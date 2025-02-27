ELLE Mic Drop: Amit Trivedi On 'Azaad Collab', Musical Freedom, And His Most Memorable Tracks

Amit Trivedi has always been a musical innovator, and his latest project, Azaad Collab, is a true reflection of his artistic philosophy. Rooted in unrestricted collaboration and boundless creativity, the album brings together a diverse mix of musicians, lyricists, dancers, and filmmakers.

Featuring a stellar lineup of industry legends and emerging talents alike, Azaad Collab blends an eclectic mix of voices and genres, creating an album like no other. With 22 artists across 13 melodic tracks, the album is a journey from start to finish. There are tracks that make you want to dance, others that pull at your heartstrings, and even a few that feel like they were made just for those late-night, soul-searching sessions. Each song has a life of its own, thanks to Trivedi’s genre-blending approach, which lets every artist bring their own flavour to the mix.

In an exclusive conversation with ELLE , Trivedi delves into the making of Azaad Collab , his views on his own music, and why he never looks back once a song is out in the world.

The Spirit of Azaad Collab

Trivedi defines Azaad Collab as an artistic movement rather than just an album. “The name itself embodies the essence—freedom,” he explains. “I have collaborated with artists at every level—be it legends, established musicians, or fresh talent—with whom I share a creative connection.” The project is a monumental undertaking, featuring 22 singers, seven lyricists, and a variety of creative minds, including filmmaker Ritika. With 14 songs and accompanying videos, Azaad Collab is a celebration of artistic synergy.

On Choosing His Favourite Tracks

For Trivedi, picking favourites is an impossible task. “I don’t believe in ranking my own music. Every song I create is special to me, like my own child,” he says. “Each note, each beat, each lyric carries immense thought, heart, and soul. So, I simply can’t choose a favourite.” His passion for his craft is evident—every piece he produces is a labour of love.

On Revisiting His Own Music

Surprisingly, Trivedi doesn’t revisit his own work once it’s released. “I listen to my tracks thousands of times during the creative process—from inception to finalisation. By the time a song is out in the world, I’ve moved on,” he reveals. While he may occasionally hear his music playing somewhere, he rarely seeks it out himself, always looking ahead to new projects.

His Most Memorable Project

Like many artists, Trivedi holds his debut project Dev D closest to his heart. “Your first work, the one that introduces you to the world and helps you carve an identity, will always be special,” he reflects. Though he doesn’t single out a specific track, the significance of that milestone remains undeniable.

Dream Collaborations? Not Really.

While many musicians have a dream list of collaborators, Trivedi’s approach is more organic. “I don’t have a dream collaboration. I love and respect many artists, both in India and internationally, but I’ve never had a wish list. If a collaboration happens naturally, I welcome it,” he says. His philosophy is rooted in spontaneity rather than aspiration.

The Soundscape of Azaad Collab

Trivedi insists that Azaad Collab is more than just a collection of tracks—it’s an experience. “This album isn’t about individual hits; it’s about the collective spirit of music,” he says. Every song is carefully curated, making the project a seamless auditory journey rather than a mere playlist.

With Azaad Collab, Amit Trivedi continues to push the boundaries of Indian music, proving that true artistry lies in creative freedom. For him, music is about pure expression, not charts or commercial success. And that, in itself, makes Azaad Collab a groundbreaking endeavour.