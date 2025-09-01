ELLE Exclusive: From Produce to Plate: Chef Aditya Kulkarni’s Culinary Philosophy

1. Tell us a little about your culinary philosophy — how does it shape the way guests experience food across the hotel’s restaurants?

Aditya Kulkarni: For me, great food begins with three essentials: exceptional produce, precise technique, and engaging the senses. When these come together, dining becomes unforgettable. Sourcing the finest ingredients and perfecting technique are non-negotiable, but what inspires me most is creating food that stirs memory and emotion. Taste and presentation matter, but what lingers is when a single bite takes you somewhere familiar — to a childhood dish or a moment at home. At Four Seasons Mumbai, this philosophy guides everything we do.

Image Courtesy: Four Seasons, Mumbai

One of my favourite examples is a playful dessert from our new AER menu, Trip to the Movies — creamy vanilla ice cream with brandy-salted caramel sauce, topped with caramel popcorn. Indulgent yet whimsical, it transports diners back to childhood evenings at the cinema, popcorn in hand and milkshake in tow — a reminder that food, at its heart, is as much about memory as it is about taste.

2. AER has always been iconic — how are you reimagining its food and beverage program to surprise regulars and entice new guests?

AK: AER has long been known for its fabulous views and great vibe, but we wanted to take the experience further — elevating it from a destination for cocktails to a complete culinary journey. Our newly reimagined menu now offers signature small plates, hearty mains, and playful spiked desserts, giving guests the perfect reason to stay for dinner.

The flavours are bold, expressive, and designed to pair beautifully with our cocktails — dishes that are spicy, tangy, crispy, and full of personality. We’ve also celebrated Mumbai’s spirit through hyper-local touches: the Bombay Guac is spiked with chilli-garlic thecha and paired with local ragi nachos, the Bombay Pav Bhaji Flatbread reinvents an iconic street classic, and the Konkani-style banana leaf-wrapped fish captures coastal flavours beautifully.

Image Courtsey: Four Seasons, Mumbai

At the same time, we’ve elevated the experience for those who enjoy gourmet indulgence, introducing ingredients like caviar, Japanese Hamachi, New Zealand lamb, and lobster. And because many of our guests are increasingly wellness-focused, we’ve thoughtfully included gluten-free almond wraps and shirataki noodle bowls, ensuring there’s something for everyone.

3. Opus and Modernist each have such distinct personalities — how do you bring their individuality alive while still keeping a unifying thread of excellence?

AK: Each of our dining spaces has its own soul and personality, and I see my role as ensuring that individuality shines while maintaining the Four Seasons’ uncompromising standard of excellence.

Image Courtsey: Four Seasons, Mumbai

Opus feels like the living room of the hotel at present — warm, inviting, and filled with natural light. The menu reflects this comfort and versatility, offering a balanced mix of Indian, European, and Asian dishes. We’ve also retained a few signature Chinese dishes from the iconic San:Qi menu, which guests continue to love, until we reopen the restaurant in its exciting new form.

Modernist, on the other hand, is an exclusive, members-only space, and every detail here is curated with privacy and personalisation in mind. The menu caters to busy yet discerning members, featuring Asian bentos, indulgent Indian plates, and contemporary, wholesome options that work beautifully for both quick working lunches and leisurely meals.

4. Sustainability and seasonality are such big themes in food right now — how do they influence your menus and sourcing across the outlets?

AK: Sustainability and seasonality have moved beyond being culinary trends — they’re now essential values, and today’s conscious diners expect nothing less. At Four Seasons Mumbai, we take both very seriously, shaping our menus around responsibly sourced ingredients and the freshest seasonal produce.

Our menus change frequently to celebrate what’s in season and support local growers and producers. We’ve also introduced Balance by Four Seasons, an initiative woven across our outlets, which focuses on creating wellness-driven, locally sourced, and sustainable dishes without compromising on indulgence.

Image Courtsey: Four Seasons, Mumbai

Whether it’s working with suppliers to source certified sustainable chocolate for our desserts or using ethically caught local seafood, our goal is to ensure that every plate reflects both conscious sourcing and exceptional craftsmanship.

5. Innovation is also about experience — could you share a special promotion or concept you’re excited to bring to life that showcases the Four Seasons Mumbai as a true culinary destination?

AK: For us, innovation lies in creating fresh, memorable experiences that keep our guests coming back for something new. At Opus, we’ve just launched Sustainable Bites, a daily-changing working lunch menu that celebrates local, seasonal produce in creative ways.

Image Courtsey: Four Seasons, Mumbai

Another exciting promotion is on the horizon: our Chinese Master Chef Lin has just returned from an immersive culinary journey across China, and we’re working on a limited-edition menu inspired by his explorations. It’s an opportunity to introduce new regional techniques and flavours to Mumbai — the kind of culinary storytelling that makes Four Seasons a destination for those who truly love food.

To reserve a table at Four Seasons Mumbai, call ‪+91 (22) 6982 8000‬.