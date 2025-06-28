ELLE Exclusive: Director Hwang Dong-hyuk On Building A Bigger, Bolder, Bloodier Squid Game

At the centre of Squid Game’s global phenomenon stands Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator, director, and architect of a world where desperation wears a tracksuit and morality is a moving target. With each season, his vision grows sharper, more daring, more disquieting. What began as a brutal allegory on inequality has now evolved into a layered meditation on democracy, power, and the cost of survival. And yet, for all its scale, Hwang remains grounded in the details, from colour-coded nightmares to intimate character arcs that bleed with humanity.

Now, with 'Squid Game' Season 3 streaming on Netflix, Hwang isn’t just raising the stakes—he’s asking the hardest questions yet. In a world built on systems designed to break us, is redemption still possible? And what happens when the hero we trusted loses himself to the very thing he set out to destroy?

The biggest task for him was how to keep a story like this fresh. For Dong-hyuk, there’s no secret formula. “You just have to try your best. Keep what fans love and bring something new to the table,” he says. This balance is evident in everything from the returning visual cues to the games themselves. “For instance, we brought back Red Light, Green Light in Season 3. It’s the same game, but with a twist; this time, Gi-hun has experience. He steps in as a kind of leader, guiding others. That alone changes how it plays out entirely.”

While ‘Squid Game’ began as a sharp critique of economic disparity, each season has expanded that premise. “Season 1 focused on the wealth gap and inequality. In Season 2, we introduced the idea of voting systems, a metaphor for democracy in crisis,” Dong-hyuk explains. “Now, in Season 3, we go even further. The question is: in this insane world shaped by unchecked capitalism, can we still survive?"

"Can we hold on to hope? Can we offer something better to the next generation?"

Much of the show's power lies in its emotional depth, and Dong-hyuk is deeply involved in helping his cast tap into that intensity. “I always begin by exploring the character with them, who they are, what led them to this point, and how they view humanity,” he says. “The first time they discover their arc is through the script. Only after that do we sit down and ask: why did this happen? How did they end up here?” These conversations, he says, are key to unlocking authenticity in performance.

Of course, central to this emotional journey is Seong Gi-hun. The arc of the underdog-turned-survivor-turned-rebel has evolved dramatically. Dong-hyuk breaks it down: “From Season 2, Gi-hun’s goal was clear: take down the game and free everyone trapped inside. But he’s failed. Season 3 begins with him at his lowest. He’s overwhelmed by guilt and grief and blames Dae-ho for everything. That despair turns into revenge, and for the first time, Gi-hun kills someone. That’s the most important moment this season. It’s a turning point that shows just how far he’s fallen.”

Beyond storylines, ‘Squid Game’ is known for its distinct visual style: bright, surreal colours, labyrinthine sets, and layered symbolism. Dong-hyuk is deeply involved in crafting this world. “When I write the script, I’m already imagining the spaces. I share that with the art team early on,” he says. “We exchange ideas, compare concepts, weigh pros and cons. Sometimes we stick to what I wrote. Other times, new designs emerge through collaboration.” Many spaces seen on-screen, he reveals, are almost exactly how he first imagined them. The result? A world that’s as hauntingly immersive as it is visually iconic. “Even the artworks and room details have rhythm,” Dong-hyuk notes, “clues that hint at the games to come.”