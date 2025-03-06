Celebrate Your Special Woman With An Indulgence She'll Love

Women’s Day is more than just a date on the calendar—it’s a celebration of strength, grace, and achievement. This year, make the occasion unforgettable by indulging the exceptional women in your life with curated experiences. Whether you are planning a thoughtful gift, a memorable outing or a relaxing retreat, these curated offerings promise to make this month truly extraordinary.

Akutee: A Legacy Reimagined For Today’s Woman

Sagarika Ghatge wearing Akutee

Every piece from Sagarika Ghatge’s Akutee is a labour of love, reflecting meticulous craftsmanship, intricate hand-painted details, and a deep reverence for textiles. Inspired by her regal heritage as princess of Kolhapur, Akutee - meaning princess, brings to life memories of the beauty of their royal gardens. Each bespoke creation is hand painted by Sagarika’s mother Urmila Ghatge and her team of artisans. Here are wearable heirlooms—designed for the modern woman who values tradition yet embraces contemporary elegance. Akutee seamlessly bridges the past and the present, staying true to its royal roots while speaking to today’s independent, confident woman. It is a reminder that art, heritage, and grace never go out of style.

Seafood Brunch At Opus At Four Seasons Mumbai

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai’s GM Nitesh Gandhi points our attention to the lavish spread of oceanic delights awaits to be explored as on all Sundays this month of March, at ‘A Symphony of the Seas’. The delectable seafood brunch at Opus promises plush seating, a stunning Art Deco-inspired aesthetic, and a welcoming living-room-style bar, setting the perfect stage for an afternoon of seafood delights. Embark on a gastronomic voyage across the world’s finest coastal cuisines with timeless and live pop, jazz, and Western classics in the background. Shehrezad Kapadia, Executive Sous Chef tells us to expect an array of fresh seafood, Asian indulgences, and European classics, all perfectly paired with free-flowing fine wines, spirits, and champagne. Dishes such the warmth of a velvety Tisrya Masala and the robust flavours of Thai Crab Fried Rice round off this unparalleled seafood indulgence.

#FSheroes At Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

This Women’s Day, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru presents FSheroes: Breaking Boundaries with Every Flavour & Art—a month-long celebration at CUR8 honoring India’s trailblazing women chefs and artists. By weaving together the craftsmanship of home chefs and the creative expression of renowned artists, the hotel offers a tribute to womanhood through the vibrant lenses of food and art.

General Manager Biswajit Chakraborty spotlights the ‘Curated by CUR8’ exhibition (March 1-15), showcasing the works of Shravani Dang, Rangoli Garg, and Onjali—each bringing a unique perspective, from intricate nature-inspired patterns to evocative portrayals of Indian womanhood and bold figurative abstracts.

The culinary journey unfolds in a series of exclusive dining experiences:

March 6-8 | Lata Khatri of Lata Ki Rasoi presents a sumptuous spread of authentic Rajasthani cuisine.

March 13-15 | Sutapa Baruah of Himur Heshel shares her inspiring journey from cloud kitchen to a thriving Kolkata restaurant.

March 21-22 | Yogta Yaji of The Saras Table offers an intimate exploration of Saraswat cuisine.

March 27-29 | Anjali Ganapathy of Pig Out celebrates the rich culinary heritage of Coorg.

With FSheroes, Four Seasons Bengaluru reaffirms its commitment to celebrating women's achievements—one plate, one canvas, and one story at a time.

Experience "Naturally Maldivian" Luxury This Women’s Day At VARU By Atmosphere

VARU by Atmosphere

Some escapes whisper the promise of serenity, where the everyday fades into the horizon, and you surrender to the island’s heartbeat. VARU by Atmosphere is a dreamy hideaway in the North Malé Atoll, where uninterrupted shades of blue stretch endlessly, and a secluded stretch of sand cradles a retreat of barefoot luxury. Just a 40-minute speedboat ride from Malé, this truly Maldivian experience blends cultural authenticity with contemporary elegance and chic tropical charm. It’s a fairytale—seemingly worlds away, yet wrapped in warmth and intimacy, elevated by discreet and heartwarming hospitality, perfect for a celebration of femininity in island luxury that is “Naturally Maldivian.”



Delight in a specially curated dinner buffet at Lime & Chili, the resort’s signature all-day dining restaurant, where global flavors and a decadent dessert counter cater to the most refined palates. Take the celebration a step further at NÜ, the iconic overwater restaurant, where the azure expanse of the Indian Ocean sets the stage for an exclusive cake decoration showcase alongside a Mediterranean-inspired seafood feast, crafted from the freshest local ingredients.

At VARU by Atmosphere, every moment is designed to celebrate her—luxuriously, effortlessly, and in perfect harmony with the beauty of the Maldives.

IMC Ladies’ Wing Makes An IMPACT

(L-R) Mr. Rajas Doshi, Ms. Amisha Himatsingka, Ms. Malini Agarwalla, Ms. Surbhi Ghatlia, Ms. Minal Bajaj, Ms. Kiran Rao, Ms. Jyoti Doshi, Ms. Shabana Azmi, Ms. Nita Dhruva, Ms. Tanvi Jindal Shete, Ms. Bharti Gandhi, Ms. Radhika Kaji, Ms. Bhawana Somaaya, Ms. Rajyalakshmi Rao, Ms. Priya Tanna

The IMC Ladies’ Wing, is a leading not-for-profit for women’s economic empowerment. The Wing hosted IMPACT 2025, honouring women who inspire change. The event featured legendary actor Shabana Azmi in conversation with film journalist Bhawana Somaaya, along with tributes to filmmaker Kiran Rao and Tanvi Jindal Shete, Founder of the Museum of Solutions. A thought-provoking panel discussion and a mesmerizing Bharatanatyam performance by Dr. Anita Ratnam added to the evening’s grandeur. We resonated with President Jyoti Doshi called for a safer, fairer world, while Chairperson Surbhi Ghatlia urged women to embrace change for lasting impact. Led by a dedicated committee including President Jyoti Doshi, Vice President Rajyalakshmi Rao, Chairperson Surbhi Ghatlia, and Co-Chairperson Malini Agarwalla, with advisories Bharti Gandhi and Minal Bajaj, and members Amisha Himatsingka, Nita Dhruva, and Radhika Kaji, IMPACT 2025 was a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and empowered.

Unwind In Paradise At Four Seasons Resort Maldives At Landaa Giraavaru

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru

Located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru is a sanctuary where pristine nature meets luxury, making it an idyllic retreat to celebrate yourself or the lovely women in your life. If the sun, sand, and azure waters were not enough of a draw, on Saturday, March 29, the resort's Eid celebrations take center stage with an authentic Baa Atoll BBQ feast at Fuego Grill. Enjoy the spectacle of live cooking counters showcasing fresh seafood, tender meats, and a dedicated carving station. As the evening unfolds, the legendary Landaa Drummers set the rhythm for a lively night, followed by the Maali Parade—a centuries-old tradition featuring costumed dancers, intricate make-up, and pulsating beats against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean. Whether basking in the tranquility of the overwater spa, exploring the vibrant marine life, or indulging in the joyous festivities of Eid, Landaa Giraavaru is a paradise designed for moments.

Experience Pink Power At OBLU NATURE Helengeli By SENTIDO

OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO

OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO reopens with an all-new vibrant look set to entice your senses. Rooted in nature, the resort is designed to bring travellers close to the abundant tropical environment, both above and below the water. New spaces include picturesque water villas and a one-a-kind water suite, each with scintillating views of the crystalline lagoon.



This Women’s Day, escape the ordinary and immerse yourself in an evening of elegance and celebration with a pink-themed soirée at The Spice, OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the turquoise lagoon, begin your experience with a refreshing pink fizzy mocktail before settling into an exquisitely adorned table. Indulge in a sumptuous dinner buffet showcasing an array of international flavours thoughtfully crafted to delight the senses. Savour decadent delicacies like rich opera cake and velvety tiramisu, a sweet tribute to womanhood and the incredible women who inspire us.

Zoya’s New Solitaire Collection: A Celebration Of Self For Women’s Day

Her Reflection Ring, Reborn - Zoya

Zoya, the House of Tata’s luxury atelier, invites women to celebrate themselves with Reborn - a signature collection of solitaires that are a tribute to the modern woman who writes her narrative with confidence and grace. The collection beautifully captures the essence of a woman’s journey of finding her feminine self. Each piece is crafted as a talisman of self-discovery, a luminous tribute to the woman who embraces her light. At the heart of Zoya’s Reborn is the Eterna Cut™, a masterfully crafted star-shaped facet that transforms every solitaire into a radiant work of art. With unmatched brilliance, these solitaires are not just symbols but deeply personal treasures—reflections of a woman’s journey, resilience, and self-love. A Zoya solitaire is not given; it is chosen. And in that choice lies its deepest significance—because the most meaningful jewels are those that mirror the soul of the woman who wears them.

Idyllic Getaway To Four Seasons Resort Maldives At Kuda Huraa

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa

A perfect getaway to celebrate with your girl gang or families, the island paradise of Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, welcomes guests with beautiful new three-bedroom villas, offering groups of up to six adults and three children the freedom to live the Maldivian dream at their own rhythm. Located on one of the purest gems in the Maldives' pearl-like string of islands, the three-bedroom wonder is an oceanfront idyll for those who crave space, seclusion, and seamless service. The resort's largest and most exclusive accommodation, the Kuda Estate, combines luxurious privacy and playful togetherness. Three standalone bedroom villas are linked by communal indoor-outdoor living spaces around a 139-square-metre infinity pool curved around a 140-square-metre oceanfront deck. You can also relish the rich Indian specialities at Baraabaru, named one of the best tables in the Maldives or savour authentic Italian creations at Reef Club, and enjoy Café Huraa’s vibrant pan-Asian fare. Add in a relaxed spa treatment on the Resort’s idyllic Island Spa with its range of marine inspired treatments, and you will be sure to return to daily life most rejuvenated.

The Charcoal Project: Hyderabad's New And Iconic Design Destination

Gauri Khan and Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan’s pioneering luxury interior and furniture brand - The Charcoal Project, opened its second retail gallery in Hyderabad in a landmark collaboration with Electronics Mart India Ltd. (EMIL), following the footsteps of its successful reception in Mumbai. The store spans 35,000 square feet across six thoughtfully curated levels, each offering a unique design experience blending Sussanne Khan’s signature aesthetic with exciting collaborations and partnerships. From elegant gifting accents and textured, eclectic interiors to immersive dining concepts and limited-edition gallery pieces, the store is a blend of innovation and craftsmanship. It features an exclusive floor dedicated to Gauri Khan Designs, a modern library-inspired space with playful geometry, and a rustic Barn House for creative discussions, complete with Sussanne’s personal studio and a sprawling indoor-outdoor lounge making it a sought-after destination for those looking to elevate their living spaces with distinctive and luxurious designs.

Elegant High Tea At OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI

Escape to an idyllic world where time stands still. Our secluded island retreat is designed for two, offering an intimate haven to reconnect and rejuvenate. Immerse yourselves in moments of pure bliss as you discover a world of unparalleled care and attention. To celebrate International Women’s Day, OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI invites its in-house female guests to an exclusive High Tea at the breathtaking overwater wine library, Cuveé. Overlooking the tranquil Maldivian seascape, this refined experience offers a curated selection of premium teas complemented by an array of delectable pastries and savory bites. The serene and sophisticated ambiance provides the ideal setting to unwind, connect, and celebrate in style. Whether indulging in handcrafted delicacies or engaging in meaningful conversations, guests can embrace a luxurious afternoon designed for relaxation, elegance, and indulgence.

The Great Indian Restaurant At Phoenix Palladium Mumbai

Phoenix Palladium Mumbai

Mumbai’s most indulgent gourmet celebration is back! The Great Indian Restaurant Festival, presented by Swiggy Dineout in association with Phoenix Palladium, promises an unmissable culinary extravaganza. Until the 13th of April, diners can relish up to 50% off at some of the city's most loved restaurants, including Bayroute, Caffe Allora, Dobaraa, Poptates, and Nutcracker. Whether you’re craving Mediterranean delights, Italian favorites, or indulgent comfort food to celebrate yourself and your gal pals this month, this festival serves up unbeatable deals for every palate. Gather your foodie squad and make every meal a celebration at Phoenix Palladium Mumbai!

Wellness & Celebration At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO

OZEN LIFE MAADHOO invites women to a dedicated day of wellness and celebration thoughtfully designed to refresh the mind, body, and spirit. Guests can begin their experience at the healthy drink station, where a selection of invigorating beverages awaits. Over at The Palms, enhanced food stations will showcase an array of delicious and nutritious dishes, each crafted to promote well-being. Set against the backdrop of the island’s serene beauty, this special occasion offers the perfect opportunity to unwind, recharge, and celebrate. Whether indulging in wholesome flavors or simply embracing a moment of relaxation, every aspect of the day is curated to inspire joy, self-care, and rejuvenation.

