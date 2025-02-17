ELLE Exclusive: Benedict Cumberbatch Shares His Favourite Moments From The Sets Of 'Sherlock'

Fifteen years ago, Sherlock burst onto screens, redefining crime dramas with its sharp storytelling, brilliant performances, and modern take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s legendary detective. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the genius but socially inept Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as the ever-reliable Dr. John Watson, the series quickly became a global phenomenon. Now, as the show celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, fans can relive the magic once again on Lionsgate Play.

Fun And Learning On the Sets

From its first episode, A Study in Pink, Sherlock stood out for its sharp writing, gripping mysteries, and an outstanding cast. The journey began with auditions, and Benedict Cumberbatch recalls, “Learning the lines for the audition, really. That was the first bit of work I ever did on it. And this is hard, but a lot of fun.” Meanwhile, Martin Freeman shared how the chemistry between Sherlock and John was evident from the start: “I suppose my first memory would have been the audition process. I came in on my own, didn’t do very well. And then I came in and read with Ben and it went much better.”

The Beginning of an Iconic Journey

For Una Stubbs, who played Mrs. Hudson, the role came with an amusing challenge: “I had a job having to remind myself that it was Sherlock, not Shylock. So occasionally I said Shylock.” Louise Brealey, who portrayed Molly Hooper, had a more eerie memory: “I remember being pretty spooked by the morgue, actually. And looking down one of the drains and wishing I hadn’t.”

The Heart of the Show: Sherlock & John

A key ingredient in the show’s success was the complex relationship between Sherlock and John. As Benedict Cumberbatch explained, “There’s a lot of new things going on. There’s a child, there’s a baby. There’s no secret there. It’s complex. It’s never easy, child care, but it gets very complicated when crime's involved.” Martin Freeman added, “The more that John is with Mary and ensconced in that life, and not living at Baker Street anymore, that inevitably changes something in the relationship between John and Sherlock.”

Amanda Abbington, who played Mary Watson, perfectly summarized their bond: “I think the key thing that holds John and Sherlock’s friendship together is their love for each other. They are best friends.”

Behind-the-Scenes Fun: Gone to the Dogs

While Sherlock was known for its intense storytelling, there were plenty of lighthearted moments on set. The actors fondly recalled working with dogs, a task that proved both delightful and challenging. Martin Freeman quipped, “Great dogs. Great dog.” Amanda Abbington chimed in, “Yeah, the dogs.” However, filming with them didn’t always go as planned. Cumberbatch recalled, “We had an interesting dog.” To which Abbington added, “He didn’t really want to do anything.” In a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment, Cumberbatch noted, “Cut to Amanda literally pulling a bloodhound. That was fun.” Abbington, however, still had a great time: “They were great to cuddle and I had a great day just squeezing their faces and just sitting there and cuddling them all.”

Fifteen years on, Sherlock remains a beloved masterpiece, blending brilliant deduction, thrilling cases, and deeply human relationships. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer, now is the perfect time to revisit Baker Street. Head over to Lionsgate Play and immerse yourself in the world of Sherlock Holmes once again.