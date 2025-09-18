ZEHN By KALKI: Where Heritage Meets The Future Of Couture

In a night that felt nothing short of cinematic, KALKI unveiled its first independent fashion showcase, ZEHN, against the spellbinding backdrop of Hyderabad’s Taj Falaknuma Palace. Perched 609 metres above the city, the former residence of the Nizams—with its marble staircases, sweeping courtyards, and old-world splendour—set the stage for a couture moment that felt as grand as it was intimate.

Taking its name from the Urdu word for “mind” or “intellect,” ZEHN is a meditation on imagination, memory, and legacy. It is couture designed not just to be worn but to be felt. Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Tara Sutaria brought this vision to life as showstoppers, channelling ZEHN’s blend of modernity and timelessness as fashion insiders looked on, captivated.

To decode the philosophy behind ZEHN, we spoke with Saurabh Gupta, CEO of KALKI, about the collection’s making, the decision to stage it at the palace, and what this milestone signals for the brand.

ELLE India: ZEHN marked KALKI’s first independent showcase. What was the spark behind this collection?

Saurabh Gupta (SG): ZEHN was born out of our desire to honour imagination. The name, borrowed from Urdu, is a reminder that every thought has the power to change the world. This collection was conceived as a bridge between heritage and today, between the dream and the wearer. It’s couture that invites you to step into a story.

ELLE India: Taj Falaknuma Palace is such a powerful choice. Why here?

SG: The palace mirrors the soul of ZEHN. Its soaring halls and marble staircases carry echoes of the past, yet its presence feels eternal. Just like ZEHN, it celebrates the dialogue between what was and what is; between ancestral artistry and modern couture.

ELLE India: What is at the heart of ZEHN?

SG: It’s a love letter to the modern bride and groom, and to anyone who reveres craft. We presented 60–70 looks—bridal finery, statement menswear, and couture separates—each stitched with hundreds of hours of handwork. Zardozi, resham, sequins, and moti were reimagined in contemporary silhouettes, so every piece feels like both an heirloom and a fresh expression.

ELLE India: Varun Dhawan and Tara Sutaria brought the show to a close. How did they capture ZEHN’s spirit?

SG: They embodied its essence–magnificence, strength, and individuality. When they walked, they didn’t just wear the clothes, they inhabited them. The energy they brought turned the finale into a moment of pure emotion, one that lingers even now.

ELLE India: What comes next for ZEHN and KALKI?

SG: ZEHN is now available at KALKI boutiques across India, through private video consultations for international clients, and on our global website. Prices range from Rs 1.5 lakhs to Rs 6 lakhs. We hope ZEHN will become more than fashion; a legacy, a story, and an experience that endures.

ELLE India: Looking back at this debut, what does this milestone signify for KALKI?

SG: It’s the realisation of a dream years in the making. We invited our audience into a world where couture is not merely worn but lived. It is a celebration of craft, history, and imagination. With ZEHN at the Taj Falaknuma Palace, KALKI has carved its place at the crossroads of ancestry and modernity.

