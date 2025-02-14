Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy: Swipe Right For Nostalgia, Left for Your Dignity

Two rom-com lovers—one a millennial beauty editor with an encyclopedic knowledge of Y2K lip gloss trends, the other a Gen Z word wizard who can craft the perfect thirst tweet in under 280 characters—step into a dimly-lit theatre, popcorn in one hand and sheer excitement in the other.

The screen flickers to life, and suddenly, it’s like 2001 all over again. Bridget Jones is back, bumbling through love, life, and awkward social encounters with the same charm that made her an icon. The beauty editor gasps at the familiar strains of a pop ballad. The word wizard furiously types, "Hugh Grant’s smirk is a public service," into their Notes app. By the time the credits roll, they’ve laughed, they’ve cried, they’ve debated the ethics of diary snooping all over again. And as they spill out onto the sidewalk, still buzzing from nostalgia and cinematic serotonin, one thing is clear: the rom-com renaissance is well and truly upon us.

Kannagi Desai, Old Skool Millennial Beauty Editor

The year is 2025. Hugh Grant is still inexplicably hot, Gen Z still doesn’t use proper punctuation, and Hollywood is determined to resurrect every beloved IP from the early 2000s, whether we asked for it or not. Enter Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, a film that dared to ask: What if we gave our favourite diary-writing disaster widowhood, two children, and a confusing age-gap romance?

The moment the credits rolled, I was sold. Poppy soundtrack? Check. Bridget’s signature chaos? Check. A plot that prioritises feelings over logic? CHECK. It reminded me why I watch and rewatch rom-coms in the first place—they exist to make you feel good, not to make sense. And just when I was settling in, BAM—Hugh Grant appeared within the first ten minutes, and suddenly, all was right in the world. I have loved that man at every age, but at this age? Peak.

Ekta Sinha, Gen Z Rom-Com Enthusiast Word Wizard

Bridget, you messy, wonderful legend. It’s good to have her back. Growing up with Bridget Jones has been like having a messy, chaotic, but ultimately lovable older sister. So when Mad About the Boy was announced, I was both excited and terrified—would it still feel like home, or would it be another nostalgia cash grab? Turns out, it’s neither. It’s something different. More mature, more poignant, but still full of that signature Bridget charm.

via GIPHY

This time around, Bridget finally has some luck in her life—she has a great job as a screenwriter, her family, and a new boyfriend. The fact that he is over twenty years younger than her isn’t the only thing causing problems.

Mark’s Death: A Gut Punch That Never Fully Landed

Kannagi: I wanted to be devastated. I really did. But his death felt less like a gut-wrenching loss and more like a plot device to justify Bridget’s new romances. Sure, there were touching moments—especially with her son processing grief—but the actual romance between Bridget and New Love Interest #2 was so rushed, the final proposal felt like it came out of nowhere.

via GIPHY

Ekta: The film opens with an emotional gut-punch—Mark Darcy is dead. Yeah, they really went there which made me quite mad. Instead of the usual love triangle chaos, this time, Bridget is navigating life as a single mum, dealing with work struggles, loud kids, and attempting to date in a world of Tinder and Squid Game references. SOLD.

The Chaos of Bridget: Endearing or Overdone?

Kannagi: Here’s the thing—I get that Bridget is supposed to be a mess, but she’s a single mother of two now. At some point, shouldn’t she have some of her life together? The chaos was fun when she was 30, but at 50, it sometimes felt forced. And for the love of all things sacred, BRUSH YOUR HAIR, WOMAN. I was seconds away from yelling at the screen.

via GIPHY

Ekta: I would agree with Kannagi on the brushing because the ick was real! But one of my favourite things about this instalment is how it acknowledges Bridget’s past while still moving her forward. The little Easter eggs from the previous films made my millennial heart so happy. It’s comforting, but not in a way that feels forced or overly nostalgic. Just the right amount of nods to the past while keeping the story fresh.

Leo Woodall, The Babygirl, and The Age-Gap Romance

Kannagi: Shockingly? I cringed more than I swooned. Maybe it’s because I’m 33 and dating, but the idea of going out with someone significantly younger than me is a horror story, not a love story. Every time the 29-year-old love interest (Leo Woodall as Roxster) said things like, “Mature women are just more stable and experienced,” I wanted to scream MOMMY ISSUES ALERT and flee the theatre.

via GIPHY

Ekta: While a lot of things gave Kanngi and me fifth hand embarrassments, let's talk about the whole babygirl situation with Leo Woodall and his swimming pool dive. That man had no right to serve like that. The dynamic? Equal parts hilarious and borderline embarrassing—classic older woman, younger guy rom-com territory, except this time, it actually meant something. Yes, I was giggling and dying with laughter, but also, this was about women reclaiming their sexuality even if it meant a boy-toy situation. And it had me—and Kannagi—completely in the trenches, unprepared for the levels of feral it would induce.

A Line About HUGH

Kannagi: Daniel Cleaver’s return? Iconic. He was the exact comic relief this movie needed, and honestly, I would’ve been fine if the whole plot had just been about him. No notes.

via GIPHY

Ekta: Talking about Hugh Grant—Daniel Cleaver is back, let me tell you and oh my God, he remains an absolute sl*t 24 years later. Fine wine doesn’t even begin to cover it. He’s only in the film for about ten minutes, but he devours (Kannagi wishing it was her and the same!) every second.

Final Thoughts: Did It Recapture the Magic?

Kannagi: Look, I liked parts of it. The nostalgia hit. The music was fab. The rom-com ridiculousness was exactly what I’d been missing. But did it capture the magic of the original? Not quite. The love story lacked depth, the conflicts felt shallow, and at times, it seemed more like a Bridget Jones’s Greatest Hits montage than a fully realised film. Would I watch it again? Probably. Would I obsess over it like I did with the original? Unlikely.

Ekta: At its core, Mad About the Boy asks: What happens after the happy ending? It made me acknowledge that life doesn’t freeze after finding ‘the one’—sometimes you lose them, and you have to figure out how to keep going. It’s more introspective than the previous films, but still keeps that cosy, warm, fairy-lit rom-com energy.

via GIPHY

Performance-wise, we both loved and loved Renée Zellweger who proves once again why Bridget is one of the most beloved rom-com characters of all time. She slips back into the role effortlessly, balancing comedy and heartbreak with ease. Chiwetel Ejiofor brings a grounding presence, adding depth and warmth to the story in a way that feels fresh for the franchise. We wished he had more screen time and build-up. And Leo Woodall? The man understood The Idea Of You assignment and delivered. His chemistry with Zellweger is playful, slightly chaotic, and completely believable, making their unconventional romance a surprising highlight of the film.

And the audience? Packed with women, all cackling and sniffling at the right moments. This film just gets its audience. The experience was unprecedented—the theatre was laughing, crying, gasping... It was a full emotional workout. Personally, our favourite saga of all time.