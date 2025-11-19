Is Doom Scrolling At 2 AM The Only Control You Think You Have?

You know that moment. When the clock hits 2 AM, your eyes are burning, your alarm is set for the next morning… and yet you’re suddenly wide awake, scrolling through videos of AI cats making moral decisions or Googling “why am I like this?”.

We call it me time. Psychologists call it revenge bedtime procrastination.

But honestly? It’s starting to look a lot like self-sabotage dressed up in bubble bath energy.

Because here’s the thing, the rebellion you think you’re committing isn’t against capitalism or burnout or the unfairness of your day. It’s against… sleep. Your own sleep. The one thing keeping you alive. I took it too far

So, Why Do We Do This?

Let’s start with a hard truth: we don’t stay up because we’re enjoying ourselves. We stay up because it’s the only part of the day that isn’t scheduled for us.

“My typical revenge bedtime procrastination starts with wasting at least an hour deciding which show to binge. I finally pick a thriller, only to realise 15 minutes in that it’s painfully slow. By this point, I’m half dead but still switching between shows like it’s a serious task. Eventually, I doze off while the show keeps playing, and my Mac quietly shuts itself down like, even it’s done with me at this point,” says Darpanna B, a PR professional from Mumbai.



So many people I spoke to feel like this habit gives them a sense of control... but when you dig deeper, you find that this habit taps into the same psychological mechanism as emotional eating, doom scrolling, or texting your ex for the plot. It’s self-soothing disguised as control.

In a way it's momentary happiness which later on is definitely coming back to bite you in your ass.

Your brain is basically saying:

“I didn’t get enough freedom today. Give it to me now, or we die.”

And you obey. Even though you know tomorrow is going to feel like a punishment written by a Greek god with a twisted sense of humour

Are We Actually Resting Or Just Escaping?

Let’s be honest, you’re not exactly savouring the moment.

You’re scrolling with one eye open, hunched like a Victorian child with a candle. But for some reason, this feels more peaceful than anything you did while the sun was up.

“On most days it’s just me finishing my work and still sitting on the couch and scrolling before finally deciding to go to my bed. Sometimes I even clean my room, light a candle and then start scrolling despite knowing I’ll have a hard time waking up tomorrow. It’s like I plan my revenge bedtime scrolling,” admits Archisa Biswas, one of our readers.

No matter what you tell yourself, most of the time you will find yourself avoiding that To-Do list you swear you’ll start tomorrow. Avoiding the you who needs rest but keeps getting pushed to the bottom of your priority list.

This makes it the most delusional form of self-care ever invented — “I love myself so much that I’m going to make myself exhausted”.

ADHD Brains, Overworked Brains, Any Why Nights Feel Like Freedom

For many people, especially those with ADHD traits, the night is when the brain finally stops being defensive and starts being creative.

“My ADHD plays a rather major role because one of the things I have is hyperfocus for majority of the tasks I do so that way I make sure to get most of my tasks done,” says Samyak Bothra, a Product Designer from Mumbai.

There’s also something primal about it. The feeling of the world finally stopping all that shouting, like you can breathe without being perceived, and the pressure clock silently resets for a couple of hours.

“I’ve never thought of it that way, maybe because it just makes some of my work efficient in a way, I guess,” continues Bothra.

How to Detox Without Becoming Having To Become 'That Girl'

I think we have all tried to make up a night routine where we sleep by 11, go for a run at 6, which can get hard to stick to and also makes you end up feeling uptight. And to be fair, when you again bind yourself to a specific routine, you end up feeling at a loss of freedom in your day, where you can do whatever you like. Here's what might work, though:

1. The 20-Minute Decompression Rule

Give yourself a tiny slice of genuine me-time during the day.

Not scrolling, something sensory. More sunlight. A snack. A walk. Some music.

Small moments add up, and suddenly your night isn’t your only oxygen tank. My work friend and I recently indulged in a ridiculous crossword, and I don't think anything has felt more like self-care.

2. Transition, Don’t Crash

Your brain doesn’t understand: “It’s bedtime now.” It understands rituals.

Lights dimming. Room cooling. Lotion. Silence. You don’t need an aesthetic routine, you just need signals.

3. Don’t ban the phone, redirect it

Total bans don’t work. But shifting your 1 AM habit to a 10.30 PM scroll?

That’s doable.

Keep your charger across the room. Use “Do Not Disturb” strategically.

Replace doomscrolling with a book, or even a podcast. I personally love listening to avery recent podcast episode by Emma Chamberlin where she is creating a sleepover theme.

4. Give your brain something to look forward to



Sleep shouldn’t feel like a punishment, romanticise it just enough: Fresh sheets, comfy pyjamas, a scent you love.

Make bedtime feel like a reward, not a shutdown!

5. Ask the real question: What is tonight helping you escape?

Because the thing keeping you awake isn’t your phone.

It’s your unmet need.

“Sometimes when I’m done with my dinner and skin care routine, I like to scroll through my phone. But after half an hour before I go to sleep, I wonder, how productive I was the entire day. The sense of loss and feeling unproductive gives me several ideas. For instance, how can I be productive tomorrow? So I start making a schedule that has everything I can do for the next day. But, how much do I follow it? Sometimes 10% sometimes 30%,” says Debika from Calcutta.

If you understand the real trigger, you stop sabotaging yourself and start supporting yourself.

So… Is Staying Up Late Actually That Deep?

Yes it is..

Revenge bedtime procrastination isn’t about sleep at all.

It’s about agency. Autonomy. Self-worth.

And the warped belief that “me time” only counts if it’s stolen. But maybe the most rebellious thing you can do right now…is rest. Not because you’ve earned it, but because you deserve it without having to fight for it.

Because true self-care isn’t another dopamine hit.

It’s giving your mind peace before it begs for it at 3 AM

