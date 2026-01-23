In India, luxury has new addresses—and they’re couture-coded, with Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB

Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB, the renowned maison’s first-ever collaboration with residential complexes in India, will be introduced by M3M India and Smartworld Developers in an exciting tie-in. The two distinct yet complementary projects, set to rise in Gurugram and Noida, translate ELIE SAAB's distinctive refined and subtly opulent design language, into luxurious spaces intended to be lived in to the fullest.

Advertisment

The Signature Residences represent a growing desire among India's new generation of luxury homeowners- those who place equal importance on location and heritage as they do on global design standards, workmanship, and lifestyle integration. Here, facilities, décor, craft and architecture come together to create a new way of high-end living.

A careful design philosophy is at the core of both projects. Custom furniture and décor from the ELIE SAAB Maison are designed in creative collaboration between Elie Saab and Carlo Colombo. Crafted in Italy, they’re characterised by timeless elegance over fads.

The property is situated in a prime location, within The Billionaire's Block at Sector 111, SCDA (Smart City Delhi Airport), a 170-acre ultra-exclusive community in Gurugram that is intended to serve as a global centre for branded homes.

Advertisment

There will be 300 four-bedroom homes available here, with spacious floor plans ranging from 4,200 to 4,650 square feet. Expect private Jacuzzis that blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor life, wrap-around decks, waterfront vistas, and floor-to-ceiling heights. Light, privacy, and space are the main features of this elegantly subtle, refined luxury.

Without sacrificing finesse, the emphasis switches to size and connectivity in Sector 98, Noida. The development will include 200 three- and four-bedroom homes as well as 480 one- and two-bedroom flats, all of which are intended to provide increased seclusion and a more subdued sense of luxury. Situated on six acres, it boasts of unbroken views of the golf course.

The address strikes a balance between peace and urban convenience with easy access to South Delhi, Central Noida, Indira Gandhi International Airport, and the soon-to-be Jewar International Airport.

Says Pankaj Bansal, Promoter of M3M India and Founder of Smartworld Developers, “Our collaboration with ELIE SAAB represents an important step in our vision to create residential developments defined by design integrity, quality, and long-term relevance. Through ELIE SAAB, we aim to deliver thoughtfully designed living environments that reflect global standards while addressing the evolving expectations of India’s premium homebuyers, in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of bringing the best of global expertise to the local market.”

ELIE SAAB Jr., Vice Chairman & CEO, ELIE SAAB Group, adds

“India’s economic growth, expanding global outlook, and evolving luxury landscape make it a highly strategic market for the continued development of the ELIE SAAB brand. This evolution aligns naturally with ELIE SAAB’s growth as a global lifestyle brand. Through our partnership with M3M India and Smartworld Developers, we aim to bring our distinctive approach to design and living to the country, where architecture, interiors, and lifestyle are conceived as one, creating refined, timeless residential environments that resonate with India’s evolving aspirations

A carefully chosen range of lifestyle amenities will be available at both developments, including fitness centres, swimming pools, resident lounges, concierge services, wellness spas, and kid-friendly play areas. The spaces, slated for completion in 2030, are intended to foster community, comfort, and well-being without sacrificing their exclusivity.

Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB is beyond a place of residence. It's about your way of life, wrapped in style, purpose, and a dash of haute enchantment. Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB are more than just a new address; they mark a change in how people think about high-end living. These dwellings are thoughtful, quietly luxurious, and globally sensitive, catering to a generation that values design with depth and luxury with purpose. Where craftsmanship meets comfort and fashion finds a permanent home in architecture, this is living that feels deliberate, current, and unabashedly aspirational—the type of elegance that lasts long after the first impression.