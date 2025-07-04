25 Years Of Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Masterclass In Icon Energy

There are actors. There are stars. And then… there’s Kareena Kapoor Khan — Bollywood’s forever mood board and patron saint of zero-filter fabulousness. For 25 years, Bebo has strutted, pouted, wept, raged, whispered, and eyerolled her way through our screens, giving us not just scenes, but scenarios.

One day she’s a rain-drenched rebel in Chameli, the next she’s slapping courtroom logic in Aitraaz with a side of highlighter and judgment. She’s delivered more quotables than your therapist. (“Main apni favourite hoon” deserves its own plaque in the Hall of Affirmations.)

While other stars rebrand themselves every few years, Kareena simply shows up, does her thing, chews up the screen — and somehow makes us fall in love all over again. Her filmography isn’t a résumé. It’s a highlight reel of unbothered excellence, diva energy, and deeply chaotic good.

So, as Bebo celebrates 25 years in the industry, here are 10 on- and off-screen moments that we simply can’t forget — and frankly, don’t want to.

1. “Main apni favourite hoon” – Jab We Met

A cultural reset. Affirmations walked so this line could strut onto the Koffee couch in Manish Malhotra. Generation Self-Love owes her royalties.

2. “Good looks, good looks, and good looks” – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The delivery. The hair flip. The legacy. Poo’s self-love manifesto before the internet even knew what a hot take was. Still unmatched.

3. Her Love for Food

She may have given up carbs for Tashan, but let’s be honest — Bebo’s one true rom-com has always been with pizza. She made it look chic to eat on camera while everyone else was sipping air.

4. Her Dance in “Yeh Mera Dil” – Don (2006)

Stepping into Helen’s stilettos isn’t easy. But Kareena slinked into that gold dress and made the number her own — one sultry swirl at a time. Lethal and luxurious.

5. The Raindance in Chameli

Soaked in monsoon and melancholy, this was the turning point of her career. Vulnerable, defiant, unforgettable — this was when Bebo proved she wasn’t just a pretty pout. (Though, let’s be honest — that stayed undefeated too.)

6. Bebo on Koffee With Karan : The Real MVP of the Couch

Some people go to promote films. Kareena goes to promote chaos. Whether she’s rating exes, mocking Karan’s shiny jackets, or casually eating pizza while everyone else is on a juice cleanse — she’s always the main character. Unfiltered, fabulous, and forever two steps ahead of the group chat.

7. That Pout

It has its own IMDb page. Poker Face by Lady Gaga? Probably inspired by Kareena’s trademark expression. No one does “silently judging you but make it couture” like her.

8. Making Jeh Baba Take Her Pictures

She’s not just an icon — she’s also an Instagram mom with main character energy. Whether it’s Jeh capturing her beach glow or Taimur crashing the frame, Bebo's feed is equal parts chaos and curation. And we live for it.

9. Flexing Her Man On The Gram

She’s been posting more shirtless Saif Ali Khan than Race 2 ever gave us — and honestly, we’re not complaining. A public service, if we’ve ever seen one. Thank you for your service, Queen #Saifeena

10. Her Selfie Game: Filter? I Don’t Know Her.



Kareena invented the no-makeup selfie before it became a PR-approved “trend.” Whether she’s glowing post-yoga, lounging in PJs with a top knot, or serving side-eye from the backseat of a car — Bebo’s front camera has never caught her slipping. It's not just a selfie, it's a state of mind: confident, effortless, and always with just the right amount of attitude. She doesn’t chase light, the light chases her.