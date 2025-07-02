Whisper, Don’t Shout: The New Codes Of Fine Jewellery

In a not-too-distant past, luxury was all about making noise—big rocks, bold colours, and sparkle. The mood has shifted now: quiet luxury is the new cool. It is subtle, intentional and unmistakably chic. Across India, a new tribe of jewellers is leaning into this vibe—crafting pieces that whisper stories, layer emotion, and age beautifully. From sculptural silhouettes to soulful symbolism, they are redefining what it means to shine. Whether you are building your first collection or adding depth to an heirloom trove, these five fine jewellery brands deliver luxury with a wink, not a shout.

Akshita Rattha Fine Jewellery

Chennai-based gemologist Akshita Rattha creates fine jewellery that defies convention, blending fluidity, abstraction, and asymmetry into sculptural forms. Her debut collection Auraya is a meditation on alignment and convergence, inspired by the meeting of lines–literal and symbolic.

Drawing from contemporary art and Islamic and Egyptian architecture, its arches and geometric forms nod to sacred geometry and modern femininity. Crafted in 18K white, yellow, and rose gold, the pieces feature diamonds, rubies, emeralds, sapphires, tanzanites, and pearls, balancing warmth and edge.

Marelle, another standout, channels the rhythm of the ocean through organic shapes and a refined palette of gemstones, evoking the serene spirit of marine life. With earrings, chokers, bracelets, rings, and pendants, Akshita’s jewellery doesn’t just adorn–it speaks.

Tactile, expressive, and quietly bold, her designs blur the line between adornment and architecture.

Studio Renn

Studio Renn, founded by Mumbai-based duo Rahul and Roshni Jhaveri, crafts fine jewellery as conceptual art. Each collection is a thought experiment in form and meaning. The Cacti Collection explores tension and tactility–diamonds are tucked between serrated edges and folded gold, creating fierce and sculptural pieces.

Puffball Voids celebrates the beauty of the unfinished, pairing raw casting skin with polished rims and diamond-lined voids. From earrings and rings to bold bracelets and pendants, the pieces play with contrasts: raw versus refined, presence versus absence.

Studio Renn also experiments with unconventional materials–concrete, titanium, enamel–disrupting traditional definitions of luxury with bold, cerebral design.

ANEKA

ANEKA (formerly Her Story) is a fine and high jewellery Maison that crafts symbolic collections rooted in modern values. Its name–drawn from the Sanskrit words anek (many) and ek (one)–encapsulates the duality of individuality and unity. ANEKA is a celebration of strength, grace, vibrancy, power, harmony, and love–values that resonate across languages, cultures, and identities.

Bridging the heritage of the East with the craftsmanship of the West, the Maison brings together a global team based between Mumbai and Paris, with creative synergies extending to Geneva, Milan, and New York.

One of their most striking collections is Limitless, which captures ambition through bold, three-dimensional forms inspired by skyscrapers. It features stackable rings, sculptural bracelets, versatile pendants, and statement earrings–each crafted in 18K recycled rose or white gold.

Tallin Jewels

Tallin Jewels bridges heritage and modernity with effortless grace. Rooted in traditional techniques like meenakari and kundan, the brand reimagines them through dusty pastels, rose-cut gems, and minimalist compositions. The Gentle Forms collection captures nature’s quiet elegance–organic shapes in 18K gold set with diamonds, mother-of-pearl, emeralds, and more.

In contrast, Sharp Forms channels Art Deco drama, with bold silhouettes and striking stones like onyx, ruby, and amethyst. Handcrafted in Jaipur, each piece balances softness and structure, intimacy and impact.

Regal yet restrained, Tallin’s jewellery speaks to the woman who honours tradition—but wears it on her own terms.

KAJ Fine Jewellery

Founded in 2012 by GIA-trained designer Kajal Fabiani Hiranandani, KAJ Fine Jewellery has quietly established itself as a house of refined expression. Rooted in precision and personal storytelling, the brand is known for its minimalist yet emotive approach to fine jewellery.

With a flagship atelier nestled in Mumbai’s storied Breach Candy and boutiques marked by clean lines and soft elegance, KAJ offers more than just adornment–it presents wearable art that bridges Indian heritage and modern restraint.

A symbol of protection, purity, courage, love, and harmony—angel wings hold deep meaning across cultures. The collection, Gilded Wings is a celebration of friendship, spirit, and style, brought to life by Kajal and Nayntara Thacker–two women whose bond is as radiant as their design sensibilities.

That's not all. Their other collections also include stackable rings and ear cuffs to sculptural necklaces and everyday bangles–jewellery that feels personal, intentional, and timeless.

Indulge In Elegance

Quiet luxury is less about sparkle and more about soul. These Indian brands prove that fine jewellery can be modern, meaningful, and meticulously crafted–all while staying elegantly under the radar. Because sometimes, the most powerful statements are the quietest ones.