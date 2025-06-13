BTS Turns 12: How The K-pop Icons Changed Music And Culture

When I think of BTS, I think of music that made me smile during some of the toughest days of my life. Songs that didn’t just play in the background but held my hand through heartbreak, burnout, and uncertainty. I think of the comfort of Spring Day, the defiance of Mic Drop, the raw honesty of The Truth Untold—each one a reminder that I wasn’t alone.

Twelve years ago, I never imagined that seven young men rapping and dancing in Korean could feel like such a lifeline. For countless fans, especially women, BTS has always been more than music. They taught us that vulnerability isn’t weakness, that softness is strength, and that sincerity still has a place in a cynical world.

And yet, from the very beginning, BTS was mocked, for singing in Korean, for embracing emotion, for daring to be loved loudly by women. Let’s be honest: the criticism was never really about the music. It was about who their fans were. Misogyny and racism have long worked hand-in-hand to discredit anything loved by women, especially if it comes from non-Western creators.

But BTS didn’t just survive that noise, they soared above it.

Their success has been a quiet, powerful rebellion against every man who scoffed at them, every headline that called them “manufactured,” every voice that said they wouldn’t last. So on their 12th anniversary, we’re not just celebrating a band, we’re celebrating a movement.

Here are 12 reasons we love BTS, for the music, for the message, and for never letting the world dim their light.

1. They Started from Zero, Literally!

In 2012, BTS was a rookie act from a tiny label. To get attention, the members handed out flyers on Hollywood Boulevard for a free concert . That hustle showed their grit from day one. The group members hail from different financial backgrounds, but when they started living together, they knew they had to have each other's backs because all seven of them were cramped in a one-room dorm.

2. Their Lyrics Feel Like Home

The music of the group is rich with a variety of concepts, like renaissance imagery, classical allusions, and mythical meaning. For one to understand the power of the written lyrics, it may require taking a close look. For example, their song Spring Day holds a very emotional message for everyone. 'My heart is running on time, alone on the Snowpiercer. I want to go to the other side of the earth, holding your hand, and put an end to winter.'

3. They Use Their Voice to Uplift Others

When I say they mean more than music, it's not limited to their dance moves or visually stunning videos. I want to shed light on what BTS has always stood for. The core message of the band is to love yourself. In 2018, BTS partnered with Unicef to launch its 'Love Myself' campaign, where leader RM shared, "Maybe I made a mistake yesterday, but yesterday’s me is still me. I am who I am today, with all my faults. Tomorrow I might be a tiny bit wiser, and that’s me, too. These faults and mistakes are who I am, making up the brightest stars in the constellation of my life. I have come to love myself for who I was, who I am, and who I hope to become".

4. Each Member Brings Their Own Light

RM’s mind, Jin’s heart, SUGA’s soul, j-hope’s sunshine, Jimin’s grace, V’s colour, Jungkook’s fire—each member brings something uniquely powerful to the table. Individually, they shine; together, they form a force that’s unbreakable. It’s this perfect balance of intellect, emotion, artistry, and energy that makes BTS more than a group.

5. They Didn’t Dumb Down for the West

In an industry where many non-Western artists feel pressured to adapt, whether by switching languages, altering their image, or diluting cultural elements BTS chose to stay rooted in who they are. They didn’t translate every lyric or cater to Western sensibilities to climb global charts. Instead, they let their music speak for itself, in Korean, trusting that emotion, storytelling, and sincerity would transcend language barriers. Their rise challenged the Western gatekeeping of pop music and showed the world that authenticity isn’t just powerful, it’s universal.

6. They Smashed Records—Constantly

In 2020, they became the first Korean act to top the Billboard Hot 100 with Dynamite, a feat that marked a seismic shift in pop culture and opened doors for Asian artists around the world. They’ve gone on to achieve multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, a rarity even for Western artists, with records like Map of the Soul: 7 and BE dominating the charts. Their songs, whether Korean or English, have held some of the longest-charting positions in U.S. music history, outlasting many mainstream releases. From Grammy nominations to Guinness World Records, BTS hasn’t just smashed records, they’ve set new standards for what global pop dominance looks like.

7. They’re Cultural Ambassadors

BTS’s impact goes far beyond music charts and award shows, they’ve become a global gateway to Korean culture. From language to food, fashion to philosophy, millions have been introduced to South Korea through their artistry. The “BTS effect” is so profound that the group has been credited with significantly boosting tourism, inspiring global fans to visit locations featured in their videos, variety shows, and even their hometowns. According to government estimates, BTS contributes over $5 billion annually to South Korea’s economy, making them a vital part of the country's soft power.

8. They Embrace Vulnerability as Strength

In a world that often equates strength with stoicism, especially for men, BTS flipped the script. They’ve consistently shown that real strength lies in being open about your fears, struggles, and insecurities. Through tear-streaked performances and lyrics that dive deep into mental health, loneliness, and self-doubt, they made vulnerability not just acceptable, but admirable. Their Love Yourself campaign, in partnership with UNICEF, was a powerful embodiment of this message. It encouraged fans to practise self-love and challenged the stigma around mental health, especially in Asian cultures where it’s often swept under the rug.

9. They Owned Up Their Mistakes, Learned, and Grew

In their early years, BTS faced valid criticism for lyrics that leaned into sexist tropes. But instead of ignoring it, they listened. RM openly acknowledged the missteps, saying, “We’ve learned there are things we did wrong... We’re still learning.” And they proved it—not with apologies, but with growth. Later tracks like 21st Century Girl and Respect flipped the script, celebrating women and challenging double standards. BTS didn’t just move past their mistakes—they evolved beyond them, showing the world what real accountability looks like.

10. They Made Fandom into a Force

BTS didn’t just build a fanbase—they sparked a global movement. ARMY, their fiercely loyal fandom, isn’t your average fan club. It’s a powerful, organised, and deeply compassionate community that streams albums into record books, translates content across languages in real time, and mobilises for causes that matter. Inspired by BTS’s own message of love and social responsibility, ARMY has raised millions for charities, funded education programs, supported disaster relief, and even matched BTS’s $1 million donation to the Black Lives Matter movement—in just 24 hours.

11. Their Performances Are Electrifying

BTS’s live shows are once-in-a-lifetime experiences that fuse artistry, emotion, and spectacle. From the intimacy of early fan meets to the grandeur of sold-out stadiums like LA’s SoFi Stadium—where they became the first Korean act to sell out four consecutive nights—they’ve consistently raised the bar for live performance. Their Permission to Dance On Stage tour drew hundreds of thousands globally, with fans flying in from across continents to witness the magic. Each show is a masterclass in precision choreography, live vocals, cinematic production, and emotional storytelling.

12. They Paved the Way for Others

When BTS first debuted in 2013, the odds were stacked against them: a small agency, limited resources, and a music industry reluctant to embrace something different. But their rise shattered every barrier—cultural, linguistic, and systemic. In doing so, BTS didn’t just open doors for themselves; they flung them wide open for a new generation of K-pop and Asian artists to be seen, heard, and celebrated on global stages.