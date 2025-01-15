Food Trends In 2025: Nostalgia to AR Dining, Here's What's Hot!

With 2024 seeing a boom in regional cuisines, and international pop-ups and bar takeovers, one thing was clear: people are ready to experiment and finally becoming open to trying new flavours. 2025 though is serving up a buffet of bold flavours, fresh ideas, and a sprinkle of nostalgia. And of course, regional Indian food continues to grow. The celebration of local and seasonal ingredients and the embrace of sustainable and innovative practices are redefining the way we experience food.

We’re dishing out the coolest food trends straight from the experts. Whether it’s a nod to nostalgia through comfort food, the surge in experiential dining, or the seamless integration of technology in gastronomy, chefs are shaking things up, and reminding us why food is so much more than just fuel—it's a story, an experience, and sometimes, a little slice of home. Ready to dig in? Grab your fork (or chopsticks, or spoon) and let’s taste the future together.

Here are the food trends for 2025:

Manu Chandra , Founder Partner, Manu Chandra Enterprise (Lupa & Single Thread, Bengaluru)

Community Driven Concepts

We’ve seen exciting community-driven (and driving) concepts come alive in the previous year(s) where smaller, intimate spaces gained recognition & popularity, notably with gourmet fast food, so to speak.

Taco Time

The humble Taco has transcended its traditional Mexican roots to become a canvas for adaptive flavours while respecting authenticity elements, a wonderful confluence.

Smash Burgers

Smash Burgers also seems to have taken centre stage, with folks getting into Burger history, regionality, and various styles and cooking methods, probably through documentary work by the likes of George Motz. Those smashed, lacy & crisp edges are here to stay.

Experiential Dining

And like I’ve always maintained, especially post-pandemic, experiential dining continues to evolve, cement its position in the culture of dining out and push boundaries of concepts within the format. From spectacular tasting menus and bespoke luxury catering at home to chef-driven Omakase-style dining, the competition is legitimate and heady.

Chef Regi Mathew, Culinary Director & Co-Owner Kappa Chakka Kandhari (Chennai & Bengaluru)

Focussed Dining Experiences

Small, focused menus and fresh ingredients are increasing. Instead of offering extensive menus, chefs are creating menus with fewer dishes, using fresh, seasonal and locally sourced produce. This makes the dining experience more unique and special. At the same time, small spaces with fewer seats and personalised services are making dining feel more exclusive. Guests enjoy not just the food but also the overall experience. It’s about connecting with the story behind the dishes and enjoying a thoughtful and meaningful meal. This simple and fresh approach is shaping the future of dining.

Comfort and Nostalgia

There will be a continued focus on comfort and nostalgia while developing menus with the resurgence of traditional, wholesome recipes, appealing to consumers seeking familiar flavours. Cleaner plates with less fuss and more focus on the food will be what we see in 2025.

Niyati Rao, Head Chef & Founder (Ekaa, Bombay Daak and KMC)

Embracing Seasonal Ingredients from Rural India

One of the emerging trends in 2025 is the spotlight on seasonal ingredients sourced from rural and often overlooked regions of India. At Ekaa, this philosophy is exemplified by the discovery of Sea Samphire —also known as Indian Sea Asparagus (भूर्या) — harvested along the western coast of Gujarat. Traditionally associated with European shores, Samphire’s presence in India is a revelation, emphasising the untapped potential of the country’s diverse ecosystems. By sourcing such rare ingredients, this approach not only astonishes diners but also deepens their connection to the land and its stories. The trend underscores a renewed reverence for local produce and belief in the boundless potential of India’s culinary heritage.

Revisiting Simplicity in Cooking Techniques

Another culinary trend I predict will shape 2025 is the movement toward simplified cooking techniques that honour the integrity of ingredients. Ekaa’s latest tasting menu, Tasting 6.0- Awakening, embodies this shift. In an era dominated by complex innovations and theatrical presentations, the culinary world is rediscovering the elegance of simplicity. This trend focuses on stripping away unnecessary frills to highlight the core elements that make food exceptional—flawless technique, harmonious balance, and the inherent beauty of seasonal ingredients. Moving beyond rigid thematic constraints, I believe chefs will start prioritising authenticity more and letting the ingredients speak for themselves. This approach resonates with diners and sets a benchmark for thoughtful, ingredient-first gastronomy.



Ameya Mahajani, Consultant Chef, Cibbo (Pune)

Steaming

Chef Mahajani sees a rise in steaming as a cooking technique for health and fitness benefits. "Steaming food helps in retaining maximum nutrients and it’s much easier to digest. Also, steamed foods help preserve the food's colour and natural flavours.

Grilling

The sudden rise in Asian food restaurants and eateries has given a new dimension to grilling as a technique. A lot of restaurants are and will adopt grilled meats, veggies, vegan meats, etc in their menus. Grilled food pairs well with good cocktails.

Emulsifying

Salads have also taken centre stage on a lot of menus these days. From being boring to being interesting, healthy salads have commercially taken off in the restaurant industry. One needs to make good, tasty salad dressings which require emulsifying to be used as a technique where fats and acid are blended together to make a silken sauce in which the salad is tossed.

Harish Rao, Brand Chef Hosa (Goa)

Millet Renaissance/ Traditional Grains Go Gourmet

The push for healthy eating has led to the rediscovery of millets, such as ragi, jowar, and bajra. Once staples in Indian households, these grains are now featured in gourmet menus and packaged as modern superfoods.

Why It’s Trending:

o Millets are nutrient-dense and gluten-free.

o Government initiatives, like India’s Year of Millets (2023), have raised awareness.

o They are drought-resistant, making them an eco-friendly crop.

Sustainable Seafood

Indian coastal regions are focusing on sustainable fishing practices. Seasonal and locally sourced seafood, such as Indian mackerel, sardines, and prawns, are becoming popular. The emphasis is on avoiding overfished species and celebrating regional seafood dishes like Kerala’s fish moilee or Mangalore’s crab ghee roast.

Why It’s Trending:

o The growing awareness of marine ecosystem preservation.

o Restaurants are educating customers about sustainable seafood choices.

o Chefs are incorporating bycatch into menus, minimizing waste.

Root-to-Stem Cooking

Inspired by South Indian traditions, chefs are embracing the concept of utilizing every part of an ingredient. For example: Banana: Leaves for serving, raw fruit for chips or curry, and stem for juice or stir-fries. Jackfruit: Seeds for curries or snacks, flesh for biryanis or desserts.

Fermentation and Pickling

The ancient Indian art of fermentation is being reintroduced in a modern avatar. Items like neer moru (spiced buttermilk), homemade achars (pickles), and batter-based dosas and idlis reflect sustainable, low-waste practices.

Composting Initiatives

Kitchens are turning vegetable scraps into compost to support local farming, promoting a circular food system.

Shreyas Kadam, Head Chef, Amaru (Mumbai)

Hyperlocal and Regenerative Agriculture

Chefs are likely to focus more on hyperlocal sourcing, where food is grown and harvested close to the restaurant or store. This not only reduces carbon footprints but also supports regenerative farming practices that restore soil health and biodiversity. As consumers demand transparency and ethical sourcing, this trend is expected to gain momentum, with chefs working closely with local farmers to ensure sustainability and food quality.

Plant-Based and Alternative Proteins

As sustainability concerns continue to rise, plant-based and lab-grown proteins are expected to be more mainstream by 2025. Innovations in texture and flavour will make these products even more appealing to consumers. This includes everything from plant-based meats to algae-based products, as consumers increasingly seek alternatives that reduce their environmental impact while maintaining the experience of traditional animal proteins.

Tech-Enhanced Dining Experiences:

From AI-driven recipe development to augmented reality (AR) dining experiences, technology will continue to transform how people experience food. In 2025, chefs and entrepreneurs will likely leverage AI for personalised meal recommendations or interactive dining, and robots or automation tools could assist in food preparation and service. This will appeal to both the tech-savvy consumer and those seeking innovative dining experiences that blend food with entertainment.

Chef Shibendu Ray, Executive Chef for Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar

Immersive Dining

The dining experience today goes beyond taste; it’s about delivering unforgettable, multi-sensory experiences. Consumers increasingly seek interactive and engaging experiences during meals. As a generation of well-traveled and curious individuals, they desire to connect deeply with the food and its origins. Storytelling is at the epitome of the experience, transforming them from passive diners to active participants in a culinary narrative.

Palate First

In today’s interconnected world, exposure to diverse cultures and travel has blurred the lines between cuisines. What’s emerging is a universal “palate” that appreciates good food, regardless of its origin. The focus has shifted from the authenticity of cuisine to the experience of flavours, techniques, and textures that appeal to the senses. As cuisines overlap and evolve, what’s preferred now is food that delights the palate, transcending geographic and cultural borders. In this globalised world, the distinction between cuisines has faded, and the quest for taste is what unites us all.

Casual Luxury

The world of luxury dining is evolving, moving beyond its traditional, formal, and conventional image to embrace a trend of casual luxury which is a more approachable luxury. Today’s discerning consumers seek luxurious experiences that effortlessly integrate into their daily lives, offering a sense of ease and sophistication. They value chic yet relaxed settings that eliminate the pressure to dress formally, instead, focusing on the elevated services and high-quality offerings that define modern luxury.

Manuel Olveira, Chef & Owner, La Loca Maria and La Panthera (Mumbai)

Sustainability

People want to know where their food comes from, so restaurants will focus on working with local farmers and producers. Diners care about the quality of their food and want it to be authentic.

Global Flavours

Global flavours will continue to influence menus with chefs looking for unique mash-ups of flavour profiles or culinary styles. This trend reflects diners’ growing appetite for bold, unexpected combinations that tell a story through food.

Trends That Should Be Left Behind

As we look ahead to 2025, there are a few food trends I hope we can leave behind, such as overcomplicated dishes. Sometimes, chefs get carried away with fancy techniques and intricate presentations, which can make a meal feel more like a performance than a dining experience. While creativity in the kitchen is important, I believe taste should be prioritised. Another trend I’d like to see less of is the flashy tableside gimmicks, like smoke-infused nitrogen ice or fire. While these can be entertaining, they often steal the spotlight from the actual flavours of the dish. And then there's Instagrammable food culture. Beautiful food is great, but if it doesn’t taste good, what’s the point?

Vanshika Bhatia, Founder & Chef, Petite Pie Shop (New Delhi)

Specialised and Focussed Dishes

I see more specialised shops serving ramen, pasta, bakehouses, and healthhouses. I feel the market is ready for more petite pie shops this year as well. I see it in the numbers. It took us 4 years to introduce savoury pies to the audiences and I finally see people enjoying it.

More Collaborations

Indian chefs are better connected than ever; they want to support each other and see each other grow. I see more collaborations among Indian chefs.

Lakhan Jethani, Executive Chef & Co-founder, Mizu Izakaya (Mumbai)

Savoury Bakes

I see a revival of really nice savoury bakes, pot pies, pithivier, pate and croutes.

Far East Asian-Style Roasts

Cleaner, wholesome, heartwarming and less-frill dishes like Hennessy roast chicken, Hong Kong roast duck with rice, and crispy roasted pork belly are going to be introduced to the market again.