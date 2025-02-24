Third Eye Distillery Introduces Otherside Whiskey, Redefining Indian Spirits

Whiskey has always held a special place in India’s drinking culture, but today, its demand is soaring like never before. Whether at house parties, high-energy clubs, or sophisticated lounges, whiskey has become the drink of choice for many.

Consumers are moving beyond standard blends, seeking new, premium experiences that reflect their evolving tastes. Recognising this shift, Third Eye Distillery, the masterminds behind Stranger & Sons Gin, are here to rewrite the rules. After pioneering India’s gin revolution, they are now venturing into the world of whiskey with their newest creation—Otherside Subcontinental Whiskey. A spirit made “For, Of & By The Subcontinent,” Otherside is poised to bring Indian whiskey into a bold new era.

A Vision Beyond Tradition

When Stranger & Sons Gin earned a Gold Outstanding medal at IWSC (UK) in 2020, ranking among the top eight gins globally, it wasn’t just a win for the brand; it was a moment of reckoning for India’s spirits industry. Indian spirits were ready for the global stage, and Third Eye Distillery was at the forefront of this movement.

But as the gin boom unfolded, there was another spirit quietly dominating the Indian market—whiskey. With India being the world’s largest whiskey-consuming nation, it was only a matter of time before Third Eye Distillery turned its attention to this cherished category. The result? A whiskey that doesn’t just participate in the game but changes it entirely.

Meet Otherside: Where the Subcontinent Shapes the Spirit

Otherside Subcontinental Whiskey isn’t just another Indian whiskey—it’s a product of the land, shaped by the extremes of the subcontinent. Aged across India’s tropical belt, this whiskey undergoes an intense maturation process influenced by relentless heat, heavy monsoons, and shifting seasons. The result is a whiskey with remarkable depth and intensity, distinct from anything the market has seen before.

What truly sets Otherside apart is its Solera Finish in charred ex-bourbon barrels. This intricate ageing method ensures that every sip is layered with complexity, bringing a new dimension to Indian whiskey. It’s not Scotch, it’s not Bourbon, and it’s certainly not business as usual—Otherside is a category-defying expression that embraces India’s unique climate, geography, and craft.

Rewriting the Whiskey Playbook

"Whiskey is a crowded room," says Rahul Mehra, CEO and Co-founder of Third Eye Distillery. “For too long, Scots have set the rules for whiskey, but it’s about time India starts writing its own story.” His words reflect a growing sentiment among Indian distillers—why follow when you can lead?

Otherside isn’t about legacy or labels; it’s about authenticity. It’s about acknowledging that Indian whiskey deserves more than just being compared to Scotch—it deserves its own identity. “India isn’t just ready to lead in whiskey,” Mehra asserts, “it’s time we stopped following altogether.”

A New Wave for Indian Spirits

With Otherside, Third Eye Distillery is once again pushing the boundaries of India’s spirits landscape. Just as they disrupted the gin market, they are now on a mission to redefine Indian whiskey, creating a spirit that is deeply rooted in the subcontinent’s heritage and terroir.

The question isn’t whether the world is ready for Indian whiskey—it’s whether Indian whiskey is ready to claim its rightful place at the forefront. And with Otherside, the answer is loud and clear: it’s time.