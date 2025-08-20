15 K-Dramas To Chase Away Gloomy Monsoon Days

The Mumbai monsoon has a way of seeping into everything—your clothes, your commute, and sometimes even your mood. Days blur into one another under grey skies, the local trains crawl slower than usual, and the city that never sleeps suddenly seems drowsy. The rain is romantic when you’re at Marine Drive with cutting chai, but more often than not, it’s gloomy: traffic jams stretching endlessly, umbrellas flipping inside out, and plans cancelled for the third time in a week.

But there’s also something magical about this season. The world outside your window turns cinematic—the patter of rain becomes a soundtrack, the mist softens even the harshest corners of the city, and life feels suspended, just for a while. It’s in these quiet, in-between hours that a good K-drama feels like the perfect companion. Their sweeping romances, heartfelt friendships, and slice-of-life warmth have a way of cutting through the breeze and wrapping you up in a cocoon of comfort.

Whether you’re in the mood for something nostalgic, something tender, or a story that makes you laugh until you forget the storm outside, K-dramas have it all. So as the skies continue their downpour, here are 15 shows to keep you company, one rainy evening at a time.

1. Reply 1988

If there’s one K-drama that feels like comfort food, it’s this. Set in a small Seoul neighbourhood in the late ’80s, Reply 1988 is less about grand gestures and more about the beauty of everyday life—sharing meals, squabbling with siblings, borrowing sugar from next door, and friendships that last a lifetime. This drama wraps around you like a familiar hug. It’s nostalgia, laughter, and family love in its purest form.

2. Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Stuck in traffic on Linking Road while the skies are pouring? Let Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha transport you somewhere gentler. Set in a picturesque seaside town of Jeju Island, it follows the clash—and eventual harmony—between a perfectionist dentist and a free-spirited handyman. It’s charming, funny, and deeply heartwarming, like the monsoon holiday you always wish you had.

3. Welcome to Samdalri

The monsoon often feels like a reset button, washing the city clean and giving it a fresh start. That’s exactly what Welcome to Samdal-ri is about—coming home after setbacks, finding peace in familiar places, and rediscovering love that feels like it was always meant to be. On a long, grey afternoon, this drama will remind you that no matter how stormy life gets, calm skies eventually return.

4. When the Weather Is Fine

This is the drama equivalent of curling up with a book by the window while it rains outside. Slow, poetic, and deeply reflective, it tells the story of a woman retreating to her hometown, where she reconnects with a quiet bookshop owner. The pacing is gentle, the scenery breathtaking, and the emotions layered. It’s perfect for those monsoon nights when the world outside feels hushed and you want a drama that mirrors that stillness.

5. Our Beloved Summer

If you’ve ever watched the drizzle on your window and found yourself lost in thoughts of first love, this drama will hit home. Following two ex-lovers reunited years later for a documentary, Our Beloved Summer captures the messy, tender, and often unresolved feelings of young love. The melancholic soundtrack, gorgeous visuals, and bittersweet romance pair beautifully with the mood of a rainy Mumbai evening.

6. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Some rainy days feel heavy and gloomy, but others are for laughter and lightness. That’s where Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo comes in—a playful, uplifting story about a college weightlifter navigating friendships, dreams, and first love. It’s heartwarming, endlessly funny, and the kind of drama that makes you grin from start to finish. Think of it as the steaming bowl of Maggi on a wet day: simple, comforting, and guaranteed to lift your mood.

7. Because This Is My First Life

Love, marriage, and companionship aren’t always straightforward, much like the unpredictable Mumbai rains. This drama explores these themes through the lives of a house-sharing couple who enter into a practical arrangement but discover something deeper along the way. Thoughtful, quirky, and gently romantic, it’s the perfect watch when you’re reflecting on life’s bigger questions while listening to raindrops against your window.

8. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo follows the journey of Woo Young-woo, a brilliant attorney with autism, as she navigates both the courtroom and her relationships. Her perspective is refreshing, her cases heartwarming, and her quirks utterly lovable. On the darkest, rainiest days, this drama feels like a little pocket of sunshine.

9. Crash Landing on You

Few dramas can sweep you away as completely as Crash Landing on You. When a South Korean heiress accidentally crash-lands in North Korea and meets a stoic soldier, their romance unfolds against impossible odds. It’s sweeping, addictive, and emotional—a reminder that love stories can bloom even in the unlikeliest of circumstances. Perfect for escaping the damp chaos of Mumbai and losing yourself in a grand, cinematic romance.

10. Hospital Playlist

Five friends, five doctors, and countless stories of life, loss, and love. Hospital Playlist balances humour, warmth, and touching emotion with effortless charm. The bond between the main characters—who jam together in their band after long days at the hospital—is the kind of friendship that feels especially comforting on a gloomy evening. It’s slice-of-life storytelling at its very best, guaranteed to lift your spirits.

11. My Liberation Notes

On those rainy nights when the weight of the world feels heavier than usual, My Liberation Notes speaks straight to the soul. It follows three siblings stuck in the monotony of life and a mysterious stranger who enters their orbit. Slow, contemplative, and quietly powerful, it’s a drama about yearning, freedom, and the human need for connection. It’s not lighthearted, but it’s cathartic—the perfect watch when you want the rain outside to mirror your mood.

12. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Part fairytale, part healing journey, this drama is as visually stunning as it is emotionally layered. Centring on a psychiatric ward caregiver and a children’s book author with deep scars, it explores love, trauma, and healing with raw honesty. Rainy nights often stir up emotions, and this drama channels that same intensity—ultimately reminding you that broken doesn’t mean unworthy of love.

13. Twenty-Five Twenty-One

There’s something about rain that makes you think of youth—the highs, the heartbreaks, and the memories that never quite leave you. Twenty-Five Twenty-One captures this beautifully, following a spirited fencer and a young man whose dreams are derailed during South Korea’s financial crisis. It’s nostalgic, heart-aching, and joyful in equal measure. A perfect companion for nights when the rain outside brings out the dreamer in you.

14. Run On

Gentle, wholesome, and deeply comforting, Run On is about finding your rhythm in love and life. It follows a national sprinter who leaves the track behind and crosses paths with a free-spirited translator. Their love story is understated yet quietly moving. Watching it feels like taking a peaceful walk under a drizzle—not rushed, not heavy, just soothing.

15. One Spring Night

A tender, mature romance that captures the quiet ache of love found at the wrong time. With its moody cinematography, soft pacing, and nuanced performances, this drama feels like it was written for grey, rainy evenings. It’s not flashy or dramatic, but instead lingers—like the scent of wet earth after the monsoon.





