A Few Of The Impressive Records Held By Our Indian Women’s Cricket Team

For the longest time, November had been a bit of a sore spot for Indian cricket fans after the 2023 Ahmedabad debacle, unfortunately, but look how the tables have turned. Last night, the women's cricket team cinched their maiden ODI World Cup trophy at D.Y. Patil Stadium and history was made. Tireless toiling, raging fights for equality and an unending perilous effort brought us here — we're going to be in celebration mode for a while, honestly.

Mind you, it wasn’t just a sporting win; this moment has redefined what it means to be strong and unstoppable in the cricketing realm. It got me scrolling late at night, and I fell a rabbit hole of multiple other records shattered by members of our current and past team — most matches as a captain, most Asia Cup wins, most balls bowled, there's a gazillion records we boast of, by the way.

Here are some of the iconic ones!

Smriti Mandhana: Most Runs In A Series

Mandhana brings a touch of poetry to every shot she plays. Her record-breaking run tally in a 2022–23 series was proof that the future is fearless.

Mithali Raj: Most Runs In Career In ODIs

No one plays quite like Mithali Raj. She's calm and endlessly consistent. With the most runs in ODI history and six World Cup appearances, she’s the heartbeat of Indian cricket’s evolution.

Largest Margin Of Victory (by runs) In Tests

India's record-breaking test victory margin is pure dominance. Red ball cricket is where it's at, age-old fans and uncles with beer bellies will agree.

Highest Innings Totals In Tests

This match lasted for a total of six days (scored 603 runs) against South Africa back in 2024. It's going to be undefeated for a long, long time, I reckon.

Highest First-Wicket Partnership In Tests (292 runs)

Verma & Mandhana are always electric together. Their mammoth 292-run partnership felt like a love letter to today's cricket.

Harmanpreet Kaur: Most Matches As Captain In T20Is

Our skipper's energy on the field is visibly contagious. She has led India in more T20Is than anyone else, building a team that mirrors her spirit.

Seven Asia Cup titles (four in ODIs, three in T20s) say it all. The Indian women have ruled the continent with class and composure.

Mithali Raj: Appearances In The World Cup

Six World Cups. Like how? Mithali’s journey is impossible to overlook.

Largest Run Chase In Women’s ODI History

That chase against Australia, where 339 runs were hunted down in style, will be remembered for years.

Jhulan Goswami – Most Balls Bowled In Career In ODIs

Goswami was India’s steady storm. Over 10,000 deliveries later, she's still as iconic as ever.

All images via @indiancricketteam on Instagram.

All data is updated as of 3rd November 2025, via the stats available on ESPN.

