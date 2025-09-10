ELLE Exclusive: Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale — Red Dresses, Scandals, And One Last Hurrah

It’s been more than a decade since Downton Abbey first swept viewers into the grandeur of Highclere Castle, introducing us to the Crawleys, their sprawling household, and the never-ending push-and-pull between tradition and change. What began as a TV drama in 2010 quickly grew into a global phenomenon, a binge-worthy period saga that sparked costume Pinterest boards, themed dinner parties, and even Downton-inspired afternoon teas across the world.

Now, this weekend, the journey comes to a close with Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale. The third instalment in the film series will see the family navigating the early 1930s, when Lady Mary Crawley finds herself at the centre of a very public scandal just as the estate faces mounting financial trouble. It’s a story that brings the Crawleys full circle: still glamorous, still dramatic, but far less secure in their place in the changing world. And if there’s one thing fans know, it’s that Downton has always been as much about the clothes as the characters. ELLE sat with the cast to know everything for you.

A Scarlet Statement

Michelle Dockery, who has embodied Lady Mary since the beginning, admits that fashion takes on an almost symbolic role in The Grand Finale. One particular gown, she teases, might just be the most memorable in the franchise yet. “Mary’s Petersfield Ball red dress is stunning,” Dockery says. “Sometimes the costumes change, whereas that one, our costume designer, Anna Robbins, had such a vision for what that dress would look like. It’s a real siren moment for Mary. There’s a cliché in it that she’s coming in a red dress, and it’s about to be revealed that she’s divorced.”

It’s a striking image: Mary, wrapped in crimson silk, commanding the room while her carefully cultivated façade begins to unravel. Robbins, who has dressed the Crawleys for two films, is clearly leaning into the era’s decadence while pushing the boundaries of period-appropriate glamour. For fans who live for the Downton wardrobe — those beaded flapper gowns, crisp dinner jackets, and feathered headpieces — the finale promises a feast for the eyes.

Old Souls, New Times

Beyond the clothes, Dockery reflects on how Mary herself has evolved. “She’s been trained well by her grandmother. Mary is sentimental, but she doesn’t show it. Mary has been taught not to show her feelings, nor to have her heart on her sleeve too much,” she says.

But the 1930s bring fresh challenges. “She just wants to continue her legacy. But at the same time, Mary is part of the new generation, and we see in this film the younger generation embracing changes, and Mary’s attitudes are slightly different towards the status within the hierarchy within the house.”

In other words, Mary is caught between two worlds — bound by the stoicism of the Dowager Countess, but increasingly open to the idea that things can, and should, change. Fans who’ve watched her transform from a sharp-tongued aristocrat to the backbone of the estate will see that journey come to a bittersweet conclusion.

Enter Mr. Molesley, the Screenwriter

Of course, no Downton film would be complete without the household’s eccentric supporting cast. Few have had as unpredictable a trajectory as Mr. Molesley, played by Kevin Doyle.

“Molesley is not reacting well to his new job. He’s had a strange career,” Doyle laughs. “He’s gone from being a butler to a footman to a schoolteacher, now writing films for the cinema, none of which was expected.” It sounds glamorous on paper, but Doyle insists the reality is less rosy: “He enjoys the lifestyle, but I think he’s beginning to appreciate how much pressure he is under. He wants to do his best, but there’s a very quick turnover in films. He puts a lot of pressure on himself, and that makes him rather irascible. The new Mrs. Molesley is finding him rather difficult to live with.”

It’s classic Molesley — earnest, overwhelmed, and a little bit chaotic. And for fans who’ve always rooted for him, his arc into the movie business feels like Downton cheekily winking at its own legacy.

The Legacy of Downton

What makes Downton Abbey endure, after six television seasons and now three feature films? Perhaps it’s the opulence — the sweeping shots of English estates, the costumes that channel old-world glamour. Perhaps it’s the upstairs-downstairs intrigue, where every whispered scandal carries the weight of tradition. Or perhaps, at its heart, it’s the familiarity: a sprawling family saga where love, duty, heartbreak, and resilience play out against the tides of history.

The Grand Finale carries all of that, but with a sharper edge. There are whispers of disgrace, of money running out, of the world beyond Downton finally encroaching for good. But in true Crawley fashion, there will also be elegance, wit, and more than a few wry one-liners along the way.

A Grand Goodbye

As the lights dim on this beloved chapter, fans can expect everything that made them fall in love with the series in the first place: heart-stopping gowns, sharp social commentary, a touch of melodrama, and characters who feel like old friends. If Mary’s red dress is anything to go by, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale won’t go out quietly. It will go out in style.

