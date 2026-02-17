If you’re someone who pays attention to signs from the universe like the angel numbers on your takeout receipt, the oddly specific tarot reading on the internet that calls you out, or the way your manifestations somehow work when you least expect them to, then you’re probably already feeling that 2026 is carrying a whole new kind of energy.

“2026 is a number one year which, in simple words, signifies the birth of something new. It’s the kind of energy that pushes you into new beginnings, but only after you finally let go of the things you’ve been holding on to for too long,” says tarot reader Mridu Maheshwari. She adds that the year is ruled by the Justice card, which means a lot of what unfolds will feel karmic and very cause-and-effect. Think of this year as that moment when the universe nudges you and goes, ‘Time to level up now.’

From breakthroughs and emotional resets to career shifts and long-awaited clarity, here’s what the year ahead holds for each zodiac sign.

ARIES

LOOK FROM CHANEL F/W 2025 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

Tarot card for 2026: Four of Swords

Lucky crystal: Green Aventurine

The arrival of 2026 is like a deep exhale for you. It is a year of restoration and inner realignment before your next big leap. After a long period of constant motion, this is your moment to pause, reset and reconnect with what truly matters. “Your luck shines bright this year. Growth may come in so suddenly that it feels overwhelming at first,” Maheshwari says. But instead of rushing ahead, you’ll surprise yourself with how calmly and patiently you move through these shifts.

Career-wise, expect sudden transitions — maybe a role upgrade, an unexpected offer, or even a project that finally lands after months of uncertainty. Emotionally, this is a year of renewal and strengthening of relationships that hold meaning. From April to July, clarity arrives around your long-term direction, bringing commitments, travel plans, or even a budding connection into focus.

Your manifestation cue? Heal and trust the timing. Everything that unfolds this year is aligned with a higher version of you.

TAURUS

LOOK FROM ARMANI PRIVÉ GIORGIO F/W 2025 COUTURE COLLECTION

Tarot card for 2026: The Star

Lucky crystal: Garnet

For Taurus, 2026 is a powerful rise — the kind that comes after years of inner healing and resilience. “By the time this year ends, you’ll meet a version of yourself you’ve always wanted to be, or never realised you could become,” she says. The Star brings hope, clarity and long-awaited alignment, pulling you toward opportunities that match your worth rather than test your patience.

Career and financial stability take centre stage as the year rewards past effort with concrete results. Investments and long-term decisions made earlier begin to flourish, especially from April to November. Emotionally, this is a year of cleansing — it’s time to shed old patterns, break generational loops and step into a space where you finally feel seen and settled.

New connections and collaborations may appear unexpectedly, but every person entering your life feels aligned with your purpose.

Your manifestation cue? Set your sights higher; the year wants to show you what happens when you stop shrinking and start believing.

GEMINI

LOOK FROM VALENTINO F/W 2025 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

Tarot card for 2026: Ten of Pentacles

Lucky crystal: Peridot

A foundational year for Gemini, 2026 will be about choosing and building what your long-term life will actually look like. “This is a completely new chapter for you. You have choices to make that will shape your future,” she explains. Ten of Pentacles brings abundance and stability, offering a clearer sense of purpose, pushing you to commit rather than float between options.

Career-wise, expect growth through structure — new roles, responsibilities or opportunities that enhance your finances and reputation. Family, legacy and home become important themes, and between March and July, you may make a major decision regarding where and how you want to root yourself.

The biggest challenge for you would be to avoid daydreaming your time away or letting others influence you to the point of ignoring your own voice. This year demands action, and not just ideas.

Your manifestation cue? Choose with intention. What you start now sets the tone for the decade ahead.

CANCER

LOOK FROM MIU MIU READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

Tarot card for 2026: Knight of Cups

Lucky crystal: Sodalite

This year reawakens your inner romantic and intuitive self. With the Knight of Cups leading your year, you’ll feel emotionally clearer and far more connected to your passions. “This is the year of direction for Cancer. That translates as emotional maturity, creativity and a renewed sense of purpose,” she says.

Whether it’s love, career or personal goals, everything begins flowing again. You finally feel like you're moving towards something rather than away from it. From March to July, a significant emotional shift or opportunity may enter your life — maybe a relationship deepening, a new creative project taking off, or a move that feels divinely timed.

However, staying grounded is key. Avoid drifting into fantasy or leaving crucial decisions for later. Your intuition is strong in 2026, but it needs structure to thrive.

Your manifestation cue? Lead with passion, but anchor it with clarity. When your heart and your plans align, expect things to fall in place.

LEO

LOOK FROM SAINT LAURENT READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION F/W 202

Tarot card for 2026: The Lovers

Lucky crystal: Tiger’s Eye

For Leo, the year 2026 is transformational and can potentially lead to the fulfilment of one’s destiny. “It’s a lucky year that changes how the world sees you,” Maheshwari says. The Lovers bring harmony, aligned choices and partnerships that shift your life in meaningful ways.

Career-wise, expect breakthroughs: sudden role changes, promotions, unexpected offers or long-awaited recognition. This is also a year of deeper connections – romantic and otherwise – as meaningful relationships take centre stage. Between July and September, you may experience a turning point that redirects your path in a powerful way.

Emotionally, a karmic cycle ends, restoring hope and clearing space for genuine joy. You feel lighter, more certain and capable than ever.

Your manifestation cue? Choose boldly. Every decision you make this year creates a ripple effect in your future.

VIRGO

LOOK FROM DIOR F/W 2025 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

Tarot card for 2026: Ace of Swords

Lucky crystal: Lapis Lazuli

The year 2026 cuts through the fog, bringing Virgo the clarity you’ve been craving. “This year sparks conversations around your future and the path you want to pursue,” she suggests. Ace of Swords brings honest realisations and decisions that ground you.

This is a year of mental clarity — plans fall into place, confusion dissolves, resulting in opportunities that once felt distant now feel attainable. Slow but steady progress defines your year, especially between July and December, when some news or a new beginning may reshape your trajectory.

Relationships also improve through clear communication and healthier boundaries. Anyone entering your life this year is aligned with your long-term path, not temporary detours.

Your manifestation cue? Speak your truth. Clarity is your superpower during this time; use it to carve out the life you want.

LIBRA

LOOK FROM BALENCIAGA F/W 2025 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

Tarot card for 2026: The Sun

Lucky crystal: Sunstone

For Libra, this year is about radiant renewal. The Sun brings positivity, hope, new beginnings and a sense of purpose you’ve been missing. “This is your year to reset, heal and step back into yourself,” she says.

Major shifts unfold between March and July — new opportunities and emotional growth resulting in clarity around what truly makes you happy. This is also a year where your natural charm works in your favour: collaborations flourish, relationships deepen and your social life feels effortless again.

However, you must guard against being overly influenced by others. Honour your role, your choices and your voice — they matter more than you think.

Your manifestation cue? Choose joy on purpose. When you follow what feels warm and right, everything else aligns.

SCORPIO

LOOK FROM GUCCI F/W 2025 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

Tarot card for 2026: Seven of Cups

Lucky crystal: Labradorite

This year opens doors to liberation for you. In 2026, you can finally release emotional patterns that have weighed you down. “By the end of the year, you’ll meet a new version of yourself — one you never anticipated,” Maheshwari shares. Seven of Cups brings choices, clarity and a shift in perspective.

Emotionally, you experience a breakthrough that feels both intense and freeing. Old wounds begin to dissolve, and with them, your priorities change. Between July and November, you may confront decisions that reshape how you love, work and dream.

Career opportunities appear, but you must choose wisely, because not every option is meant for you.

Your manifestation cue? Trust your intuition. It will lead you in the perfect direction this year.

SAGITTARIUS

LOOK FROM LOUIS VUITTON F/W 2025 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

Tarot card for 2026: Six of Swords

Lucky crystal: Clear Quartz

This will be your transition year — a gentle but meaningful shift from chaos to clarity. “This is your year of planning, action and determination,” she explains. Six of Swords brings movement and peace, which signals the end of hardship.

Mentally, you’ll feel lighter. Situations that once felt impossible finally resolve, and you move towards calmer waters, both emotionally and practically. Career decisions, travel plans or academic goals align between March and July, guiding you onto a more defined path.

Your biggest challenge is procrastination and ignoring your own needs. Don’t let others drown out your voice.

Your manifestation cue? Walk away from what drains you. The universe is pulling you toward something wiser.

CAPRICORN

LOOK FROM GIVENCHY F/W 2025 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

Tarot card for 2026: The Magician

Lucky crystal: Howlite

This is your manifestation year. In 2026, your efforts will finally begin seeing fruits. “This is a year to shift all your focus towards your material goals and desires,” she says. The Magician brings willpower, clarity and sudden growth.

Career dominates your year. Promotions, major projects and unexpected opportunities appear, often out of nowhere. April to November is especially lucky for commitments, travel, higher studies or even marriage.

Avoid investing large sums without careful thought.

Your manifestation cue? Step into your aura. When you act with intention, the universe meets you halfway.

AQUARIUS

LOOK FROM COMMES DES GARÇONS F/W 2025 READY-TO-WEAR COLLECTION

Tarot card for 2026: Judgement

Lucky crystal: Amethyst

The year comes as an awakening for Aquarius. Judgement brings self-reflection and a higher calling that shapes your choices. “This year is about renewed clarity, motivation and slow yet transformational movement,” Maheshwari explains.

You’ll reassess your goals and relationships, not out of confusion, but from a place of deep awareness. Any new person entering your life this year is aligned with your path and purpose.

Professionally, balance is key. Create space for both ambition and personal life — neither can thrive without the other. Between July and December, some news or an opportunity may introduce a fresh chapter for you.

Your manifestation cue? Answer the call. Your intuition already knows the direction; have faith in it.

PISCES

LOOK FROM ALEXANDER MCQUEEN F/W 2025 READYTO-WEAR COLLECTION

Tarot card for 2026: The Empress

Lucky crystal: Bloodstone

This year envelops Pisces in creativity and emotional abundance. “It’s the right time for deeper connections with self and others, emotional maturity and spiritual growth,” Maheshwari points out. The Empress brings softness and a renewed sense of self-worth.

Relationships flourish, creative projects bloom, and your intuitive gifts strengthen. You’ll feel more connected — to people, purpose and your own healing. Career progress unfolds with ease as long as you lead from authenticity rather than doubt.

From July onwards, a new opportunity or emotional shift may begin a fresh chapter.

Your manifestation cue? Nurture yourself. The more love you pour into your inner world, the more abundance flows into your outer one.

Photographs Courtesy: Images generated by ELLE International using SORA from OPENAI