collections. Additionally, Delhi consumers will have first access to limited-edition designs, seasonal collections, and carefully chosen edits made especially for the Chhattarpur market. We get candid with the founders, brothers Saurabh Gupta, Shishir Gupta, and Nishit Gupta at Kalki on how the house expansion into South Delhi came to be.

“Chhattarpur was an obvious choice for KALKI's changing retail vision due to its rise as a major luxury and bridal destination. The brand's design language is still shaped by the self-assured, fashion-conscious, and appreciative Delhi consumer. Chhattarpur has organically evolved into one of Delhi’s most important luxury and bridal destinations, making it a natural choice for KALKI’s six-storey flagship store.”, when asked why the choice was made for the place. So how does the collection in store translate into the now? “This translates into jewel tones, muted golds, soft neutrals, ivories, contemporary pastels, and an emphasis on texture-led embellishment across a variety of designs for the 2026 wedding season.”

Chhattarpur’s rise as Delhi’s luxury and bridal hub and the Chhattarpur flagship as a key milestone in KALKI’s retail journey. KALKI is no stranger to balancing a faithful offline and online clientele, with a vast social media presence, it does not fail to compromise on the grandeur of its offline showrooms, just as accessible and ever so impactful. In a world of fashion being more digitised by the minute, KALKI knows that human interaction is just as important for a client who wants to invest in luxury. “While KALKI has always been a digitally strong brand, bridal and occasion wear remain high-involvement purchases where customers value touch, fit, and craftsmanship,” they say, when asked about this balance. “The six-storey Chhattarpur flagship represents a key milestone in our retail journey, allowing us to showcase the full breadth of our collections, create immersive brand experiences across levels, and strengthen the role of offline retail alongside our digital presence.”

Designing a flagship is no small feat. We ask what they had in mind while drawing out the plans for the store. “Reimagining ethnic retail through immersive, experience-led spaces where design, spatial storytelling, and craftsmanship come together seamlessly. - At KALKI, we wanted to reimagine ethnic retail as an experience rather than a transaction. The six-storey flagship is designed as an immersive, experience-led space inspired by botanical elements and tarot symbolism, creating a sense of discovery as customers move through the store.”

A lot of wonderful ideas. So how do all of the elements work in harmony? “Spatial storytelling, thoughtful design, and craftsmanship come together seamlessly—where natural textures, mystical motifs, and curated visual details reflect KALKI’s modern Indian aesthetic. Every floor offers a distinct yet cohesive journey, allowing customers to engage deeply with the craftsmanship, detailing, and design philosophy behind the collections”

The team gets candid on the direction the modern bride is heading. “The evolving preferences of the modern Indian bride and a shift towards lighter palettes, texture-led detailing, and versatile silhouettes - The modern Indian bride is increasingly drawn to lighter palettes, refined textures, and versatile silhouettes that feel contemporary yet rooted in tradition.” On this shift, they elaborate. “ There is a clear shift away from excessive heaviness towards thoughtful detailing, surface textures, and wearable luxury. At KALKI, our design direction reflects this evolution—creating bridal and occasion wear that balances elegance, comfort, and versatility across ceremonies.”

KALKI’s evolution from a traditional ethnic wear brand to a modern Indian luxury label has been founder-led and design-driven. “Being a bootstrapped business has allowed us to scale with intention, maintaining creative control, quality, and consistency across cities.” Scaling a high-growth fashion business while remaining bootstrapped, how do they balance it all? “ It's all about balancing scale, craftsmanship, and consistency across cities - Our focus has always been on building a long-term brand—one that balances growth with craftsmanship and ensures the same design sensibility and customer experience across all touchpoints.”

So what's next for the luxury house? “Expansion, and continuing our story, across key Indian and international markets with sustainability, customisation, and supply-chain agility as growth drivers. We are focused on key Indian and international markets where there is a growing appetite for contemporary Indian occasion wear. Sustainability, customisation, and supply-chain agility are central to this growth, enabling us to respond quickly to design trends while maintaining quality. As we scale, we remain committed to responsible growth that preserves craftsmanship and brand integrity.”

KALKI has known to envision Indian luxury fashion as modern, globally relevant, and deeply rooted in craft. We ask them what the end goal is “To redefine Indian occasion wear by making it design-forward, experiential, and accessible to today’s customer. As the brand evolves, we aim to represent a new generation of Indian luxury—where tradition and innovation coexist seamlessly.”

Reflecting on the launch, Saurabh, Shishir and Nishit note, “The Chhattarpur store marks an important chapter in KALKI’s journey. It reflects how we see Indian luxury evolving - rooted in craft, elevated through design, and experienced in a way that feels personal, modern, and global.”

With the launch of its Chhattarpur store, KALKI deepens its footprint in the capital and its status as a go-to destination for contemporary Indian bridal and occasion wear, where thoughtful design, alluring experiences, and individual expression charm.

At a time when luxury is increasingly defined by intention rather than excess, KALKI’s Chhattarpur flagship feels like a quiet statement of confidence. It is less about spectacle and more about sensibility—where craftsmanship, space, and storytelling converge to honour the modern Indian wearer. As the brand looks ahead, this six-storey address stands not just as a retail milestone, but as a reaffirmation of KALKI’s evolving language of heritage: lived-in, immersive, and unmistakably of the now.