Bayroute Lands In Goregaon: Middle Eastern Feasting Just Got Interesting!

Foodies, brace yourselves—Bayroute is about to shake up Goregaon’s dining scene in the best way possible! If you’ve been craving some legit Middle Eastern flavours (we’re talking shawarma, baklava, and everything in between), you’re in for a treat. The city’s favourite spot for all things deliciously Levantine is setting up shop at NESCO, and honestly, we can’t wait to dig in.

Have you found yourself wishing for a place that serves up rich, aromatic dishes straight out of a Middle Eastern dream? Bayroute has been delivering exactly that across Mumbai. Now, it’s finally coming to Goregaon, making authentic and indulgent Middle Eastern cuisine more accessible than ever. Whether you're a die-hard fan of mezze platters or just looking for a new dining spot with some serious vibe, this launch is something to get excited about.

What’s The Hype About?

If you haven’t experienced Bayroute yet, think of it as a one-way ticket to the streets of Lebanon, Morocco, Turkey, Greece, and Egypt—except you don’t need a passport, just an appetite. The new NESCO spot is all set to be a vibe, with both indoor and alfresco seating (yes, there’s an Open Garden for those aesthetically pleasing dinner plans). Whether you're here for a cosy meal or planning to throw a fancy get-together, the space has got you covered, seating up to 154 people, with room for 96 more if you’re all about those standing soirées.

The Menu? Absolute Fire

Bayroute isn’t just about the aesthetics—it’s a flavour-packed experience. With a fresh new menu exclusive to this outlet, expect bangers like 7layer Shawarma, Lamb Pirzola, and Salmon Tripoli, plus a Baklava Sundae that might just change your dessert game forever. Wash it all down with a Gin Blossom or the Zanjabeel & Grapefruit cocktail, because why not?

A Big Move For Mumbai’s Food Scene

Talking about the expansion, Mr. Aji Nair, CEO of Mirah hospitality & gourmet solutions Pvt Ltd, says, “Bayroute’s arrival at NESCO is a game-changer for bringing the first-ever Middle Eastern fine-dining experience to Goregaon. This outlet has its own charm, combining sleek interiors with a chill alfresco vibe for a refined yet relaxed dining experience.”

So, whether you're a Bayroute regular, a first-timer, a Middle Eastern cuisine savant or just curious, this new location is about to be the spot to hit up. The countdown is on—get ready to feast, fam!