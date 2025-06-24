Where Heritage Meets Haute: Three Decades Of The Bicester Collection

Nestled in the English countryside, Bicester Village quietly opened its doors in 1995–pioneering a new kind of luxury destination that redefined retail. Today, it anchors The Bicester Collection, a global network of open-air luxury shopping villages spanning Europe, China and North America.

From La Vallée Village near Paris to Fidenza Village in Italy, La Roca Village and Las Rozas Village in Spain, Ingolstadt Village and Wertheim Village in Germany, Maasmechelen Village in Belgium, and Kildare Village in Ireland, each village blends high fashion with local culture and hospitality.

Guests can discover coveted brands, exclusive drops, limited-edition collections, and private sales, all set against a backdrop of thoughtfully designed spaces that echo regional heritage.

But The Bicester Collection is more than retail, it’s a cultural movement. Members can enjoy tailored privileges like hands-free shopping, VIP lounges, curated itineraries, and access to invitation-only events. For its most discerning clientele, the invitation-only Apartments offer refined sanctuaries inspired by local art and design.

The Collection welcomed 46 million guests in 2023 alone. This success is driven by meticulous attention to detail–from multilingual concierges and fine dining to family-friendly spaces and seamless tax-free services.

Celebrating 30 years in 2025, The Bicester Collection remains a benchmark in experiential luxury, where shopping becomes storytelling and every village is a gateway to style, culture, and connection.

From Then To Now

The new-age luxury consumer craves more than just shopping or travel–they seek immersive, place-rich experiences that blend fashion, food, art, and storytelling. As part of its 30th anniversary celebrations, Bicester Village is leading this shift with the launch of The Villager, its in-house newspaper, and Beyond Village Venturing, a set of limited-edition travel itineraries that reimagine the intersection of retail and exploration.

Curated by seasoned travel insiders, the initiative uncovers hidden gems and offers fresh ways to experience Bicester Village and its surroundings. The Villager highlights where to eat, stay, and explore–from Marylebone’s dining gems to secret Cotswold retreats perfect for pairing with a countryside shopping escape.

The accompanying itineraries cater to food lovers, fashion enthusiasts and nature seekers, offering inspiration for two-day getaways that connect London, Bicester Village, and the Cotswolds. Both the newspaper and guides are available at The Village News, a charming kiosk styled like a traditional newsstand, offering curated editions and limited-edition merchandise.

Bicester Village also welcomes a summer of celebrations. A partnership with Phaidon Books brings a rotating library of titles on food, travel, and gardening. Meanwhile, Summer Sessions will take over Fridays in July with alfresco dining, cocktails, and live music spotlighting Village restaurants.

Members can also enjoy exclusive perks, from discounted passes to Blenheim Palace and The Ned, to a chance to win a Daylesford Spa escape.

One can pick up The Villager at The Village News or Marylebone Station. The proceeds support the Village’s DO GOOD programme, benefitting local and global charities.

La Vallée Village: A Summer To Remember

With 120 luxury boutiques, curated events, and world-class gastronomy, La Vallée Village promises a summer season defined by unforgettable experiences.

Highlights include the return of the Pro-Am LVV Golf Cup in September, with amateurs and pros competing for the prestigious Elegance Prize, awarded by Grammy-winning soprano Marina Viotti.

Tennis will also be in the spotlight, with the Clarins Trophy and Trophée de l’Élégance, hosted in partnership with Lagardère Paris Racing. The Village also champions urban sport, supporting six-time world kickboxing champion Cyril Benzaquen.

Adding a gourmet dimension, Christian Le Squer, the three-Michelin-starred chef of Le Cinq, brings his culinary artistry to Menu Palais. His new menu offers a refined, flavour-rich journey, with dishes like the architectural Spaghetti Debout en Gratin, blending Breton soul with haute cuisine precision.

La Roca Village: A Canvas For Creativity

Set in the serene Vallès Oriental region, La Roca Village has been a beacon of style and sophistication since it first opened its doors in July 1998. Just 40 minutes from the heart of Barcelona, the Village blends Mediterranean charm with cosmopolitan flair, offering an open-air setting reminiscent of a chic Catalan town.

Lined with trees and bathed in natural light, the Village is home to over 150 boutiques from globally renowned luxury brands, iconic Spanish and Catalan designers, and emerging local talent. Guests can enjoy savings of up to 60% off the recommended retail price year-round.

Complementing the shopping experience is a selection of acclaimed restaurants and cafés, including the much-loved Atmósferas Mordisco, known for its regional cuisine. Besides, guest services like a multilingual concierge, personal shoppers, hands-free shopping, and La Roca Village from home ensure a seamless and elevated experience.

Open seven days a week and ideally located en route to the Costa Brava and the Maresme coast, La Roca Village is easily accessible by road, with ample free parking. No wonder, it is a must-visit for those seeking a blend of luxury, leisure and local culture.

Las Rozas Village: Ode To Craftsmanship

Just 30 minutes from Madrid city centre, Las Rozas Village is a luxury open-air shopping destination featuring over 100 boutiques of leading Spanish and international fashion and lifestyle brands. The Village also invites visitors to savour local culinary delights at its charming restaurants and cafés, perfect for lingering over a meal on a shaded terrace as the sun sets over the hills.

To mark its 25th anniversary, the Las Rozas Village launches Mano a Mano–a year-long journey celebrating craftsmanship and the creative hands that shape our world. This tribute honours the artisans who have preserved traditional techniques across generations and reaffirms the Village’s enduring support for creative talent.

Anchoring this milestone celebration are three themed episodes–ceramics, textiles, and natural fibers–each exploring raw materials as the foundation of artistry.

From the end of June onwards, guests will be able to explore textile artworks and displays, transforming the Village into a living gallery. The grand reveal of the textile installations will be followed by an exclusive Sunset Shopping event on the 27th of June, where they can enjoy additional discounts and special promotions from brands.

As visitors wander through this immersive experience, they are invited to rediscover the enduring soul of craftsmanship–shaped by hands, guided by memory and destined for reinvention.

The Last Word

Whether it's curated experiences in Madrid, Milan or elsewhere, the ethos remains the same for The Bicester Collection–to create meaningful, memorable moments beyond the transaction.

In a world of evolving consumer habits, The Bicester Collection stands as proof that physical retail, when done with soul, imagination, and hospitality, still has the power to enchant. Visit The Bicester Collection today to discover luxury shopping, gourmet dining, and unforgettable experiences.

