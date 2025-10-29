The Fashion Insider’s Playground: Discover The Bicester Collection

Not all style capitals are cities. Some are hidden in plain sight–open-air enclaves just outside the world’s great metropolises, where fashion, art, and gastronomy converge. For the well-travelled insider, The Bicester Collection is one such discovery. It is a constellation of 12 luxury shopping villages across Europe, China, and the US, designed for those who see shopping as both pleasure and pursuit.

Loved by celebrities, stylists, and fashion enthusiasts alike, each Village reimagines luxury as an experience. It is where curated boutiques sit beside fine dining and art installations, and where every visit feels like stepping into a world built entirely around style.

Bicester Village, London: Heritage meets modern luxury

At the heart of it all is Bicester Village, just an hour from London–the original and perhaps most beloved of them all. As it marks its 30th anniversary, Bicester Village is not only celebrating three decades of redefining retail but also welcoming a series of collaborations that bridge heritage and modern luxury. Among them is the arrival of Fortnum & Mason, the iconic Piccadilly brand whose history stretches back to 1707. Guests can explore signature teas, decadent biscuits, and beautifully curated hampers, or stop by Fortnum’s On the Go, a new crumpet kiosk created with chef Tom Moore, serving savoury and sweet delights with a gourmet twist.

There is also The Village Attic, a new philanthropic pop-up that turns vintage fashion into social impact. Curated by the inimitable thrift guru Bay Garnett, the edit features vintage and designer treasures from Saint Laurent to Anna Sui, with 100% of proceeds supporting women on their journey to employment.

La Vallée Village, Paris: A new chapter in Parisian elegance

Just 40 minutes from central Paris, La Vallée Village has become synonymous with effortless French luxury. This year it marks 25 years with the unveiling of its new VIP Suite Experience, in addition to its by-invite-only Apartment. Spanning 300 square metres, this serene space of eight private suites redefines personal shopping as an art form, promising exclusivity and refined hospitality. Each suite is a study in soft light, quiet sophistication, and discretion; the perfect backdrop for private fittings and curated wardrobe consultations.

To celebrate the milestone, the Village also invited Réunion-born street artist JACE to bring his beloved Gouzous characters to life, adorning the space, merging art and whimsy in true Parisian spirit.

Las Rozas Village, Madrid: Day of the Dead

From the moment you step into Las Rozas Village, the vibrancy of Día de Muertos comes alive. With the Mexican festival right around the corner, colourful skulls, flowers, and lights celebrate life through tradition, inviting visitors to linger beyond shopping. The Glass House altar, adorned with candles, pan de muerto, and offerings, becomes the emotional heart of the Village. Boutiques such as Adolfo Domínguez, Sunglass Hut, and Hoff blend fashion with festivity, complemented by hands-free shopping for effortless exploration.

Culinary delights, from Joselito’s Mexican-inspired creations to Cristina Oria’s cocktails, complete an experience where culture, style, and celebration intertwine.

La Roca Village, Barcelona: Culinary culture meets creativity

In October, La Roca Village turns its gaze towards Catalonia’s culinary soul with Tribute to Lleida, a celebration of the region’s rich gastronomic heritage. The event’s highlight–a collaborative dinner by Michelin-starred chefs Joel Castanyé and Martina Puigvert–reimagines local flavours through a contemporary lens, blending artistry and terroir.

This initiative extends La Roca’s partnership with the Raimat Arts Festival, a unique collaboration that unites music, art, and sustainability. Beyond fashion, La Roca Village champions community-driven creativity, nurturing local talent, spotlighting culture, and positioning Catalonia as a destination where food and fashion intertwine seamlessly.

Fidenza Village, Italy: In the heart of the food valley

Italy’s only outpost of The Bicester Collection, Fidenza Village, sits perfectly between Parma and Milan–in the heart of Emilia-Romagna’s famed Food Valley. Here, style is paired with taste in the most literal sense. This season, the Village pays tribute to Parmigiano Reggiano, the “King of Cheeses,” through immersive tasting sessions, chef-led dinners, and sensorial experiences that reveal the art and patience behind Italian craftsmanship.

Guests can savour vertical tastings led by the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, enjoy the finest Lambrusco and Modena balsamic pairings, and explore over 120 boutiques of Italian and international fashion icons.

For those seeking a more intimate experience, The Apartment, designed by architect David Thomas, offers tea, champagne, and quiet luxury surrounded by art and design; a private haven that distils the Italian philosophy of la dolce vita into every moment.

Beyond fashion: Experiential Retail at its finest

Across its Villages, The Bicester Collection continues to redefine what luxury means — transforming shopping into an experience rooted in beauty, connection, and purpose. For over 30 years, these open-air destinations have quietly rewritten the rules of retail, blending world-class fashion with a sense of discovery and delight.

What truly sets The Bicester Collection apart is its Membership Programme, your gateway to a world of bespoke privileges. Enjoy exceptional value on leading luxury brands, hands-free shopping, personal styling, and private appointments at coveted boutiques. Members also unlock exclusive experiences across Europe’s cultural capitals, with the Village Private Client Team curating tailor-made days designed around your passions.

For those who seek destinations that inspire as much as they indulge, The Bicester Collection remains Europe’s most elegant secret, ready to be shared.

