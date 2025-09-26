When Doja Cat drops an album, the world seems to get a little more fun. As soon as she spits a hard rap and sings a sweet melody, it’s like she’s clocking in as the manager of a pop music hit factory. So today, as the factory lights come back on with the release of her much-anticipated fifth studio album, Vie, ELLE’s two music mavens were ready to dive right into her latest creation.

While promoting the record on social media, Doja Cat described Vie as an album about love. That feels natural for her—as she noted in her June/July 2022 ELLE cover story, it’s important to have conviction in your work. “If you don’t believe in what you’re doing, people aren’t stupid—they’re going to pick up on that real quick. You just have to believe in yourself,” she said. “It really sounds like some shit out of The SpongeBob Movie, but it’s true.”

“Jealous Type,” an ’80s-inspired lead single produced with Y2K and Jack Antonoff, who also executive produced the album, gave us an early preview of Doja Cat’s new sound. With all its retro-pop references, Vie marks a notelleed departure from her last album, Scarlet, which sat more firmly in the rap sphere. While it does, at times, get formulaic and predictable, Vie’s possible hits and cheeky lines make it absolutely worth a listen.

Here, two editors discuss their first impressions of the album.

Initial Thoughts

Samuel Maude, content strategy manager: This album feels like Doja Cat. It’s very groovy, very vibe-y. The ’80s inspiration really comes through. There are fun moments and funny lyrics, and I appreciate that. But sometimes, her songs get a little formulaic for me. It’s like, Sing, then do a rap in the middle, and then sing. That’s consistent throughout the album. I did start to feel like I was in a little bit of a mush where all the songs felt the same about halfway through. If I wasn’t paying close enough attention, I wondered if I was listening to the same song.

Erica Gonzales, deputy editor, culture: I felt that way on the first listen, but I was a little distracted. I like the ’80s stuff. I grew up listening to music like that with my parents. Initially, I wasn’t surprised because a lot of the sounds felt very nostalgic, but not in a way that reinvented the genre that much. But when I listened to it again, I liked it a lot more. I think it will grow on you, because there were certain rhythms and production moments where I was like, Oh, that’s cool. Why didn’t that stick out to me yesterday?

Embracing The 1980s

EG: I think we’re seeing a lot of ’80s references right now. Chappell Roan always covers Heart on tour, and she loves Bonnie Raitt. Lady Gaga put some ’80s in Mayhem earlier this year. I was curious to see what Doja’s take would be. Hers seems very true to the era, but I feel like I was expecting it to be more boundary-pushing. I don’t think the songs are bad; I was probably expecting a little bit more. But I can still see myself playing a lot of them.

SM: The ’80s influences actually reminded me of the Conan Gray album Found Heaven, where you’re leaning into it so hard that you lose a bit of your personal identity as an artist. You’re more so replicating sounds than advancing them.

EG: She’s referenced past decades before. Planet Her seemed very disco-y or even a little ’90s. But what I liked about her last album, Scarlet, is it surprised me in so many ways. I love a weird sound. There’s so much content out there that it’s rare for something to really grab my attention and show some real originality.

Collaborators

SM: I’m really shocked she chose to work with Jack Antonoff on this record. He has made so many hit albums recently, but I feel like the general consensus has been that he creates albums that sound similar. Lorde was so smart to change it up for Virgin. Maybe that’s why Vie didn’t feel so forward-pushing to me.

EG: I love that she and SZA teamed up again on “Take Me Dancing,” but unfortunately, it doesn’t go as hard as “Kiss Me More.” Also, it would’ve been cool to see her feature a prominent ’80s artist, like Sheila E., since these songs are so Prince-coded, or Chaka Khan. Cardi B just had Janet Jackson on her album! She could’ve been a great fit for one of Doja’s tracks.