Switch N Shine: The New Tanishq Collection

We all know that diamonds are forever. After all, there is something just so mystical about the way they glisten and gleam, the way they dance with the light and steal the spotlight without even trying. However, it is the humble beginnings of diamonds, from gruff coal that makes them shine to a light of their own creation. Tanishq’s new collection, Switch N Shine, pays homage to versatility and duality of diamonds, creating the ultimate piece of jewellery for the modern woman. This modular jewellery line is designed for endless personalisation and limitless style. It is a form of self-expression, a reflection of individuality and it fosters a beautiful space for creativity.

Endless Versatility, Timeless Brilliance

Like a diamond’s many facets, you are strong, graceful, and constantly transforming. Tanishq’s exquisite designs effortlessly adapts and reflects the beauty of your journey with effortless elegance and sophistication. Embrace your ever-evolving style with this natural diamond collection. Designed to keep up with you through every mood, moment, and milestone.

For A Cinderella Moment



For those who dream of being the belle of the ball, this stunning pair of earrings that transforms easily from stud to drop, will not only steal the show, but also go well with a sleek full black look.

For A Runaway Princess



Channel your favourite fairy tale character with this ethereal pair of earrings that will add a mystical charm to your outfit. Lean into the flowy nature of ruffled skirts and long dresses to highlight the precise cuts of these earrings. And do not forget to complete the look with a soft, rosy blush, to give you the soft flush, emulating a run through the woods.

For A Traditional Splash



Embrace the timelessness of tradition with these diya-inspired earrings that shine with an intricate arrangement of diamonds and are practically the ultimate piece of jewellery for the wedding season. These earrings will turn you into that wedding guest whose outfits everyone will be talking about weeks after the wedding.

For The Corporate Women



All the working women know the chaos of getting ready at work to go out. From changing in the bathroom to desperately checking if your makeup actually looks weird or is it just the odd lighting. These bold earrings will alleviate all the stress, transforming your outfit from office chic to fashion-forward queen. Definitely lean into black lace and a loose curl moment with these earrings.

For All Necklace Enthusiasts



For all the necklace lovers who always need to be wearing something around their necks, but dread switching things up because they are dreading digging through their box of tangled necklaces, this necklace changes up with your mood and the occasion, quickly earning its way into your weekly rotation, and elevate even the simplest of white t-shirts.

Check out the collection at tanishq.co.in which is currently on an exclusive 20% discount.