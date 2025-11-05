ELLE Exclusive: Harriet Herbig-Matten On Growing Up With Ruby And The Global Glow-Up Of 'Maxton Hall'

There’s something delightfully nostalgic about the rise of the Maxton Hall era, blame the love story or the classic trope of scholarship girl and the brooding billionaire’s son. The German YA series, based on Mona Kasten’s bestselling Save Me novels, has quietly done what few non-English shows manage: it became the moment. With its mix of prep-school drama, forbidden love, and a heroine you can’t help but root for, Maxton Hall: The World Between Us has redefined what global young adult storytelling can look like in 2025, stylish, and European in the best way possible.

At the heart of this phenomenon is Harriet Herbig-Matten, who plays Ruby Bell, the bright scholarship student. As season two returns with higher stakes, heartbreak, and even darker corridors of privilege, Harriet sits down to talk about stepping back into Ruby’s shoes, what she’s learned about love, and why YA will never go out of style.

Firstly, I had to congratulate her on the announcement of season three, “Thank you!” she beams, that familiar Ruby-like earnestness flickering through. “It was crazy to go back to a character, it was my first time ever doing that. We had almost a two-year gap between season one and season two, which was actually good. It gave us time to process everything, to grow, and to come back with a new kind of energy. So it felt really nice to step back in, to give more to Ruby, and to see how she’s changed.”

On Growing Up With Ruby

In the world of YA television, few characters evolve the way Ruby Bell does. From a nervous scholarship student to someone who stands her ground in a world built to break her, Ruby’s growth mirrors the coming-of-age journey that defines the genre itself.

“In season one, it was an enemies-to-lovers story,” Harriet says with a grin. “But now, the characters have history. Their relationship is defined. Season two is really about growth and change, it’s more mature, darker, and deeper. I was 18 when we shot the first season, so I was still figuring things out myself. Coming back, I felt older too. Ruby and I both kind of grew up together.”

If season one was the dream, the butterflies, the firsts, the thrill of rebellion, season two, she says, is about everything that comes after. “They’re trying to figure out their relationship, their love, and how to fight through problems. It’s that messy middle part, the growing pains, that makes it feel real.”

On Ruby’s Strengths (And Blind Spots)

Ruby’s ambition is both her superpower and her stumbling block. “She’s really ambitious and passionate about her dream of going to Oxford,” Harriet admits. “But sometimes, she struggles to step out of her head, or her comfort zone. That’s something James helps her with. He makes her see the world differently, helps her live more, take risks, and not just think about the future, but about life right now.”

It’s a balance every ambitious young woman knows too well, the pull between dreams and presence, self-preservation and surrender. Ruby’s journey captures that with surprising emotional honesty. “That’s what I love about her,” Harriet adds. “She’s strong, but she’s learning that strength doesn’t mean shutting yourself off. Sometimes, it means being open, even when it’s scary.”

On Why YA Is Having Its Global Comeback

From The Summer I Turned Pretty to Maxton Hall, YA storytelling is having its renaissance, but what’s special here is how a German-language show has captured global imagination. Harriet smiles when the topic comes up.

“I think people just love stories that feel sincere,” she says. “YA shows remind you of when everything felt big, love, heartbreak, the future. It’s universal. And with streaming now, it doesn’t matter if it’s German or Spanish or Korean, people connect with emotions, not subtitles.”

Indeed, Maxton Hall’s success signals a cultural shift: non-English shows aren’t niche anymore, they’re pop culture. Fans from Brazil to India dissect Ruby and James’s every scene on Instagram, edit dreamy montages set to Taylor Swift deep cuts, and argue passionately about who was more in the wrong. Harriet laughs when she hears about the fandom discourse: “It’s crazy! People really care about these characters. It’s such a gift to see how much love they get from around the world.”

On What She’d Tell Ruby Next

Before wrapping up, we ask what advice Harriet would give Ruby going into season two. Her answer is equal parts tender and tough-love, a mantra that could double as a note to her younger self.

“I’d say: keep being honest, keep being yourself, and treat yourself well,” she says after a pause. “And let go of people who aren’t good for you. Ruby wants to do everything right all the time, but sometimes, doing what’s right for you means walking away.”

As Maxton Hall 2unfolds, Ruby’s world gets bigger, messier, and a lot more grown-up, but that’s exactly what makes it resonate. In an age of reboots and high-budget fantasy sagas, this little German YA drama has reminded audiences that the genre’s heart still beats strong.



