Zoya’s Reborn: A Refreshing New Language For Solitaires

Introducing Zoya’s First Collection Of Solitaires - Reborn

Zoya, the luxury atelier from the House of Tata, is quietly and confidently shaping a new legacy in the world of fine jewellery—one defined not just by beauty, but by meaning. Known for its distinctive design language and emotionally resonant narratives, Zoya has consistently reimagined what luxury can be for the modern woman. With Reborn, its first-ever signature solitaire collection, the Maison unveils a bold new vision—ushering in not only a new chapter for Zoya but a fresh, poetic vocabulary for solitaires themselves.

Signature Ring From Zoya’s Reborn

At the heart of Reborn lies Zoya’s autograph Eterna Cut™, a breakthrough in diamond design. This innovative cut features a star-shaped facet at its core—a radiant symbol of inner brilliance. More than just a play of light, the Eterna Cut™ tells a story. It’s a mirror to the soul of its wearer, capturing and reflecting the essence of her unique journey.

Development Of Zoya’s Signature Eterna Cut™

Traditionally seen as symbols of external love—given, rarely chosen—solitaires have long carried the weight of convention. But Reborn dares to shift the narrative. Here, the solitaire becomes a deeply personal declaration, not of being chosen, but of choosing oneself. Zoya transforms the idea of the solitaire from an emblem of possession into one of power, self-worth, and becoming.

Designs With Distinctive Silhouettes In Zoya’s Reborn

The collection’s first edition features 22 distinctive products, wearable pieces of art that are inspired by Zoya’s new logo—a refined symbol of rebirth, creation, and vitality. Every creation is a celebration of essence, inviting women to shed the inessential and reconnect with who they truly are. Narrating the story of a woman stepping into her own light, Zoya’s Reborn is a powerful visual meditation on emergence, capturing the grace of a transformation that is wholly her own. Not defined by others. Not waiting for permission. Simply radiant, joyful, present, and whole.







With Reborn, Zoya doesn’t just launch a collection—it begins a movement. A new era for solitaires. A new expression of luxury. A new way of seeing ourselves. Each creation is more than an adornment—it is a talisman of the elemental feminine. Designed to accompany her on her journey of becoming, every piece honours not just who she is, but who she is becoming.

In doing so, Zoya affirms its role not only as a leader in jewellery design—but as a storyteller of the feminine spirit, in all its luminous glory.

Discover the collection