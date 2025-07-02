ELLE Exclusive: Rachel Brosnahan Takes Flight As Lois Lane In James Gunn’s Superman

She’s traded the cocktail dresses of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for blazers with pockets, a press pass, and a notepad. In James Gunn’s much-anticipated Superman, Rachel Brosnahan steps into the iconic role of Lois Lane—the sharp, fearless, and endlessly curious journalist whose byline is as legendary as the superhero she keeps up with. But this isn't your typical origin story.

Gunn’s reboot throws us into the middle of the Lois-and-Clark dynamic, where history, tension, and undeniable chemistry already exist. For Brosnahan, it’s a chance to reimagine a character with decades of legacy, while also making her unmistakably modern.

Over To The New Lois

In this candid conversation, Rachel talks about the wild way she found out she got the part (hint: it involves a public bathroom), the prep that went into building a layered, present-day Lois, and why Superman’s message of hope feels more relevant than ever.







James (Gunn) just said, ‘How would you like to be Lois Lane?’ And I said, ‘Yeah!’”



“I was in a public bathroom in downtown New York,” laughs Rachel Brosnahan, describing the moment she found out she’d landed the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn’s upcoming Superman. “I’ll spare you the details, but my phone rang, and it said ‘maybe James Gunn.’” For a moment, the actress tried to figure out how to answer the call without letting the director know where she was. “It was louder in the store than it was in there, so I stayed in the bathroom and picked up as quickly as I could. And James just said, ‘How would you like to be Lois Lane?’ And I said, ‘Yeah!’” she recalls, grinning. “I was thrilled.”

via GIPHY

Her First Experience With Superman Was At 12

Thrilled, yes—but also deeply aware of the legacy she was stepping into. Growing up, Brosnahan wasn’t a comic book purist—her favourites were Archie Comics—but she loved fantastical stories about people with powers, about courage, and about everyday heroes. Her first experience with Superman came at age twelve, when she watched the Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder films. “I was just blown away,” she says. “They created a world where anything was possible… and Margot’s Lois was just magic. She was ambitious and fearless, but also completely gaga in love. I loved that duality—that you could save the day and lose your mind over someone you loved.”

So when James Gunn shared the script and explained that this would not be a traditional origin story, Brosnahan was intrigued. “He’d mentioned that upfront,” she says, “and what I loved was how it played with expectations. You think you’re stepping into the beginning of the Superman saga, but very quickly it becomes something else. This is a version of their love story we’ve never seen before. They already know each other. They’ve already got the history—and they’re at that point where you’re wondering if what you have is just a fling or something real and long-term.”

'On The First Day Of Shooting, We Make Out For Hours Then Fight For Two Days'

That dynamic between Lois and Clark was central to Brosnahan’s preparation, especially as she and David Corenswet (who plays Superman) worked to establish a lived-in chemistry. “We tried to get to know each other before shooting—just talking about our characters, bouncing off ideas,” she says. “And then my first day of shooting? A 12-page scene. We make out for hours and then fight for two days. No better way to bond with your scene partner,” she adds with a laugh. “But seriously, that scene was the heart of their relationship. It let us build a foundation and carry it through the rest of the film.”

via GIPHY

But even without a meet-cute, Brosnahan’s Lois still gets her fair share of action—and frustration. Especially when it comes to the Justice Gang, which includes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl. “They’re kind of a thorn in her side,” she says. “She’s trying to figure out what’s happened to Superman and assumes these superheroes are just as motivated as she is. Spoiler alert: they’re not. She has no patience for that.” Still, she loved her scenes with Gathegi, particularly because Mister Terrific is a fresh face for many viewers.

via GIPHY

Back at the Daily Planet, Brosnahan found a warm, chaotic crew that made the few days they shot together feel like a mini adventure. “Skyler Gisondo is the perfect Jimmy Olsen. He’s got that inexplicable Jimmy Olsen rizz,” she jokes. “Wendell Pierce is Perry White—and what a dream. Mikaela Hoover, Beck Bennett, Chris McDonald—we had a lot of fun.”

So what makes her Lois Lane different from the many who came before? For Brosnahan, it started with James Gunn’s “very clear roadmap” and some deep-dive conversations with real-life journalists. “Every actor’s looking for their way into a character,” she says, “and one reporter I spoke to told me she’d always been bored as a kid—drawn to intensity and extremes. She was an adrenaline junkie who also wanted to contribute to the world. That, to me, was Lois.”

The collaboration with costume designer Judianna Makovsky helped bring that idea to life. “Lois’s look has changed a lot across time,” Brosnahan notes. “We wanted her to feel modern—like a real print journalist today, someone practical, always on the move.” The actor even requested pockets in every outfit. “I love the idea that she gets so immersed in her work she forgets to eat, and her apartment’s just full of grab-and-go snacks. She's about the story, not the spectacle.”

Of course, when it comes to spectacle, no one tops Lex Luthor. “He wants power. He wants to strip Superman of his strength—not necessarily kill him, but make him powerless. It’s jealousy, control... classic Lex.” But this film doesn't just pit hero against villain. It takes a bigger view—exploring not just physical power, but moral power, too.

“Superman represents hope. He does the right thing simply because it’s the right thing to do. There’s something radical about that in today’s world,” Brosnahan says. “And James lets that idealism shine through in the script. He also reminds us that everyday heroes matter. Lois doesn’t have powers, but she’s powerful. Her journalism, her integrity—it matters. I really appreciated how the film leans into that.”

Speaking of James Gunn, Brosnahan lights up when talking about working with the director. “James is a true visionary. He’s so passionate, so fun, and he brings his crew—his film family—with him. You feel the trust on set. There’s a no-asshole policy, and it’s one of the best sets I’ve ever worked on.”

So why does this new Superman matter right now?

“It’s a shot in the arm,” Brosnahan says. “It’s got everything—action, adventure, love. But more than that, it’s hopeful. It says: goodness is cool. Integrity is strong. And that we all—whether we wear capes or carry notebooks—have a part to play in making the world better.”



