Anne Hathaway Turns 43 And Celebrates With The Launch Of The First Official Trailer For 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Almost twenty years later, Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs return, bringing the charm of the fashion world to the movies. Yes, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway will star again in The Devil Wears Prada 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the comedy that has marked an entire generation of style lovers.

Photograph: (Instagram: @annehathaway)

Based on the novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger, the original film told the story of a young journalism graduate who starts working for a prestigious fashion magazine, soon discovering that this is not the dream job under the command of the icy and fearsome Miranda Priestly.

Since a return of the saga was assumed - after the reunion of the protagonists at the 2024 SAG Awards - and then confirmed the start of filming in summer 2025, with the full original cast (Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci) directed once again by David Frankel and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, fans have not stopped following every news from the set with enthusiasm.

Photograph: (Instagram: @annehathaway)

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly is back, the first images of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the casting of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in Milan is the new thing, what will I never do again?

The First Official Trailer

The wait is finally over: the first official teaser for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has been released. Anne Hathaway shared it, who posted it on her Instagram profile on the occasion of her 43rd birthday.

The teaser, which is less than a minute long, confirms the release date: May 1, 2026. And, although brief, it has everything fans expected: Miranda Priestly, who crosses the corridors at a decisive pace to the tune of Madonna, wearing a pair of dizzying red heels, until she enters the elevator where Andy Sachs is waiting for her. “It took you quite a while,” he tells her with his unmistakable icy disdain. A sentence that encompasses nineteen years of waiting.

A Return To The New York Of Fashion

The plot of the new film brings the action back to New York, where Miranda Priestly will have to deal with the decline of traditional printing and with a digital world dominated by influencers and communication agencies.

Photograph: (Instagram: @20thcenturystudios)

A highly anticipated return, which promises to combine the pungent satire of the first film with a contemporary reflection on how power and elegance are redefined in the era of social media.

Read the original article on ELLE Italy