ELLE Exclusive: EXO’s KAI On His Comeback With 'Wait On Me' And His Message For Indian EXO-Ls

Nearly two years after his last solo outing, this K-pop icon is back with new music—and he's got a whole lot to express. EXO’s KAI makes a powerful return as a solo artist with his fourth mini album, Wait On Me, now streaming on all platforms.

The seven-track album is led by the title song of the same name, Wait On Me—a pop track influenced by Afrobeats rhythms perfectly complementing his ability to convey subtle emotion through both sound and choreography.

To celebrate the release, the artist is also gearing up for his first solo tour, 2025 KAI SOLO CONCERT TOUR [KAION], kicking off in Seoul on May 17–18 before heading to cities across Asia including Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei, Manila, Bangkok, Yokohama, and Hong Kong. Beyond the stage, the multi-hyphenate has been expanding his entertainment portfolio with variety show appearances and MC duties, proving there's more to him than just razor-sharp choreography and a fierce gaze.

As fans awaited the new album, ahead of his comeback, Mr. Rover joined ELLE India for a rapid-fire round of Mic Drop. Here’s everything he had to say.

ELLE: How does it feel to return and prepare for your first solo comeback in two years?

KAI: I am really happy and excited. Meeting the fans after two years is such an exciting and joyful experience for me.

ELLE: Rover had a global impact—what emotion or message do you want fans to take away from your new album?

KAI: I've poured all my longing to see you into this, and I’ve prepared an amazing performance that will make you forget about the 2-year gap. So I'm ready to shake the world once again.

ELLE: If you had to describe the concept of this album in just one word, what would it be and why?

KAI: Wind—because there's a certain sexiness to the way the wind blows.

ELLE: Using only three emojis, how would you tease your comeback?

KAI: Heart, Frowny Face, and a Kiss (muah).

ELLE: What’s the last song (besides your own) that you had on repeat?

KAI: I've been listening a lot to TEN's solo song STUNNER.

ELLE: Lastly, please share a special message for your fans in India!

KAI: India EXO-L, thank you for always supporting me and I sincerely ask for your continued support.

Thank you! (Dhanyawad)

