20 Underrated Romantic Films That Deserve More Flowers

The day I’ve always dreaded is here again, and the malls, restaurants, and bookstores are drowning in pink and red, leaving no space for singles to breathe. We’re all looking for an escape—something these romantic films have been giving us since our teenage years. They hold immense power over our emotions, making us laugh, cry, and believe in love again.

While blockbuster romances steal the spotlight, countless hidden gems deserve their flowers. And when I say underrated, I’m not speaking from a pop culture writer’s lens—I’m talking about those films people cherish but never seem to cut mainstream lists. That, honestly, makes me sad. Many of these films offer a unique take on love—not always tied up in a neat, happily-ever-after bow like the masses prefer. Instead, they weave a kind of reality into their stories, making them all the more relatable.

If you’re searching for fresh and meaningful love stories, give these films a chance.

1. The Beauty Inside (2015)

A unique and thought-provoking Korean romance, The Beauty Inside follows a man who wakes up every day in a different body. The emotional depth and the lead actress’s performance make this film a compelling watch.

2. Raincoat (2004)

Rituparno Ghosh’s Raincoat is a melancholic yet beautiful story of lost love and unspoken emotions. Featuring Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn, the film unfolds over one rainy afternoon, capturing the essence of longing and regret with poetic finesse.

3. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

This charming rom-com starring Ali Wong and Randall Park is a delightful blend of humour, cultural nuances, and second chances. Childhood sweethearts reconnect years later, and their chemistry is nothing short of electric. Plus, the Keanu Reeves cameo is unforgettable!

4. Shyam Singha Roy (2021)

Blending reincarnation and passion with social themes, this Telugu film features an epic love story across lifetimes. With stunning cinematography and an engaging narrative, Shyam Singha Roy is a must-watch for fans of grand, poetic romance.

5. About Time (2013)

A tender and poignant film, About Time follows Tim, who discovers he can time travel and uses his ability to shape his love life. But at its core, it’s not just a love story—it’s a deeply moving exploration of family, time, and cherishing every moment.

6. That Awkward Moment (2014)

Starring Zac Efron, Michael B. Jordan, and Miles Teller, this bromantic comedy explores love from a male perspective. While it leans on humor, it also offers surprisingly heartfelt moments about relationships, commitment, and personal growth.

7. Tune in for Love (2019)

A nostalgic and heartwarming love story that spans years, Tune in for Love follows two people who keep missing their chances at love due to fate’s twists. Set against a backdrop of changing times, it’s a beautifully melancholic watch.

8. The Namesake (2006)

Mira Nair’s adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel is a stunning cross-cultural romance that spans generations. It beautifully captures the complexities of love, identity, and belonging in a heartfelt, evocative manner.

9. Puppy Love (2023)

A fun and lighthearted romance about unexpected connections, Puppy Love brings together two mismatched individuals who must navigate the complications of love and responsibility while caring for a dog. It’s sweet, funny, and effortlessly endearing.

10. The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020)

A modern take on post-breakup healing, this film follows a woman who starts a gallery filled with mementos from past relationships. It’s quirky, witty, and full of heart—offering a refreshing perspective on love and moving on.

11. Ok Kanmani (2015)

Mani Ratnam’s Ok Kanmani is a modern romance that explores live-in relationships in contemporary India. With Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen’s breezy chemistry and A.R. Rahman’s soulful music, this film is a treat.

12. Sir (2018)

This Indian indie gem beautifully portrays the delicate romance between a domestic worker and her employer. It’s a nuanced take on class differences, societal norms, and the quiet intensity of forbidden love.

13. Guru (2007)

While Guru is primarily a biographical drama, the love story between Abhishek Bachchan’s ambitious protagonist and Aishwarya Rai’s resilient character is one of the film’s most compelling elements. Their journey through life’s challenges makes for an unforgettable romance.

14. 20th Century Girl (2022)

A poignant Korean romance, 20th Century Girl explores first love, friendship, and nostalgia. With a touching narrative and an emotional climax, it’s a film that will stay with you long after watching.

15. Past Lives (2023)

A deeply emotional film, Past Lives delves into the idea of destiny and soul connections. It tells the story of two childhood friends who reunite after decades, questioning what could have been. It’s a slow-burn romance that lingers in your heart long after the credits roll.

16. In The Mood of Love (2000)

A poetic and deeply moving film, The Mood of Love captures the emotions of longing, missed chances, and the quiet beauty of love unspoken. With stunning cinematography and a melancholic atmosphere, it is a masterpiece in romantic storytelling.

17. A Man and a Woman (2016)

This Korean drama follows two lonely souls who meet unexpectedly in Finland and form a deep connection. The film’s slow and delicate storytelling beautifully portrays the complexities of love, longing, and unfulfilled desires.

18. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

A visually stunning and emotionally profound film, Portrait of a Lady on Fire tells the story of a forbidden love between an artist and her subject. With breathtaking cinematography and raw emotion, it’s a romance that transcends time and tradition.

19. Guzaarish (2010)

A moving tale of love, dignity, and pain, Guzaarish follows the relationship between a quadriplegic former magician (Hrithik Roshan) and his devoted nurse (Aishwarya Rai). The film is poetic, heartbreaking, and unforgettable.

20. Amélie (2001)