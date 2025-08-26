7 Sidharth Malhotra Movies To Binge Before 'Param Sundari'

When Sidharth Malhotra first walked onto our screens in Student of the Year (2012), it was the beginning of a collective crush. With his tall frame, earnest eyes, and those dimples that have the power to undo even the toughest cynic, Bollywood had found its new romantic hero. And more than a decade later, he’s still making us believe in the magic of love stories.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Malhotra has always had a certain quiet charm, less flashy, more heartfelt. From the sweet, slightly confused fiancé in Hasee Toh Phasee to the dreamy yet flawed boyfriend in Baar Baar Dekho, his rom-coms have become comfort watches for a whole generation. His on-screen romances are the kind that stay with you, sometimes messy, often imperfect, but always tinged with sincerity. There’s something about the star in a romantic comedy that feels like home. The playful banter, the longing glances, the slightly awkward-but-cute confessions, it’s his sweet spot.

With his new movie Param Sundari set to bring him back into the spotlight, there’s no better time to revisit his romantic era. So, whether you’re a longtime fan who remembers his early days or someone who fell for him post-Shershaah, here’s a binge list of seven Malhotra movies that prove he’s one of Bollywood’s most endearing modern-day romantics.

1. Student of the Year (2012)

The debut that made every college student wish Karan Johar directed their fresher’s party. With his sharp looks and smouldering screen presence, Malhotra arrived in style. Student of the Year may have been all about glitzy campuses, but his quiet intensity made him stand out.

2. Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Let’s be honest — this is the rom-com that secured his place in our hearts. Playing Nikhil, the confused fiancé who accidentally finds true love, Malhotra delivered a performance that was both tender and hilarious. His chemistry with Parineeti Chopra gave us a love story that was messy, imperfect, and utterly adorable.

3. Ek Villain (2014)

Switching gears completely, he turned dark, brooding, and heartbreakingly vulnerable. As Guru, a gangster seeking redemption, the actor proved he wasn’t just a pretty face. This was the movie where audiences realised he could balance action with raw emotion.

4. Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Cue the tissues. This family drama saw him in a grounded, relatable role as Arjun Kapoor, the younger son trying to find his place in a complicated family. The film gave us one of his most nuanced performances, showing he could hold his own in an ensemble cast.

5. A GENTLEMAN - Sundar, Susheel, Risky (2017)

A stylish action-romance where he played not one, but two roles. As Gaurav and Rishi, he gave us both sides of the coin — sweet and sensitive versus daring and dangerous. Not to mention, the film had some of the best action choreography of his career.

6. Shershaah (2021)

His most lauded role yet, Malhotra as Captain Vikram Batra, was both heroic and heartfelt. The film brought him critical acclaim, box office success, and a permanent spot in Bollywood history. His portrayal was so sincere that it became one of those performances you carry with you long after the credits roll.

7. Thank God (2022)

Light-hearted, funny, and slightly underrated, this comedy-drama reminded us why we love Malhotra in rom-coms. Opposite Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, he proved once again that his timing, charm, and effortless screen appeal can carry even the quirkiest of plots.

