Candere Lifestyle Jewellery: Where Classic Elegance Meets Fashion's Bold Frontier

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, where jewellery speaks volumes about personal style, Candere emerges as a name that dares to be different. A dynamic brand from the House of Kalyan Jewellers, Candere stands independently with its own bold voice, fearless design language, and modern aesthetic.

This season, the label turns the spotlight on jewellery that’s not just worn, but styled—with attitude, confidence, and individuality.

The Sparkle of Star Power

Fronted by the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, Candere brings undeniable charisma to its campaign, but the true stars are its design-forward creations. From architectural chokers to playful gemstone earrings, each piece is an invitation to break the rules of conventional adornment. Think a hexagonal diamond choker worn to a client meeting, or sculptural dangle earrings taking center stage at a cocktail party—Candere proves that classic elegance can have a bold, contemporary twist.

Fashion Fluidity Across Genders

While Candere has always celebrated femininity with grace and strength, it’s also expanding into bold men’s jewellery that’s equal parts refined and edgy. From platinum kadas with a sculptural silhouette to sleek mixed-metal bracelets and bold pendants on sleek chains, these pieces redefine masculine elegance. Designed for the style-savvy, they offer a clean, modern take on power dressing.

Style Spotlight: Statement Pieces You’ll Love

Crystal Turquoise Bow Diamond Oval Bracelet

A flirty reinvention of the classic bangle, this rose gold beauty dazzles with turquoise enamel bows and diamond accents—perfect for both daywear and date night.

Hanshi Diamond and Fancy Gemstone Dangle Earrings

Encased in a rose gold cage, these purple gemstone earrings are bold, sculptural, and ready to steal the show.

Orbit Diamond Collar Necklace

A celestial-inspired piece that features alternating orbs of polished and diamond-studded glory—minimalist yet magnetic.

Tri Hexa Diamond RingThree hexagons, dozens of diamonds, infinite sparkle. This open-ended ring blends geometry with glamour for a modern power statement.

Intersect Arrow Platinum Kada

Bold minimalism defines this platinum kada, where twin arrowheads meet in a sleek, directional design—perfect alone or stacked.

Wayne Platinum and Rose Gold Kada

With a flexible structure and dual-tone polish, this kada effortlessly bridges strength and sophistication.

Jewellery with Intent, Crafted with Identity

Though born from the trusted legacy of the House of Kalyan Jewellers, Candere charts its own path with fearless originality and trend-conscious design. This is jewellery for those who don’t follow style—they create it. Whether it’s stacking pieces for a casual twist or selecting one iconic piece to command attention, Candere empowers wearers to define elegance on their own terms.

For fashion-forward minimalists and bold maximalists alike, Candere proves that true luxury lies in the art of expression.