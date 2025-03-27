This Is Your Sign To Drink These Whiskies On International Whisky Day

Whisky is subjective. You drink it how you like, and that’s exactly how it should be. But humour me—just as whisky has its own expressions formulated by age, style and signature, so do you. Your sun sign supposedly dictates your personality, and if we stretch that logic a little further, perhaps your palate too. So, in the spirit of cosmic indulgence, we’ve picked twelve whiskies that don’t just complement your taste, but match with more than just your essence.Because if the universe is going to nudge you towards a bottle, it may as well be a good one.



Fire Signs



They are unapologetically bold and make a strong statement. Fire signs gravitate towards fierce

drams brimming with spice, heat, and a solid presence.





Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami (Aries)

This special edition Blue Label rewrites the rules of luxurious flavour profiles, celebrating the

mastery of savoury intensity with rich caramelized miso notes and hints of grilled pineapple. It

exudes the confidence of an Aries entering a room, demanding attention without a word. Fiercely

complex, it leaves a lingering finish with a cleansing mineral salinity—enough to keep you in

rapture.

The Sexton Single Malt Irish Whisky (Leo)

Leo doesn’t do subtle, and neither does The Sexton. This Irish single malt bursts with jammy

dried fruit, spice, and unexpected nuttiness, making quite a rich, bold entrance. Just like a Leo

basking in admiration, this whisky thrives on attention—this is one performance driven elixir,

which definitely leaves a lasting impression.





Indri X House of Dragons Exclusive Edition: House of Green (Sagittarius)

A whisky as adventurous as the sign it belongs to, breathing fire like its dragon reference from a

certain legendary TV series. Honouring the refined tastes of the Green Council, this single malt

whisky is elegant—just like a Sagittarius always pushing boundaries with effortless charm. The

nose welcomes you with tropical fruits, toffee, honey, raisins, while the palate meanders through a rich bouquet of nutty and floral flavours. A dram fit for those who live to explore, whether it’s new lands or new ideas.

Earth Signs

As indulgent as they are grounded, earth signs appreciate craftsmanship and depth. Their whisky

is rich, full-bodied, and rewarding—they are known to slowly savour them.

Dewar’s Double Double Aged 21 Years (Taurus)

If patience is a virtue, Taurus embodies it. This whisky, aged through a meticulous four-stage

process over 21 years, finessed until it’s dripping in luxurious honey, dried fruit, and lush, ripe

peaches. The long, warming finish with a touch of spice and oak is the ultimate reward for those

who understand that the best things take time, making this expression pure indulgence.

Weller Special Reserve (Virgo)

Precision, balance, and meticulous attention to detail—Weller Special Reserve is Virgo in a

bottle. This wheated (first in India) bourbon, introduces honeyed vanilla, butterscotch, and a

subtle woodiness quite gracefully. Its smoothness is refined and never overpowering, much like

the Virgos who value structure and finesse.

Woodford Reserve (Capricorn)

This is a sure-fire pick for the sign that appreciates heritage and hard-earned excellence—

Woodford Reserve delivers. A global favourite, this Kentucky straight bourbon is reputed for its

unmatched craftsmanship—It leads with a rich nose of dried fruit, vanilla, toasted oak, and hints

of citrus. It’s one of those bourbons that is gimmick-free and relies on being a pure, distilled

dedication in a glass—just like a Capricorn’s steady pursuit of mastery.

Air Signs

Air signs are drawn towards sharper, more unpredictable flavours. Always way ahead of the

curve, they are ready to discover something aromatic and experimental.

Paul John Mithuna (Gemini)

It’s only fitting that this whisky, part of the Zodiac series, embodies the mercurial nature of its

sign. With an aromatic nose of herbal oak, s’mores, fruity candy, and waxy cherry, it shifts

between moods effortlessly—just like a Gemini flitting through conversations. On the palate, its

almost dessert like and playful, balanced by herbal spice and hazelnut. Impossible to pin down

and all the more exciting for it.

Writer’s Tears Copper Pot (Libra)

A desire for elegance with a penchant for being poetic? Writer’s Tears is Libra in liquid form.

This unique blend of aged Single Pot Still and Single Malt Irish whiskey offers flashes of apple with hints of vanilla and honey on the nose. On the palate, light spice with a burst of ginger and butterscotch, complemented by background notes of toasted oak. It's a harmonious recollection of rich honey married with delicate spice, charming you into a sophisticated lingering desire—a perfect dram for those who live for aesthetics and deep conversations.

Otherside (Aquarius)

A whisky as rebellious as the sign itself—also one of the newer kids on the block—made by

Third Eye Distillery, known for pushing boundaries, Otherside is aged using the Solera method

in charred ex-bourbon barrels. Bright peat, apricot marmalade, and hot buttered toast lead on the

nose, while wildflower honey, apple pie, and candied malt add richness to the palate. It is quite

versatile—perfect neat, on ice, or in a cocktail.

Water Signs

They flow intuitively towards nostalgic notes, thinking with emotion, they seek whiskies with

texture and a lingering finish, creating an unmatched experience.

Crazy Cock : Dhua (Cancer)

What happens when you put out fire with water? You are left with wisps of smoke. This whisky,

with a name as unsubtle as its character, plays the dramatist—full of surprises, bringing forth

Cancer’s dual nature. Aged in bourbon and sherry casks, it has that unmistakable slap of charred

oak, but laced with caramel, raisin, and a touch of mandarin. As warm as a hug, but sip on it long

enough, and its depth sneaks up on you—smoke-laced spice, cinnamon, and dark chocolate

pulling you in further.



Godawan No. 2 (Scorpio)

A whisky with a sustainable core—Godawan No. 2 is born in the desert, set to carry a legacy

with secrets that don’t reveal themselves all at once. It is mysterious—much like a

Scorpio—aged in arid conditions, developing deep, dark fruit, spice, and cherry notes, all thanks

to its ageing cask. There’s orange water, kumquat, and nutmeg in the mix, giving it an almost

hypnotic intensity. Uncannily, it resembles this sun sign’s brooding complexity, luring you in sip

by sip.



Templeton Rye (Pisces)

A rye with a soul. Sweet and peppery, gentle yet persistent, Templeton Rye is as dreamy as a

Pisces lost in thought. Made with 95% rye, it carries waves of toffee, vanilla, and spice, balanced

with an undercurrent of dried fruit. Its depth is not forced, and it is deliciously warming without

an aggressive tone. It has a natural ebb and flow—soft lapping waves of flavour on the palate

with a bold, tawny-hued nose—becoming dangerously addictive.





