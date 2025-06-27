Why Hermès' Mystery At The Grooms’ Is A Masterclass In Experiential Marketing

Do you remember the last ad you saw? And it's normal if you don't.

Brands have started becoming creative with marketing which can be seen getting translated into ads. And why won't they considering how dramatically our attention spans have reduced. On an average, a person sees 4000 – 10,000 ads per day out of which only 98 are paid attention to. And who knows how many are retained. So, retail invented experiential marketing aka pop-ups, usage of augmented reality, product demos, and pretty much any and every event that helps you interact with the brand. But how do brands break from the clutter? Rather spare us from the misery of being put through the same experience and gratification from freebies; as almost every brand out there is trying to resort to experiential marketing.

A recent one is Hermès' immersive Mystery At The Grooms’ pop-up, which has served up an ace. How does this sound: an Hermès-themed escape room where you’re tasked to find the Grooms’ lost horses, and if you do, an Hermès gift comes your way. So, escape rooms but make it fashion! The best part; you play detective for free. In simpler words, zero entry fee, it's interactive, time well-spent, but prior bookings required.

First introduced in Shanghai, the concept has now been moved to Pier 36 in New York City, and is operational until 29th June. This dreamscape explores all 16 metiers of the House—from leather to silk goods. The experience is more than just finding the horses and solving the mystery. It’s how cleverly Hermès is trying for the Birkins and silk scarves to subconsciously register in the audience’s active mind, as the interiors carry the Hermès branding.

However, this is not the first brand who has come up with an amazing idea like this to interact with the audience on such a close level, while also very subtly yet clearly promoting the brand.

We're recalling a few out-of-the-box experiential marketing attempts that stood out from the rest:

AirBnb x Mattel

AirBnb listed a life-size Polly Pocket house on the occasion of Polly Pocket’s 35th anniversary in her hometown Littleton, Massacheusetts. It was an attempt to evoke nostalgia and build on the show reference of ‘Slumber Party Fun.' Guests could get decked up at Polly Pocket's vanity brimming with hair and nail accessories, and her OG dresses. What's more? They could grab some 90s snacks from the refrigerator and enjoy them while binging on movies all sloutched on the couch.

Prada Paradoxe Virtual Flower Lab

Image credit: Infinity Creative / @infinitycre8ive





Prada Beauty hosted a tech-centric, immersive, and engaging pop-up during September 2024 in New York City. It was an experience curated for customers to try the Prada Paradoxe fragrance launched in 2022. The set-up was bang-on resembling a laboratory where scents are made, offered an AI photobooth, and had flowers for each customer who walked in (how cute!). The highlight of this pop-up was a unique, mind-boggling bubble station. When the bubbles popped on the skin, they left behind pleasant notes of jasmine, neroli, musk, and bergamot. Last but not least, you could buy the fragrance AND get it customised with your initials!

Ralph's Coffee

High fashion and gastronomy have become an irresistable duo, especially Ralph's Coffee which was first opened by Ralph Lauren in New York City, and expanded to other states of North America, Europe, and Asia. Covid-19 has led to a hike in e-commerce activities and brands are looking to reimagine the brick-and-mortar experience. The goodness of finely brewed coffee, coffee mugs with Ralph branding, the iconic Polo Bear, and long conversations is an experience curated by Ralph Lauren to extend their values towards their customers who end up spending more time with them.

The Carousel @ Bloomingdale's: Bridgerton

Image credit: FLOAT4 / @float4_mtl





Bloomingdale's launched a Bridgerton-inspired pop-up ahead of the show in 2022. The regency-core aesthetic was at its peak and the opulent dresses, glimmering jewellery, exquisite china, and charming pairs of heels were a contemporary take on regency. Think afternoon-tea assortment garnished and presented on beautiful china, and objects of everyday use skilfully wrapped in Lady Whistledown's newspapers.

Hermès' Mystery At The Grooms, in my opinion, is a version above the rest of the campaigns because it plays with the subconscious instead of just having you test the product and giving away samples. You think you're there to solve the mystery, so your mind is fully active. But in reality, you're continuously in a set-up full of Hermès merchandise, enhancing Hermès' recall as an elegant, timeless, and creative French Maison. This "Mystery" will also be travelling to other cities having succeeded in Shanghai and NYC.

And while I watch out and pray for more such stunts in fashion, I wonder when India will be the ideal market for them. Or is it already?