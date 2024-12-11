5 Indian Women Chefs Discuss Power Dynamics In The Culinary World

The culinary world, mostly dominated by men, is undergoing a remarkable transformation as more women take charge in professional kitchens, challenging stereotypes and redefining norms. To celebrate this evolution, Masters of Marriott Bonvoy and Culinary Culture announced The Power Play—an experiential dining showcase highlighting multi-cultural cuisines in collaboration with India’s leading chefs.

Five talented female chefs – Doma Wang (The Blue Poppy, Kolkata), Mythrayie Iyer (Farmlore, Bengaluru), Vanshika Bhatia (Omo Café, Gurgaon), Pooja Dhingra (Le15) and Seefah Ketchaiyo (Seefah, Mumbai) came together at The Ritz-Carlton, Pune, for an exclusive five-course degustation menu. Each chef presented a course reflecting their unique culinary style and signature artistry, crafting a symphony of flavours that blend tradition and innovation.

In addition, exclusive fireside chats with the chefs preceded the dinners, offering insights into their journeys, the evolving diversity in the culinary world, and the growing appreciation for multi-cultural cuisines in India.

Over to these aspiring women chefs...

Chef Pooja Dhingra (Founder, Le15)

ELLE: In the initial days of your career, were you met with any scepticism, gender stereotypes or power dynamics? If yes, how did you combat it?

Pooja Dhingra (PD): Of course, I was. I was also very young, so I don’t know whether the scepticism was from my gender or my age. I combatted it by working very hard. I also got a lot of positive feedback and got a lot of people supporting a young girl so I think I looked at the positive side more than the negative.

ELLE: From your starting out days to now, do you see a shift in the gendered power dynamics in the culinary world?

PD: There’s definitely a shift in the culinary world where gender is concerned, we are seeing a lot more women in the kitchen. Are we there yet? Most definitely not. It will take a lot of time and a lot more women to enter the kitchen before we see a level playing field.

ELLE: One piece of advice for budding female chefs entering a professional kitchen.

PD: Be confident in yourself and your abilities. Stand up for what you believe in and if you are going through a hard time, please make sure you find someone to talk to about it and be persistent and patient.

Chef Seefah Ketchaiyo (Seefah, Mumbai)

ELLE: In the initial days of your career, were you met with any scepticism, gender stereotypes or power dynamics? If yes, how did you combat it?

Seefah Ketchaiyo (SK): I come from a country where all genders are accepted in society, so I didn’t face such issues.

ELLE: From your starting out days to now, do you see a shift in the gendered power dynamics in the culinary world?

SK: I have seen a tremendous shift, especially after spending almost 14 years in India. It is getting better and better, with more women chefs being recognised across India. This recognition will encourage even more women to enter the industry, creating a more inclusive and empowered culinary space for the future.

ELLE: One piece of advice for budding female chefs entering a professional kitchen.

SK: Be patient and don't rush. Get your basics right and build a strong foundation for yourself.

Chef Mythrayie Iyer (Farmlore, Bengaluru)

ELLE: In the initial days of your career, were you met with any scepticism, gender stereotypes or power dynamics? If yes, how did you combat it?

Mythrayie Iyer (MI): Honestly, no, I don’t think I have ever faced any kind of gender stereotypes in all the places I have worked. As I always mention, the dynamics of a kitchen itself demand the right attitude and a strong mindset to thrive under pressure. But to all the women who might have faced such issues, my advice is: Be a strong person, show up at work the next day, and give it your all. A tough day was yesterday, and every day is a new day!

ELLE: From your starting out days to now, do you see a shift in the gendered power dynamics in the culinary world?

MI: Yes, there has been a great shift in the gendered power dynamics, with more women heading kitchens and leading the industry with a fresh approach to creativity, balance, and the environments they are creating.

ELLE: One piece of advice for budding female chefs entering a professional kitchen

MI: For all the budding female chefs, I have one piece of advice: Don’t get into the kitchen with gender in mind. We are all chefs at the end of the day, striving to be creative and deliver a great experience. So, embrace the heat and pressure of the kitchen, and enjoy the journey of honing your craft.

Chef Doma Wang (The Blue Poppy, Kolkata)

ELLE: In the initial days of your career, were you met with any scepticism, gender stereotypes or power dynamics? If yes, how did you combat it?

Doma Wang (DW): When I initially started working, I was often asked, ‘Where is the sahib?’ Some people couldn’t accept the fact that the sahib was actually a memsahib. I have been able to combat this by leading with confidence, teaching, shouting, and loving my team. It worked. Having experience as a mother also helped – all it took was having more ‘children’ in the kitchen!

ELLE: From your starting out days to now, do you see a shift in the gendered power dynamics in the culinary world?

DW: From my initial days 32 years ago to now, things have definitely changed, and women are being accepted and respected in the culinary world. For example, an event like this, bringing together five of us, would not have been possible 10 years ago. Today, we are being promoted across the country in a way that focuses on what we cook, not our gender. It gives me immense pride to see so many women entering the culinary world and making their mark. While a lot more needs to happen, it’s a great start.

ELLE: One piece of advice for budding female chefs entering a professional kitchen.

DW: Be respectful, be strong, learn when to listen and when to speak up — you can only do this once you have mastered your craft. Never give up, work hard, and win hearts with the food you cook. Go feed the world!

Chef Vanshika Bhatia (Chef & Owner, Petite Pie Shop)

ELLE: In the initial days of your career, were you met with any scepticism, gender stereotypes or power dynamics? If yes, how did you combat it?

Vanshika Bhatia (VB): I had to prove to my superiors to let me work in sections like grill and butchery so that I could learn that as well and not just the cold kitchen and pastry. But I had very good chefs who made me feel included and were great teachers.

ELLE: From your starting out days to now, do you see a shift in the gendered power dynamics in the culinary world?

VB: There are definitely more women in the kitchens and heading kitchens than 12 years ago when I joined. It's very exciting to be in this time where extremely successful women are there is the TV zone, food content creator zone and restaurants. The companies are also creating policies to make the women feel more safe.

ELLE: One piece of advice for budding female chefs entering a professional kitchen.

VB: Don’t be afraid to work hard and never take no for an answer in terms of learning more.